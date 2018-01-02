imagesLoaded

Detect when images have been loaded.

Install

Download

CDN

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/imagesloaded@4/imagesloaded.pkgd.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/imagesloaded@4/imagesloaded.pkgd.js" > </ script >

Package managers

Install via npm: npm install imagesloaded

Install via Bower: bower install imagesloaded --save

jQuery

You can use imagesLoaded as a jQuery Plugin.

$( '#container' ).imagesLoaded( function ( ) { }); $( '#container' ).imagesLoaded( { }, function ( ) { } );

.imagesLoaded() returns a jQuery Deferred object. This allows you to use .always() , .done() , .fail() and .progress() .

$( '#container' ).imagesLoaded() .always( function ( instance ) { console .log( 'all images loaded' ); }) .done( function ( instance ) { console .log( 'all images successfully loaded' ); }) .fail( function ( ) { console .log( 'all images loaded, at least one is broken' ); }) .progress( function ( instance, image ) { var result = image.isLoaded ? 'loaded' : 'broken' ; console .log( 'image is ' + result + ' for ' + image.img.src ); });

Vanilla JavaScript

You can use imagesLoaded with vanilla JS.

imagesLoaded( elem, callback ) imagesLoaded( elem, options, callback ) new imagesLoaded( elem, callback )

elem Element, NodeList, Array, or Selector String

Element, NodeList, Array, or Selector String options Object

Object callback Function - function triggered after all images have been loaded

Using a callback function is the same as binding it to the always event (see below).

imagesLoaded( document .querySelector( '#container' ), function ( instance ) { console .log( 'all images are loaded' ); }); imagesLoaded( '#container' , function ( ) {...}); var posts = document .querySelectorAll( '.post' ); imagesLoaded( posts, function ( ) {...});

Bind events with vanilla JS with .on(), .off(), and .once() methods.

var imgLoad = imagesLoaded( elem ); function onAlways ( instance ) { console .log( 'all images are loaded' ); } imgLoad.on( 'always' , onAlways ); imgLoad.off( 'always' , onAlways );

Background

Detect when background images have loaded, in addition to <img> s.

Set { background: true } to detect when the element's background image has loaded.

$( '#container' ).imagesLoaded( { background : true }, function ( ) { console .log( '#container background image loaded' ); }); imagesLoaded( '#container' , { background : true }, function ( ) { console .log( '#container background image loaded' ); });

See jQuery demo or vanilla JS demo on CodePen.

Set to a selector string like { background: '.item' } to detect when the background images of child elements have loaded.

$( '#container' ).imagesLoaded( { background : '.item' }, function ( ) { console .log( 'all .item background images loaded' ); }); imagesLoaded( '#container' , { background : '.item' }, function ( ) { console .log( 'all .item background images loaded' ); });

See jQuery demo or vanilla JS demo on CodePen.

Events

always

$( '#container' ).imagesLoaded().always( function ( instance ) { console .log( 'ALWAYS - all images have been loaded' ); }); imgLoad.on( 'always' , function ( instance ) { console .log( 'ALWAYS - all images have been loaded' ); });

Triggered after all images have been either loaded or confirmed broken.

instance imagesLoaded - the imagesLoaded instance

done

$( '#container' ).imagesLoaded().done( function ( instance ) { console .log( 'DONE - all images have been successfully loaded' ); }); imgLoad.on( 'done' , function ( instance ) { console .log( 'DONE - all images have been successfully loaded' ); });

Triggered after all images have successfully loaded without any broken images.

fail

$( '#container' ).imagesLoaded().fail( function ( instance ) { console .log( 'FAIL - all images loaded, at least one is broken' ); }); imgLoad.on( 'fail' , function ( instance ) { console .log( 'FAIL - all images loaded, at least one is broken' ); });

Triggered after all images have been loaded with at least one broken image.

progress

imgLoad.on( 'progress' , function ( instance, image ) { var result = image.isLoaded ? 'loaded' : 'broken' ; console .log( 'image is ' + result + ' for ' + image.img.src ); });

Triggered after each image has been loaded.

instance imagesLoaded - the imagesLoaded instance

imagesLoaded - the imagesLoaded instance image LoadingImage - the LoadingImage instance of the loaded image

Properties

Image - The img element

Boolean - true when the image has successfully loaded

Array of LoadingImage instances for each image detected

var imgLoad = imagesLoaded( '#container' ); imgLoad.on( 'always' , function ( ) { console .log( imgLoad.images.length + ' images loaded' ); for ( var i = 0 , len = imgLoad.images.length; i < len; i++ ) { var image = imgLoad.images[i]; var result = image.isLoaded ? 'loaded' : 'broken' ; console .log( 'image is ' + result + ' for ' + image.img.src ); } });

Browserify

imagesLoaded works with Browserify.

npm install imagesloaded --save

var imagesLoaded = require ( 'imagesloaded' ); imagesLoaded( elem, function ( ) {...} );

Use .makeJQueryPlugin to make to use .imagesLoaded() jQuery plugin.

var $ = require ( 'jquery' ); var imagesLoaded = require ( 'imagesloaded' ); imagesLoaded.makeJQueryPlugin( $ ); $( '#container' ).imagesLoaded( function ( ) {...});

Webpack

Install imagesLoaded with npm.

npm install imagesloaded

You can then require('imagesloaded') .

var imagesLoaded = require ( 'imagesloaded' ); imagesLoaded( '#container' , function ( ) { });

Use .makeJQueryPlugin to make .imagesLoaded() jQuery plugin.

var imagesLoaded = require ( 'imagesloaded' ); var $ = require ( 'jquery' ); imagesLoaded.makeJQueryPlugin( $ ); $( '#container' ).imagesLoaded( function ( ) {...});

Run webpack.

webpack main.js bundle.js

RequireJS

imagesLoaded works with RequireJS.

You can require imagesloaded.pkgd.js.

requirejs( [ 'path/to/imagesloaded.pkgd.js' , ], function ( imagesLoaded ) { imagesLoaded( '#container' , function ( ) { ... }); });

Use .makeJQueryPlugin to make .imagesLoaded() jQuery plugin.

requirejs( [ 'jquery' , 'path/to/imagesloaded.pkgd.js' , ], function ( $, imagesLoaded ) { imagesLoaded.makeJQueryPlugin( $ ); $( '#container' ).imagesLoaded( function ( ) {...}); });

You can manage dependencies with Bower. Set baseUrl to bower_components and set a path config for all your application code.

requirejs.config({ baseUrl : 'bower_components/' , paths : { app : '../' } }); requirejs( [ 'imagesloaded/imagesloaded' , 'app/my-component.js' ], function ( imagesLoaded, myComp ) { imagesLoaded( '#container' , function ( ) { ... }); });

Browser support

IE9+

Android 2.3+

iOS Safari 4+

All other modern browsers

Use imagesLoaded v3 for IE8 support.

MIT License

imagesLoaded is released under the MIT License. Have at it.