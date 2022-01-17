WebP imagemin plugin

Install

npm install imagemin-webp

Usage

const imagemin = require ( 'imagemin' ); const imageminWebp = require ( 'imagemin-webp' ); ( async ( ) => { await imagemin([ 'images/*.{jpg,png}' ], 'build/images' , { use : [ imageminWebp({ quality : 50 }) ] }); console .log( 'Images optimized' ); })();

API

Returns a Promise<Buffer> with the optimized image.

options

Type: object

preset

Type: string

Default: default

Preset setting, one of default , photo , picture , drawing , icon and text .

quality

Type: number

Default: 75

Set quality factor between 0 and 100 .

alphaQuality

Type: number

Default: 100

Set transparency-compression quality between 0 and 100 .

method

Type: number

Default: 4

Specify the compression method to use, between 0 (fastest) and 6 (slowest). This parameter controls the trade off between encoding speed and the compressed file size and quality.

size

Type: number



Set target size in bytes.

sns

Type: number

Default: 80

Set the amplitude of spatial noise shaping between 0 and 100 .

filter

Type: number



Set deblocking filter strength between 0 (off) and 100 .

autoFilter

Type: boolean

Default: false



Adjust filter strength automatically.

sharpness

Type: number

Default: 0

Set filter sharpness between 0 (sharpest) and 7 (least sharp).

lossless

Type: boolean

Default: false

Encode images losslessly.

nearLossless

Type: number

Default: 100

Encode losslessly with an additional lossy pre-processing step, with a quality factor between 0 (maximum pre-processing) and 100 (same as lossless ).

crop

Type: object { x: number, y: number, width: number, height: number }

Crop the image.

resize

Type: object { width: number, height: number }

Resize the image. Happens after crop .

metadata

Type: string | string[]

Default: none

Values: all none exif icc xmp

A list of metadata to copy from the input to the output if present.

buffer

Type: Buffer

Buffer to optimize.