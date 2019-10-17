This is a simple plugin that uses Imagemin to compress all images in your project.
npm install imagemin-webpack-plugin
Requires node >=4.0.0
var ImageminPlugin = require('imagemin-webpack-plugin').default
// Or if using ES2015:
// import ImageminPlugin from 'imagemin-webpack-plugin'
module.exports = {
plugins: [
// Make sure that the plugin is after any plugins that add images
new ImageminPlugin({
disable: process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production', // Disable during development
pngquant: {
quality: '95-100'
}
})
]
}
Working with copy-webpack-plugin:
module.exports = {
plugins: [
// Copy the images folder and optimize all the images
new CopyWebpackPlugin([{
from: 'images/'
}]),
new ImageminPlugin({ test: /\.(jpe?g|png|gif|svg)$/i })
]
}
Note the order of the plugins matters.
ImageminWebpackPlugin must be placed after
CopyWebpackPlugin (or any other plugins that deal with images) in
plugins array.
type:
Boolean
default:
false
When set to
true it will disable the plugin entirely. This is useful for disabling the plugin during development, and only enabling it during production
type:
RegExp or
String or
Array
default:
/.*/
This plugin will only run on files that match this test. This is similar to the webpack loader
test option (but is not using the same implementation, so there might be major differences!). This can either be a RegExp object, a minimatch glob, a function which gets the filename and returns
true if the file should be minified, or an array of any of them.
This can allow you to only run the plugin on specific files, or even include the plugin multiple times for different sets of images and apply different imagemin settings to each.
This will overwrite everything, including the
externalImages option!
Example:
import ImageminPlugin from 'imagemin-webpack-plugin'
module.exports = {
plugins: [
// Use the default settings for everything in /images/*
new ImageminPlugin({ test: 'images/**' }),
// bump up the optimization level for all the files in my `bigpngs` directory
new ImageminPlugin({
test: 'bigpngs/**',
optipng: {
optimizationLevel: 9
}
})
]
}
type:
Number
default: the number of logical CPUS on the system
Sets the maximum number of instances of Imagemin that can run at once. Set to
Infinity to run a seperate process per image all at the same time.
type:
Object or
null
default:
{ optimizationLevel: 3 }
Passes the given object to
imagemin-optipng. Set to
null to disable optipng.
type:
Object or
null
default:
{ optimizationLevel: 1 }
Passes the given object to
imagemin-gifsicle. Set to
null to disable gifsicle.
type:
Object or
null
default:
{ progressive: false }
Passes the given object to
imagemin-jpegtran. Set to
null to disable jpegtran.
type:
Object or
null
default:
{}
Passes the given object to
imagemin-svgo. Set to
null to disable svgo.
type:
Object or
null
default:
null
Passes the given object to
imagemin-pngquant. Disabled by default.
type:
Array
default:
[]
Include any additional plugins that you want to work with imagemin here. By default the above are included, but if you want (or need to) you can disable them (by setting them to
null) and include them yourself here.
A list of possible imagemin plugins can be found here.
Example:
import ImageminPlugin from 'imagemin-webpack-plugin'
import imageminMozjpeg from 'imagemin-mozjpeg'
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new ImageminPlugin({
plugins: [
imageminMozjpeg({
quality: 100,
progressive: true
})
]
})
]
}
type:
Object
default:
{ context: '.', sources: [], destination: null, fileName: null }
Include any external images (those not included in webpack's compilation assets) that you want to be parsed by imagemin. If a destination value is not supplied the files are optimized in place. You can optionally set either of these to a function which will be invoked at the last possible second before optimization to grab files that might not exist at the time of writing the config (see #37 for more info).
The paths will work based on the webpack's (and this plugin's)
context option, so in the following example, the files will be read from
./src/images/**/*.png and will be written to
.src/public/images/**/*.png Context only applies to the
sources array.
Example:
import ImageminPlugin from 'imagemin-webpack-plugin'
import glob from 'glob'
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new ImageminPlugin({
externalImages: {
context: 'src', // Important! This tells the plugin where to "base" the paths at
sources: glob.sync('src/images/**/*.png'),
destination: 'src/public/images',
fileName: '[path][name].[ext]' // (filePath) => filePath.replace('jpg', 'webp') is also possible
}
})
]
}
type:
Integer
default:
0
Only apply to images that are larger than this value in bytes.
type:
Integer
default:
Infinity
Only apply to images that are smaller than or equal-to this value in bytes.
This and
minFileSize together can be used to include WebpackImageminPlugin multiple times with multiple configs on different file sizes.
Example:
import ImageminPlugin from 'imagemin-webpack-plugin'
import glob from 'glob'
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new ImageminPlugin({
maxFileSize: 10000, // Only apply this one to files equal to or under 10kb
jpegtran: { progressive: false }
}),
new ImageminPlugin({
minFileSize: 10000, // Only apply this one to files over 10kb
jpegtran: { progressive: true }
})
]
}
type:
String
default:
''
Cache already minified images into a
cacheFolder. On next run plugin will
check for the cached images first. If cached image exists it will simply use that one.
Otherwise image will be optimised and written to the
cacheFolder for later builds.
Note: This is a very simple cache implementation, it WILL NOT intelligently clear the
cache if you update the options in this plugin. There also might be significantly more files in the cache than you have images, this is normal, and a side-effect of how I'm deferring to
imagemin to determine if a file is an image or not. It can be prevented by setting a good
test regex.
Example:
import resolve from 'path'
import ImageminPlugin from 'imagemin-webpack-plugin'
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new ImageminPlugin({
cacheFolder: resolve('./cache'), // use existing folder called cache in the current dir
})
]
}
type:
Boolean
default:
false
If set to
true, this plugin will use the original image if the optimization process makes it larger.
true used to be the default behavior in version 2 of this plugin!
If you get an error similar to
Error in parsing SVG: Unquoted attribute value while using SVGO, you most likely have un-quoted attributes in the SVG image. A workaround can be found here from @vzaidman. They also made an issue upstream which should fix it at the source here.
Why? I was suprised that there weren't any Imagemin plugins for webpack, so I made one!
Why not use
image-webpack-loader?
Because I had other things like the
favicons-webpack-plugin and
responsive-loader that were generating images that I couldn't have
image-webpack-loader optimize. This plugin will optimize ANY images regardless of how they were added to webpack. Plus
image-webpack-loader is currently using an older version of imagemin.
Can you add this new feature? Maybe... I'm trying to keep this a small single-purpose plugin, but if you want a feature feel free to open an issue and I'll take a look.
image-webpack-loader for the idea.
compression-webpack-plugin to learn how to write the plugin. It's source code is a better tutorial on how to write plugins than the webpack documentation is...
See the CONTRIBUTING file here
MIT Copyright (c) Gregory Benner