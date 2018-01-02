JavaScript is all like "You images done yet or what?"
Detect when images have been loaded.
<script src="https://unpkg.com/imagesloaded@4/imagesloaded.pkgd.min.js"></script>
<!-- or -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/imagesloaded@4/imagesloaded.pkgd.js"></script>
Install via npm:
npm install imagesloaded
Install via Bower:
bower install imagesloaded --save
You can use imagesLoaded as a jQuery Plugin.
$('#container').imagesLoaded( function() {
// images have loaded
});
// options
$('#container').imagesLoaded( {
// options...
},
function() {
// images have loaded
}
);
.imagesLoaded() returns a jQuery Deferred object. This allows you to use
.always(),
.done(),
.fail() and
.progress().
$('#container').imagesLoaded()
.always( function( instance ) {
console.log('all images loaded');
})
.done( function( instance ) {
console.log('all images successfully loaded');
})
.fail( function() {
console.log('all images loaded, at least one is broken');
})
.progress( function( instance, image ) {
var result = image.isLoaded ? 'loaded' : 'broken';
console.log( 'image is ' + result + ' for ' + image.img.src );
});
You can use imagesLoaded with vanilla JS.
imagesLoaded( elem, callback )
// options
imagesLoaded( elem, options, callback )
// you can use `new` if you like
new imagesLoaded( elem, callback )
elem Element, NodeList, Array, or Selector String
options Object
callback Function - function triggered after all images have been loaded
Using a callback function is the same as binding it to the
always event (see below).
// element
imagesLoaded( document.querySelector('#container'), function( instance ) {
console.log('all images are loaded');
});
// selector string
imagesLoaded( '#container', function() {...});
// multiple elements
var posts = document.querySelectorAll('.post');
imagesLoaded( posts, function() {...});
Bind events with vanilla JS with .on(), .off(), and .once() methods.
var imgLoad = imagesLoaded( elem );
function onAlways( instance ) {
console.log('all images are loaded');
}
// bind with .on()
imgLoad.on( 'always', onAlways );
// unbind with .off()
imgLoad.off( 'always', onAlways );
Detect when background images have loaded, in addition to
<img>s.
Set
{ background: true } to detect when the element's background image has loaded.
// jQuery
$('#container').imagesLoaded( { background: true }, function() {
console.log('#container background image loaded');
});
// vanilla JS
imagesLoaded( '#container', { background: true }, function() {
console.log('#container background image loaded');
});
See jQuery demo or vanilla JS demo on CodePen.
Set to a selector string like
{ background: '.item' } to detect when the background images of child elements have loaded.
// jQuery
$('#container').imagesLoaded( { background: '.item' }, function() {
console.log('all .item background images loaded');
});
// vanilla JS
imagesLoaded( '#container', { background: '.item' }, function() {
console.log('all .item background images loaded');
});
See jQuery demo or vanilla JS demo on CodePen.
// jQuery
$('#container').imagesLoaded().always( function( instance ) {
console.log('ALWAYS - all images have been loaded');
});
// vanilla JS
imgLoad.on( 'always', function( instance ) {
console.log('ALWAYS - all images have been loaded');
});
Triggered after all images have been either loaded or confirmed broken.
instance imagesLoaded - the imagesLoaded instance
// jQuery
$('#container').imagesLoaded().done( function( instance ) {
console.log('DONE - all images have been successfully loaded');
});
// vanilla JS
imgLoad.on( 'done', function( instance ) {
console.log('DONE - all images have been successfully loaded');
});
Triggered after all images have successfully loaded without any broken images.
$('#container').imagesLoaded().fail( function( instance ) {
console.log('FAIL - all images loaded, at least one is broken');
});
// vanilla JS
imgLoad.on( 'fail', function( instance ) {
console.log('FAIL - all images loaded, at least one is broken');
});
Triggered after all images have been loaded with at least one broken image.
imgLoad.on( 'progress', function( instance, image ) {
var result = image.isLoaded ? 'loaded' : 'broken';
console.log( 'image is ' + result + ' for ' + image.img.src );
});
Triggered after each image has been loaded.
instance imagesLoaded - the imagesLoaded instance
image LoadingImage - the LoadingImage instance of the loaded image
Image - The
img element
Boolean -
true when the image has successfully loaded
Array of LoadingImage instances for each image detected
var imgLoad = imagesLoaded('#container');
imgLoad.on( 'always', function() {
console.log( imgLoad.images.length + ' images loaded' );
// detect which image is broken
for ( var i = 0, len = imgLoad.images.length; i < len; i++ ) {
var image = imgLoad.images[i];
var result = image.isLoaded ? 'loaded' : 'broken';
console.log( 'image is ' + result + ' for ' + image.img.src );
}
});
imagesLoaded works with Browserify.
npm install imagesloaded --save
var imagesLoaded = require('imagesloaded');
imagesLoaded( elem, function() {...} );
Use
.makeJQueryPlugin to make to use
.imagesLoaded() jQuery plugin.
var $ = require('jquery');
var imagesLoaded = require('imagesloaded');
// provide jQuery argument
imagesLoaded.makeJQueryPlugin( $ );
// now use .imagesLoaded() jQuery plugin
$('#container').imagesLoaded( function() {...});
Install imagesLoaded with npm.
npm install imagesloaded
You can then
require('imagesloaded').
// main.js
var imagesLoaded = require('imagesloaded');
imagesLoaded( '#container', function() {
// images have loaded
});
Use
.makeJQueryPlugin to make
.imagesLoaded() jQuery plugin.
// main.js
var imagesLoaded = require('imagesloaded');
var $ = require('jquery');
// provide jQuery argument
imagesLoaded.makeJQueryPlugin( $ );
// now use .imagesLoaded() jQuery plugin
$('#container').imagesLoaded( function() {...});
Run webpack.
webpack main.js bundle.js
imagesLoaded works with RequireJS.
You can require imagesloaded.pkgd.js.
requirejs( [
'path/to/imagesloaded.pkgd.js',
], function( imagesLoaded ) {
imagesLoaded( '#container', function() { ... });
});
Use
.makeJQueryPlugin to make
.imagesLoaded() jQuery plugin.
requirejs( [
'jquery',
'path/to/imagesloaded.pkgd.js',
], function( $, imagesLoaded ) {
// provide jQuery argument
imagesLoaded.makeJQueryPlugin( $ );
// now use .imagesLoaded() jQuery plugin
$('#container').imagesLoaded( function() {...});
});
You can manage dependencies with Bower. Set
baseUrl to
bower_components and set a path config for all your application code.
requirejs.config({
baseUrl: 'bower_components/',
paths: { // path to your app
app: '../'
}
});
requirejs( [
'imagesloaded/imagesloaded',
'app/my-component.js'
], function( imagesLoaded, myComp ) {
imagesLoaded( '#container', function() { ... });
});
Use imagesLoaded v3 for IE8 support.
imagesLoaded is released under the MIT License. Have at it.