imagemin-mozjpeg

by imagemin
9.0.0 (see all)

Imagemin plugin for mozjpeg

Downloads/wk

592K

GitHub Stars

229

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

imagemin-mozjpeg Build Status

Imagemin plugin for mozjpeg

Install

$ npm install imagemin-mozjpeg

Usage

const imagemin = require('imagemin');
const imageminMozjpeg = require('imagemin-mozjpeg');

(async () => {
    await imagemin(['images/*.jpg'], 'build/images', {
        use: [
            imageminMozjpeg()
        ]
    });

    console.log('Images optimized');
})();

API

imageminMozjpeg([options])(buffer)

Returns a Promise<Buffer>.

options

quality

Type: number

Compression quality, in range 0 (worst) to 100 (perfect).

progressive

Type: boolean
Default: true

false creates baseline JPEG file.

targa

Type: boolean
Default: false

Input file is Targa format (usually not needed).

revert

Type: boolean
Default: false

Revert to standard defaults instead of mozjpeg defaults.

fastCrush

Type: boolean
Default: false

Disable progressive scan optimization.

dcScanOpt

Type: number
Default: 1

Set DC scan optimization mode.

  • 0 One scan for all components
  • 1 One scan per component
  • 2 Optimize between one scan for all components and one scan for 1st component plus one scan for remaining components
trellis

Type: boolean
Default: true

Trellis optimization.

trellisDC

Type: boolean
Default: true

Trellis optimization of DC coefficients.

tune

Type: string
Default: hvs-psnr

Set Trellis optimization method. Available methods: psnr, hvs-psnr, ssim, ms-ssim

overshoot

Type: boolean
Default: true

Black-on-white deringing via overshoot.

arithmetic

Type: boolean
Default: false

Use arithmetic coding.

dct

Type: string
Default: int

Set DCT method:

  • int Use integer DCT
  • fast Use fast integer DCT (less accurate)
  • float Use floating-point DCT
quantBaseline

Type: boolean
Default: false

Use 8-bit quantization table entries for baseline JPEG compatibility.

quantTable

Type: number

Use predefined quantization table.

  • 0 JPEG Annex K
  • 1 Flat
  • 2 Custom, tuned for MS-SSIM
  • 3 ImageMagick table by N. Robidoux
  • 4 Custom, tuned for PSNR-HVS
  • 5 Table from paper by Klein, Silverstein and Carney
smooth

Type: number

Set the strength of smooth dithered input. (1...100)

maxMemory

Type: number

Set the maximum memory to use in kilobytes.

sample

Type: string[]

Set component sampling factors. Each item should be in the format HxV, for example 2x1.

buffer

Type: buffer

Buffer to optimize.

License

MIT © Imagemin

