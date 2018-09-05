openbase logo
imagemin-loader

by Rafael Milewski
1.1.1 (see all)

Imagemin loader module for webpack

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

159

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

imagemin-loader

Build Status npm version npm downloads dependencies greenkeeper styled with prettier semantic-release Commitizen friendly

Imagemin hook for webpack 3

Minify all images seamlessly with imagemin

Oh. but Why?

Because none of the other loaders out there would allow me to use my own imagemin plugin.

Install

$ npm install imagemin-loader -D

Usage

In your webpack.config.js add the imagemin-loader, chained with the file-loader, url-loader or raw-loader:

module: {
    rules: [
        {
            test: /\.(png|jpe?g|gif|svg)$/,
            use: [
                
                /** file-loader | url-loader | raw-loader **/
                { loader: 'file-loader' },
                
                {
                    loader: 'imagemin-loader',
                    options: {
                        // enabled: process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production',
                        plugins: [
                            {
                                use: 'imagemin-pngquant',
                                options: {
                                    quality: '50-60'
                                }
                            },
                            {
                                /** Alternative syntax **/
                                use: require('imagemin-guetzli'),
                                options: {
                                    enabled: process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production',
                                    quality: 95
                                }
                            }
                        ]
                    }
                }
            ]
        }
    ]
}

You can use any imagemin plugin, simple include it on the plugin array and install it as a local dependency.

Options

{
    enabled: boolean, // Enable or disable the loader globally
    plugins: [
        {
            use: string|function, // Package name like: 'imagemin-gifsicle', require('imagemin-gifsicle') or a Function
            options: {
                enabled: boolean, // Enable or disable at the plugin level
                ...ImageMinPluginOptions // Specific plugin options
            }
        }
    ]
}

License

MIT © Rafael Milewski

