itp

images-to-pdf

by mLuby
1.0.3 (see all)

Combines images into a single PDF

Readme

ImagesToPdf [Deprecated]

Combines images into a single PDF. 😇

Deprecation

This package relies entirely on the wonderful HummusJS PDF library, which unfortunately but understandably is no longer being maintained. Hummus now fails as of Node v14, so that limitation is present in this library as well. I have no plans to rewrite this package to use a different PDF library, but I'll happily entertain contributions and discussions to that end.

Quick Start

Install

npm install --save images-to-pdf

Use

const imagesToPdf = require("images-to-pdf")
await imagesToPdf(["path/to/image1.jpg", "path/to/image2.png"], "path/to/combined.pdf")
// path/to/combined.pdf now exists.

