$ npm install imagemin-pngquant
const imagemin = require('imagemin');
const imageminPngquant = require('imagemin-pngquant');
(async () => {
await imagemin(['images/*.png'], {
destination: 'build/images',
plugins: [
imageminPngquant()
]
});
console.log('Images optimized');
})();
Returns
Promise<Buffer>.
Type:
object
Type:
number
Default:
4
Values:
1 (brute-force) to
11 (fastest)
Speed
10 has 5% lower quality, but is about 8 times faster than the default. Speed
11 disables dithering and lowers compression level.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Remove optional metadata.
Type:
Array<min: number, max: number>
Values:
Array<0...1, 0...1>
Example:
[0.3, 0.5]
Instructs pngquant to use the least amount of colors required to meet or exceed the max quality. If conversion results in quality below the min quality the image won't be saved.
Min and max are numbers in range 0 (worst) to 1 (perfect), similar to JPEG.
Type:
number | boolean
Default:
1 (full)
Values:
0...1
Set the dithering level using a fractional number between 0 (none) and 1 (full).
Pass in
false to disable dithering.
Type:
number
Truncate number of least significant bits of color (per channel). Use this when image will be output on low-depth displays (e.g. 16-bit RGB). pngquant will make almost-opaque pixels fully opaque and will reduce amount of semi-transparent colors.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Print verbose status messages.
Type:
Buffer | Stream
Buffer or stream to optimize.