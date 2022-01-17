WebP imagemin plugin
$ npm install imagemin-webp
const imagemin = require('imagemin');
const imageminWebp = require('imagemin-webp');
(async () => {
await imagemin(['images/*.{jpg,png}'], 'build/images', {
use: [
imageminWebp({quality: 50})
]
});
console.log('Images optimized');
})();
Returns a
Promise<Buffer> with the optimized image.
Type:
object
Type:
string
Default:
default
Preset setting, one of
default,
photo,
picture,
drawing,
icon and
text.
Type:
number
Default:
75
Set quality factor between
0 and
100.
Type:
number
Default:
100
Set transparency-compression quality between
0 and
100.
Type:
number
Default:
4
Specify the compression method to use, between
0 (fastest) and
6 (slowest). This parameter controls the trade off between encoding speed and the compressed file size and quality.
Type:
number
Set target size in bytes.
Type:
number
Default:
80
Set the amplitude of spatial noise shaping between
0 and
100.
Type:
number
Set deblocking filter strength between
0 (off) and
100.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Adjust filter strength automatically.
Type:
number
Default:
0
Set filter sharpness between
0 (sharpest) and
7 (least sharp).
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Encode images losslessly.
Type:
number
Default:
100
Encode losslessly with an additional lossy pre-processing step, with a quality factor between
0 (maximum pre-processing) and
100 (same as
lossless).
Type:
object { x: number, y: number, width: number, height: number }
Crop the image.
Type:
object { width: number, height: number }
Resize the image. Happens after
crop.
Type:
string | string[]
Default:
none
Values:
all
none
exif
icc
xmp
A list of metadata to copy from the input to the output if present.
Type:
Buffer
Buffer to optimize.