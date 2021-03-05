openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

imagemin-pngquant

by imagemin
9.0.2 (see all)

Imagemin plugin for `pngquant`

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

613K

GitHub Stars

288

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

imagemin-pngquant GitHub Actions Status

Imagemin plugin for pngquant

Install

$ npm install imagemin-pngquant

Usage

const imagemin = require('imagemin');
const imageminPngquant = require('imagemin-pngquant');

(async () => {
    await imagemin(['images/*.png'], {
        destination: 'build/images',
        plugins: [
            imageminPngquant()
        ]
    });

    console.log('Images optimized');
})();

API

imageminPngquant(options?)(input)

Returns Promise<Buffer>.

options

Type: object

speed

Type: number
Default: 4
Values: 1 (brute-force) to 11 (fastest)

Speed 10 has 5% lower quality, but is about 8 times faster than the default. Speed 11 disables dithering and lowers compression level.

strip

Type: boolean
Default: false

Remove optional metadata.

quality

Type: Array<min: number, max: number>
Values: Array<0...1, 0...1>
Example: [0.3, 0.5]

Instructs pngquant to use the least amount of colors required to meet or exceed the max quality. If conversion results in quality below the min quality the image won't be saved.

Min and max are numbers in range 0 (worst) to 1 (perfect), similar to JPEG.

dithering

Type: number | boolean
Default: 1 (full)
Values: 0...1

Set the dithering level using a fractional number between 0 (none) and 1 (full).

Pass in false to disable dithering.

posterize

Type: number

Truncate number of least significant bits of color (per channel). Use this when image will be output on low-depth displays (e.g. 16-bit RGB). pngquant will make almost-opaque pixels fully opaque and will reduce amount of semi-transparent colors.

verbose

Type: boolean
Default: false

Print verbose status messages.

input

Type: Buffer | Stream

Buffer or stream to optimize.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial