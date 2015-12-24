openbase logo
imager

by Madhu
1.0.0-alpha1 (see all)

[not maintained anymore] A node.js module to resize, crop and upload images to Rackspace cloudfiles and Amazon S3

Readme

wip: This is work in progress. Converting to use generators and graphicsmagick-stream library. The uploading is handled by pkgcloud. The master branch and 1.0.0-alpha1 tag works only with s3.

Please use imager@0.4.0 which is stable. The 1.0.0-alpha releases are unstable and not recommended for production.

Imager

A node module to resize, crop and upload images (with different variants and presets) to the cloud.

Dependencies

  1. node >= 0.11.12 with --harmony flag

  2. You need to install libgraphicsmagicks.

    Using osx

    $ brew install graphicsmagick --build-from-source

    Using ubuntu

    $ sudo apt-get install libgraphicsmagick1-dev

Installation

$ npm install imager

Config

Use a config file. For example imager-config.js

variants

exports.variants = {
  item: {             // variant
    thumb: {          // preset
      options: {      // preset options
        pool: 5,
        scale: { width: 200, height: 150, type: 'contain' },
        crop: { width: 200, height: 150, x: 0, y: 0 },
        format: 'png',
        rotate: 'auto',
      }
    },
    large: {
      original: true  // upload original image without image processing
    }
  },
  gallery: {
    // ...
  }
};

In the above config, item and gallery are variants. thumb and large are presets. Each preset has an options object which is a graphicsmagick-stream config object.

preset options

  • options - An object that is passed to graphicsmagick. See what options are available here

  • rename - A function that accepts an object file as an argument. It has the following properties: name, size, type and path. It is called before uploading each file.

    Example:

    variants.item.thumb.rename = function (file) {
  return 'users/1/thumb/' + file.name;
};
var imager = new Imager(variants.item, ...);

  • original - A true value. If this option is set, the original image will be uploaded without any image processing.

storages

exports.storages = {
  local: {
    provider: 'local',
    path: '/tmp',
    mode: 0777
  },
  rackspace: {
    provider: 'rackspace',
    username: process.env.IMAGER_RACKSPACE_USERNAME,
    apiKey: process.env.IMAGER_RACKSPACE_KEY,
    authUrl: 'https://lon.auth.api.rackspacecloud.com',
    region: 'IAD', // https://github.com/pkgcloud/pkgcloud/issues/276
    container: process.env.IMAGER_RACKSPACE_CONTAINER
  },
  amazon: {
    provider: 'amazon',
    key: process.env.IMAGER_S3_KEY,
    keyId: process.env.IMAGER_S3_KEYID,
    container: process.env.IMAGER_S3_BUCKET
  }
}

Usage

var Imager = require('imager');
var config = require('./imager-config.js');
var imager = new Imager(config.variants.item, config.storages.amazon);
// You can also pass only the storage without a variant which will simply
// upload the original image
// new Imager(storages.amazon)

API

.upload(files, callback)

files is an array of files or a single file. A file can be a file object, absolute file path pointing a local file or base64 encoded image data. callback accepts err and an object containing the array of uploaded images.

var config = require('./imager-config.js');
var imager = new Imager(config.variants.item, config.storages.amazon);
imager.upload(files, function (err, avatar) {
  // avatar =>
  // {
  //   thumb: [ 'https://fudge.s3.amazonaws.com/user/1/thumb/image-1.png', ],
  //   large: [ 'https://fudge.s3.amazonaws.com/user/1/large/image-1.png', ]
  // }
});

.remove(files, callback)

files is an array of files or a single file. A file should be the file name of the image on the storage. callback accepts err as an argument.

var config = require('./imager-config.js');
var imager = new Imager(config.storages.amazon);
var files = ['file-1.png']; // or just 'file-1.png'
imager.remove(files, function (err) {

});

.regenerate()

Tests

$ npm test

TODO

  • Support base64 image uploads
  • Implement .remove()
  • Implement .regenerate()
  • Test the api's for rackspace

License

MIT

