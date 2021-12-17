Imagemin plugin for Gifsicle
$ npm install imagemin-gifsicle
const imagemin = require('imagemin');
const imageminGifsicle = require('imagemin-gifsicle');
(async () => {
await imagemin(['images/*.gif'], 'build/images', {
use: [
imageminGifsicle()
]
});
console.log('Images optimized');
})();
Returns a
Promise<Buffer> with the optimized image.
Type:
object
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Interlace gif for progressive rendering.
Type:
number\
Default:
1
Select an optimization level between
1 and
3.
The optimization level determines how much optimization is done; higher levels take longer, but may have better results.
Type:
number
Reduce the number of distinct colors in each output GIF to num or less. Num must be between 2 and 256.
Type:
Buffer
Buffer to optimize.