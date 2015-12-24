wip: This is work in progress. Converting to use generators and graphicsmagick-stream library. The uploading is handled by pkgcloud. The master branch and 1.0.0-alpha1 tag works only with s3.

Please use imager@0.4.0 which is stable. The 1.0.0-alpha releases are unstable and not recommended for production.

Imager

A node module to resize, crop and upload images (with different variants and presets) to the cloud.

Dependencies

node >= 0.11.12 with --harmony flag You need to install libgraphicsmagicks. Using osx $ brew install graphicsmagick --build-from-source Using ubuntu $ sudo apt-get install libgraphicsmagick1-dev

Installation

$ npm install imager

Config

Use a config file. For example imager-config.js

variants

exports.variants = { item : { thumb : { options : { pool : 5 , scale : { width : 200 , height : 150 , type : 'contain' }, crop : { width : 200 , height : 150 , x : 0 , y : 0 }, format : 'png' , rotate : 'auto' , } }, large : { original : true } }, gallery : { } };

In the above config, item and gallery are variants. thumb and large are presets. Each preset has an options object which is a graphicsmagick-stream config object.

preset options

options - An object that is passed to graphicsmagick. See what options are available here

rename - A function that accepts an object file as an argument. It has the following properties: name , size , type and path . It is called before uploading each file. Example: variants.item.thumb.rename = function ( file ) { return 'users/1/thumb/' + file.name; }; var imager = new Imager(variants.item, ...);

original - A true value. If this option is set, the original image will be uploaded without any image processing.

storages

exports.storages = { local : { provider : 'local' , path : '/tmp' , mode : 0777 }, rackspace : { provider : 'rackspace' , username : process.env.IMAGER_RACKSPACE_USERNAME, apiKey : process.env.IMAGER_RACKSPACE_KEY, authUrl : 'https://lon.auth.api.rackspacecloud.com' , region : 'IAD' , container : process.env.IMAGER_RACKSPACE_CONTAINER }, amazon : { provider : 'amazon' , key : process.env.IMAGER_S3_KEY, keyId : process.env.IMAGER_S3_KEYID, container : process.env.IMAGER_S3_BUCKET } }

Usage

var Imager = require ( 'imager' ); var config = require ( './imager-config.js' ); var imager = new Imager(config.variants.item, config.storages.amazon);

API

files is an array of files or a single file. A file can be a file object, absolute file path pointing a local file or base64 encoded image data. callback accepts err and an object containing the array of uploaded images.

var config = require ( './imager-config.js' ); var imager = new Imager(config.variants.item, config.storages.amazon); imager.upload(files, function ( err, avatar ) { });

files is an array of files or a single file. A file should be the file name of the image on the storage. callback accepts err as an argument.

var config = require ( './imager-config.js' ); var imager = new Imager(config.storages.amazon); var files = [ 'file-1.png' ]; imager.remove(files, function ( err ) { });

Tests

$ npm test

TODO

Support base64 image uploads

Implement .remove()

Implement .regenerate()

Test the api's for rackspace

License

MIT