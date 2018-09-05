Imagemin hook for webpack 3

Minify all images seamlessly with imagemin

Oh. but Why?

Because none of the other loaders out there would allow me to use my own imagemin plugin.

Install

$ npm install imagemin-loader -D

Usage

In your webpack.config.js add the imagemin-loader, chained with the file-loader, url-loader or raw-loader:

module : { rules : [ { test : /\.(png|jpe?g|gif|svg)$/ , use : [ { loader : 'file-loader' }, { loader : 'imagemin-loader' , options : { plugins : [ { use : 'imagemin-pngquant' , options : { quality : '50-60' } }, { use : require ( 'imagemin-guetzli' ), options : { enabled : process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production' , quality : 95 } } ] } } ] } ] }

You can use any imagemin plugin, simple include it on the plugin array and install it as a local dependency.

Options

{ enabled: boolean , plugins: [ { use: string | function , // Package name like : ' imagemin - gifsicle ', require ( 'imagemin-gifsicle' ) or a Function options : { enabled: boolean , ...ImageMinPluginOptions } } ] }

License

MIT © Rafael Milewski