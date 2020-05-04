Combines images into a single PDF. 😇

Deprecation

This package relies entirely on the wonderful HummusJS PDF library, which unfortunately but understandably is no longer being maintained. Hummus now fails as of Node v14 , so that limitation is present in this library as well. I have no plans to rewrite this package to use a different PDF library, but I'll happily entertain contributions and discussions to that end.

Quick Start

Install

npm install --save images-to-pdf

Use