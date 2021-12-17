openbase logo
Readme

imagemin-jpegoptim Build Status

Imagemin plugin for jpegoptim

Install

$ npm install imagemin-jpegoptim

See jpegoptim-bin's install section for requirements.

Usage

const imagemin = require('imagemin');
const imageminJpegoptim = require('imagemin-jpegoptim');

(async () => {
    await imagemin(['images/*.jpg'], 'build/images', {
        use: [
            imageminJpegoptim()
        ]
    });

    console.log('Images optimized');
})();

API

imageminJpegoptim([options])(buffer)

Returns a Promise<Buffer>.

options

Type: Object

progressive

Type: boolean
Default: false

Lossless conversion to progressive.

max

Type: number

Set maximum image quality factor. (0-100).

size

Type: number string

Try to optimize file to given size. Target size is specified either in kilo bytes (1-n) or as percentage (1%-99%).

stripAll

Type: boolean
Default: true

Strip all markers from output file.

Note: If you want to control what markers are stripped, this must be set to false.

stripCom

Type: boolean
Default: true

Strip comment markers from output file.

stripExif

Type: boolean
Default: true

Strip EXIF markers from output file.

stripIptc

Type: boolean
Default: true

Strip IPTC/Photoshop (APP13) markers from output file.

stripIcc

Type: boolean
Default: true

Strip ICC profile markers from output file.

stripXmp

Type: boolean
Default: true

Strip XMP markers markers from output file.

buffer

Type: buffer

Buffer to optimize.

License

MIT © Imagemin

