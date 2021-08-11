Karthik Ravishankar ● Bengaluru India ● 46 Rating s ● 36 Review s ● I am an extremely Dynamic person but it doesn't mean I know Dynamic Programming :)

8 days ago

If you are a web developer, you should have definitely heard of minifying images. Images eat up a lot of space and take time to load your websites which you don't want! imagemin is a wonderful library that helps you compress images on your website significantly (over 50% lower in size sometimes) without compromising on the quality of the images to the average user. It might be a simple package in terms of functionality but to a web developer, it is certainly a LIFE SAVER! The usage too is fairly simple and there isn't any learning curve involved in making use of it in your project. Not just that, it certainly supports a wide range of image formats which is absolutely fantastic. We used this package recently in the tech club at our school for one of the applications and you can find it here https://github.com/techclubjit/JIT-Hack/blob/master/package.json#L62 . While we used it at the tech club, I referred an article that helped me get a better understanding of the product. You should check it out too! https://web.dev/use-imagemin-to-compress-images/