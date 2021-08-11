Minify images seamlessly
$ npm install imagemin
import imagemin from 'imagemin';
import imageminJpegtran from 'imagemin-jpegtran';
import imageminPngquant from 'imagemin-pngquant';
const files = await imagemin(['images/*.{jpg,png}'], {
destination: 'build/images',
plugins: [
imageminJpegtran(),
imageminPngquant({
quality: [0.6, 0.8]
})
]
});
console.log(files);
//=> [{data: <Buffer 89 50 4e …>, destinationPath: 'build/images/foo.jpg'}, …]
Returns
Promise<object[]> in the format
{data: Buffer, sourcePath: string, destinationPath: string}.
Type:
string[]
File paths or glob patterns.
Type:
object
Type:
string
Set the destination folder to where your files will be written. If no destination is specified, no files will be written.
Type:
Array
Plugins to use.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
true
Enable globbing when matching file paths.
Returns
Promise<Buffer>.
Type:
Buffer
Buffer to optimize.
Type:
object
Type:
Array
Plugins to use.
If you are a web developer, you should have definitely heard of minifying images. Images eat up a lot of space and take time to load your websites which you don't want! imagemin is a wonderful library that helps you compress images on your website significantly (over 50% lower in size sometimes) without compromising on the quality of the images to the average user. It might be a simple package in terms of functionality but to a web developer, it is certainly a LIFE SAVER! The usage too is fairly simple and there isn't any learning curve involved in making use of it in your project. Not just that, it certainly supports a wide range of image formats which is absolutely fantastic. We used this package recently in the tech club at our school for one of the applications and you can find it here https://github.com/techclubjit/JIT-Hack/blob/master/package.json#L62 . While we used it at the tech club, I referred an article that helped me get a better understanding of the product. You should check it out too! https://web.dev/use-imagemin-to-compress-images/
With imagemin and its plugins, I was able to achieve the same level of quality/compression from TinyPNG. I used it in a project where I had hundreds of images to upload, so size was important. Even if it's now unmaintained, the community keeps creating new plugins for it, using the latest lib for image compression. In comparison to squoosh (from GoogleChromeLabs), it's faster and easier to use.