Imagemin plugin for mozjpeg

Install

npm install imagemin-mozjpeg

Usage

const imagemin = require ( 'imagemin' ); const imageminMozjpeg = require ( 'imagemin-mozjpeg' ); ( async ( ) => { await imagemin([ 'images/*.jpg' ], 'build/images' , { use : [ imageminMozjpeg() ] }); console .log( 'Images optimized' ); })();

API

Returns a Promise<Buffer> .

options

quality

Type: number

Compression quality, in range 0 (worst) to 100 (perfect).

progressive

Type: boolean

Default: true

false creates baseline JPEG file.

targa

Type: boolean

Default: false

Input file is Targa format (usually not needed).

revert

Type: boolean

Default: false

Revert to standard defaults instead of mozjpeg defaults.

fastCrush

Type: boolean

Default: false

Disable progressive scan optimization.

dcScanOpt

Type: number

Default: 1

Set DC scan optimization mode.

0 One scan for all components

One scan for all components 1 One scan per component

One scan per component 2 Optimize between one scan for all components and one scan for 1st component plus one scan for remaining components

trellis

Type: boolean

Default: true

Trellis optimization.

trellisDC

Type: boolean

Default: true

Trellis optimization of DC coefficients.

tune

Type: string

Default: hvs-psnr

Set Trellis optimization method. Available methods: psnr , hvs-psnr , ssim , ms-ssim

overshoot

Type: boolean

Default: true

Black-on-white deringing via overshoot.

arithmetic

Type: boolean

Default: false

Use arithmetic coding.

dct

Type: string

Default: int

Set DCT method:

int Use integer DCT

Use integer DCT fast Use fast integer DCT (less accurate)

Use fast integer DCT (less accurate) float Use floating-point DCT

quantBaseline

Type: boolean

Default: false

Use 8-bit quantization table entries for baseline JPEG compatibility.

quantTable

Type: number

Use predefined quantization table.

0 JPEG Annex K

JPEG Annex K 1 Flat

Flat 2 Custom, tuned for MS-SSIM

Custom, tuned for MS-SSIM 3 ImageMagick table by N. Robidoux

ImageMagick table by N. Robidoux 4 Custom, tuned for PSNR-HVS

Custom, tuned for PSNR-HVS 5 Table from paper by Klein, Silverstein and Carney

smooth

Type: number

Set the strength of smooth dithered input. (1...100)

maxMemory

Type: number

Set the maximum memory to use in kilobytes.

sample

Type: string[]

Set component sampling factors. Each item should be in the format HxV , for example 2x1 .

buffer

Type: buffer

Buffer to optimize.

License

MIT © Imagemin