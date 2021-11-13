Automates ImageOptim, ImageAlpha, and JPEGmini for Mac to make batch optimisation of images part of your automated build process.
While other image optimization tools are available from the command line, ImageOptim-CLI exists because the current benchmarks suggest that ImageOptim, ImageAlpha and JPEGmini currently outperform those alternatives over lossless and lossy optimizations.
ImageOptim-CLI is written in TypeScript and AppleScript but is distributed as a self-contained executable binary, you don't need Node.js installed to use ImageOptim-CLI.
Check out this short video demo of ImageOptim-CLI to see how it works.
npm install -g imageoptim-cli
brew update
brew install imageoptim-cli
Otherwise, you can install manually by downloading the latest release then adding ImageOptim-CLI to your \\$PATH.
# go to home directory
cd ~
# download the tarball (change 3.0.7 to latest version if available)
curl --output imageoptim-cli.tgz https://registry.npmjs.org/imageoptim-cli/-/imageoptim-cli-3.0.7.tgz
# extract the tarball
tar -xvzf ./imageoptim-cli.tgz
# delete the tarball
rm imageoptim-cli.tgz
# rename the directory extracted from the tarball
mv ./package ./imageoptim-cli
# make imageoptim command available in your terminal
export PATH=$PATH:imageoptim-cli/dist
Saving somewhere in your home directory such as
~/imageoptim-cliis recommended, but not essential. Saving to
/Applicationsis not recommended, do not do this.
$ imageoptim --help
Usage: imageoptim [options] [patterns...]
Options:
-V, --version output the version number
-a, --imagealpha enable ImageAlpha
-j, --jpegmini enable JPEGmini
-C, --no-color output to the terminal without colors
-I, --no-imageoptim disable ImageOptim
-Q, --no-quit do not quit apps once finished
-S, --no-stats do not display file size savings and quality loss information
--number-of-colors <n> ImageAlpha palette size, defaults to 256
--quality <min>-<max> ImageAlpha quality range from 0-100, defaults to 65-80
--speed <n> ImageAlpha speed from 1 (brute-force) to 10 (fastest), defaults to 1
-h, --help output usage information
Supported Apps:
ImageAlpha: https://pngmini.com
ImageOptim: https://imageoptim.com
JPEGmini Lite: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/jpegmini-lite/id525742250
JPEGmini Pro: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/jpegmini-pro/id887163276
JPEGmini: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/jpegmini/id498944723
Examples:
Run ImageOptim.app over every image in current directory
imageoptim
Run ImageAlpha.app and ImageOptim.app over every PNG in current directory
imageoptim --imagealpha '**/*.png'
Run JPEGmini.app and ImageOptim.app over every JPG in current directory
imageoptim --jpegmini '**/*.jpg' '**/*.jpeg'
Run ImageOptim.app over every image in a specific directory
imageoptim '~/Desktop'
You may be presented with the following message the first time you run ImageOptim-CLI with the
--jpegmini flag.
To automate JPEGmini we need to add Terminal.app (or iTerm.app etc) to the 'support for assistive devices' whitelist.
The JPEGmini OS X Apps don't include a command line API, so a real user is simulated by entering synthetic clicks and keyboard commands instead. This requires your permission and is easily set up in System Preferences as shown by these guides.
The ImageOptim-CLI Grunt plugin is grunt-imageoptim.
ImageOptim-CLI features in this comparison of the performance of image optimisation tools alongside Kraken.io, CodeKit, grunt-contrib-imagemin, Smush.it, and TinyPNG.
How Optimized Are Your Images? Meet ImageOptim-CLI, a Batch Compression Tool
The ImageOptim-CLI Workflow for Alfred app is alfred-image-optim-workflow
You will need to install these applications separately.
The CLI, ImageOptim and ImageAlpha are all free. JPEGmini is a paid-for product but you can use ImageOptim-CLI and choose not to run JPEGmini.
WebP looks great and may well overtake the formats handled by ImageOptim-CLI, but converting images to WebP is outside ImageOptim-CLI's chosen remit.
JPEGmini does this today, but for ImageOptim and ImageAlpha I feel a feature like this belongs in those applications rather than this automator.
Optimising images is a pretty intensive process, so instead of optimising one image at a time (which would take forever) — ImageOptim optimises many images at the same time until all of them are done.
A side effect of this is that the fans come on at full power to keep your machine cool while it's maxed out.
ImageOptim-CLI uses ImageAlpha's internal installation of pngquant so it's normal that nothing is shown on screen.
It's also possible that if you look in the Activity Monitor you will not see
pngquant displayed but it is being run. In my experience it's only when you run ImageOptim-CLI on a very large number of PNGs that you have enough time to spot it. ensure that Activity Monitor's Update Frequency is set to Very Often (1 sec).
Yes.
Performing the in-app upgrade leaves the app named as jpegmini-lite, so ImageOptim-CLI can't determine whether it's the free or full version. It is better to instead buy the full version of JPEGmini separately.
See this tutorial on how to manage Accessibility preferences and GUI Scripting. In the case of OS X Mavericks, you will want to add the Applications JPEGmini and Terminal (or equivalent such as iTerm).
ImageOptim-CLI is responsible for automating 3 OS X applications so is inherently bound to OS X for that reason.
It would first require ImageOptim, ImageAlpha, and JPEGmini to be available for those platforms.
@addyosmani wrote a really thorough article on tools for image optimization which discusses a wide range of options in great detail.
Have an idea? Found a bug? Please see the Contributing Guide for information on how to install the project and start writing code.
Get help with issues by creating a Bug Report or discuss ideas by opening a Feature Request.
If you find my Open Source projects useful, please share them ❤️
I'm Jamie Mason from Leeds in England, I began Web Design and Development in 1999 and have been Contracting and offering Consultancy as Fold Left Ltd since 2012. Who I've worked with includes Sky Sports, Sky Bet, Sky Poker, The Premier League, William Hill, Shell, Betfair, and Football Clubs including Leeds United, Spurs, West Ham, Arsenal, and more.