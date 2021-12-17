Imagemin plugin for jpegoptim

Install

npm install imagemin-jpegoptim

See jpegoptim-bin 's install section for requirements.

Usage

const imagemin = require ( 'imagemin' ); const imageminJpegoptim = require ( 'imagemin-jpegoptim' ); ( async ( ) => { await imagemin([ 'images/*.jpg' ], 'build/images' , { use : [ imageminJpegoptim() ] }); console .log( 'Images optimized' ); })();

API

Returns a Promise<Buffer> .

options

Type: Object

progressive

Type: boolean

Default: false

Lossless conversion to progressive.

max

Type: number

Set maximum image quality factor. ( 0 - 100 ).

size

Type: number string

Try to optimize file to given size. Target size is specified either in kilo bytes ( 1 - n ) or as percentage ( 1% - 99% ).

stripAll

Type: boolean

Default: true

Strip all markers from output file.

Note: If you want to control what markers are stripped, this must be set to false .

stripCom

Type: boolean

Default: true

Strip comment markers from output file.

stripExif

Type: boolean

Default: true

Strip EXIF markers from output file.

stripIptc

Type: boolean

Default: true

Strip IPTC/Photoshop (APP13) markers from output file.

stripIcc

Type: boolean

Default: true

Strip ICC profile markers from output file.

stripXmp

Type: boolean

Default: true

Strip XMP markers markers from output file.

buffer

Type: buffer

Buffer to optimize.

License

MIT © Imagemin