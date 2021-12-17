$ npm install imagemin-jpegoptim
See
jpegoptim-bin's install section for requirements.
const imagemin = require('imagemin');
const imageminJpegoptim = require('imagemin-jpegoptim');
(async () => {
await imagemin(['images/*.jpg'], 'build/images', {
use: [
imageminJpegoptim()
]
});
console.log('Images optimized');
})();
Returns a
Promise<Buffer>.
Type:
Object
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Lossless conversion to progressive.
Type:
number
Set maximum image quality factor. (
0-
100).
Type:
number
string
Try to optimize file to given size. Target size is specified either in kilo bytes (
1-
n) or as percentage (
1%-
99%).
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Strip all markers from output file.
Note: If you want to control what markers are stripped, this must be set to
false.
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Strip comment markers from output file.
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Strip EXIF markers from output file.
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Strip IPTC/Photoshop (APP13) markers from output file.
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Strip ICC profile markers from output file.
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Strip XMP markers markers from output file.
Type:
buffer
Buffer to optimize.
MIT © Imagemin