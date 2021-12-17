Imagemin plugin for Gifsicle

Install

npm install imagemin-gifsicle

Usage

const imagemin = require ( 'imagemin' ); const imageminGifsicle = require ( 'imagemin-gifsicle' ); ( async ( ) => { await imagemin([ 'images/*.gif' ], 'build/images' , { use : [ imageminGifsicle() ] }); console .log( 'Images optimized' ); })();

API

Returns a Promise<Buffer> with the optimized image.

options

Type: object

interlaced

Type: boolean \ Default: false

Interlace gif for progressive rendering.

optimizationLevel

Type: number \ Default: 1

Select an optimization level between 1 and 3 .

The optimization level determines how much optimization is done; higher levels take longer, but may have better results.

Stores only the changed portion of each image. Also uses transparency to shrink the file further. Try several optimization methods (usually slower, sometimes better results)

colors

Type: number

Reduce the number of distinct colors in each output GIF to num or less. Num must be between 2 and 256.

buffer

Type: Buffer

Buffer to optimize.