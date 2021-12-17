$ npm install imagemin-mozjpeg
const imagemin = require('imagemin');
const imageminMozjpeg = require('imagemin-mozjpeg');
(async () => {
await imagemin(['images/*.jpg'], 'build/images', {
use: [
imageminMozjpeg()
]
});
console.log('Images optimized');
})();
Returns a
Promise<Buffer>.
Type:
number
Compression quality, in range
0 (worst) to
100 (perfect).
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
false creates baseline JPEG file.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Input file is Targa format (usually not needed).
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Revert to standard defaults instead of mozjpeg defaults.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Disable progressive scan optimization.
Type:
number
Default:
1
Set DC scan optimization mode.
0 One scan for all components
1 One scan per component
2 Optimize between one scan for all components and one scan for 1st component plus one scan for remaining components
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Trellis optimization of DC coefficients.
Type:
string
Default:
hvs-psnr
Set Trellis optimization method. Available methods:
psnr,
hvs-psnr,
ssim,
ms-ssim
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Black-on-white deringing via overshoot.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Use arithmetic coding.
Type:
string
Default:
int
Set DCT method:
int Use integer DCT
fast Use fast integer DCT (less accurate)
float Use floating-point DCT
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Use 8-bit quantization table entries for baseline JPEG compatibility.
Type:
number
Use predefined quantization table.
0 JPEG Annex K
1 Flat
2 Custom, tuned for MS-SSIM
3 ImageMagick table by N. Robidoux
4 Custom, tuned for PSNR-HVS
5 Table from paper by Klein, Silverstein and Carney
Type:
number
Set the strength of smooth dithered input. (1...100)
Type:
number
Set the maximum memory to use in kilobytes.
Type:
string[]
Set component sampling factors. Each item should be in the format
HxV, for example
2x1.
Type:
buffer
Buffer to optimize.
MIT © Imagemin