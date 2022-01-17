openbase logo
imagemin-webp

by imagemin
6.0.0 (see all)

WebP plugin for imagemin

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

357K

GitHub Stars

384

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

imagemin-webp Build Status

WebP imagemin plugin

Install

$ npm install imagemin-webp

Usage

const imagemin = require('imagemin');
const imageminWebp = require('imagemin-webp');

(async () => {
    await imagemin(['images/*.{jpg,png}'], 'build/images', {
        use: [
            imageminWebp({quality: 50})
        ]
    });

    console.log('Images optimized');
})();

API

imageminWebp(options?)(buffer)

Returns a Promise<Buffer> with the optimized image.

options

Type: object

preset

Type: string
Default: default

Preset setting, one of default, photo, picture, drawing, icon and text.

quality

Type: number
Default: 75

Set quality factor between 0 and 100.

alphaQuality

Type: number
Default: 100

Set transparency-compression quality between 0 and 100.

method

Type: number
Default: 4

Specify the compression method to use, between 0 (fastest) and 6 (slowest). This parameter controls the trade off between encoding speed and the compressed file size and quality.

size

Type: number

Set target size in bytes.

sns

Type: number
Default: 80

Set the amplitude of spatial noise shaping between 0 and 100.

filter

Type: number

Set deblocking filter strength between 0 (off) and 100.

autoFilter

Type: boolean
Default: false

Adjust filter strength automatically.

sharpness

Type: number
Default: 0

Set filter sharpness between 0 (sharpest) and 7 (least sharp).

lossless

Type: boolean
Default: false

Encode images losslessly.

nearLossless

Type: number
Default: 100

Encode losslessly with an additional lossy pre-processing step, with a quality factor between 0 (maximum pre-processing) and 100 (same as lossless).

crop

Type: object { x: number, y: number, width: number, height: number }

Crop the image.

resize

Type: object { width: number, height: number }

Resize the image. Happens after crop.

metadata

Type: string | string[]
Default: none
Values: all none exif icc xmp

A list of metadata to copy from the input to the output if present.

buffer

Type: Buffer

Buffer to optimize.

