Combines images into a single PDF. 😇
This package relies entirely on the wonderful HummusJS PDF library, which unfortunately but understandably is no longer being maintained. Hummus now
fails as of Node v14, so that limitation is present in this library as well. I have no plans to rewrite this package to use a different PDF library, but I'll happily entertain contributions and discussions to that end.
npm install --save images-to-pdf
const imagesToPdf = require("images-to-pdf")
await imagesToPdf(["path/to/image1.jpg", "path/to/image2.png"], "path/to/combined.pdf")
// path/to/combined.pdf now exists.