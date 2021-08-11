openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

imagemin

by imagemin
8.0.1 (see all)

[Unmaintained] Minify images seamlessly

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2M

GitHub Stars

5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Minifiers

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/54
Read All Reviews
uravgkarthik
felladrin

Top Feedback

3Performant
2Poor Documentation
2Hard to Use
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Slow

Readme

imagemin

Minify images seamlessly



Install

$ npm install imagemin

Usage

import imagemin from 'imagemin';
import imageminJpegtran from 'imagemin-jpegtran';
import imageminPngquant from 'imagemin-pngquant';

const files = await imagemin(['images/*.{jpg,png}'], {
    destination: 'build/images',
    plugins: [
        imageminJpegtran(),
        imageminPngquant({
            quality: [0.6, 0.8]
        })
    ]
});

console.log(files);
//=> [{data: <Buffer 89 50 4e …>, destinationPath: 'build/images/foo.jpg'}, …]

API

imagemin(input, options?)

Returns Promise<object[]> in the format {data: Buffer, sourcePath: string, destinationPath: string}.

input

Type: string[]

File paths or glob patterns.

options

Type: object

destination

Type: string

Set the destination folder to where your files will be written. If no destination is specified, no files will be written.

plugins

Type: Array

Plugins to use.

glob

Type: boolean\ Default: true

Enable globbing when matching file paths.

imagemin.buffer(buffer, options?)

Returns Promise<Buffer>.

buffer

Type: Buffer

Buffer to optimize.

options

Type: object

plugins

Type: Array

Plugins to use.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant3
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation2
Hard to Use2
Slow1
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Karthik RavishankarBengaluru India46 Ratings36 Reviews
I am an extremely Dynamic person but it doesn't mean I know Dynamic Programming :)
8 days ago

If you are a web developer, you should have definitely heard of minifying images. Images eat up a lot of space and take time to load your websites which you don't want! imagemin is a wonderful library that helps you compress images on your website significantly (over 50% lower in size sometimes) without compromising on the quality of the images to the average user. It might be a simple package in terms of functionality but to a web developer, it is certainly a LIFE SAVER! The usage too is fairly simple and there isn't any learning curve involved in making use of it in your project. Not just that, it certainly supports a wide range of image formats which is absolutely fantastic. We used this package recently in the tech club at our school for one of the applications and you can find it here https://github.com/techclubjit/JIT-Hack/blob/master/package.json#L62 . While we used it at the tech club, I referred an article that helped me get a better understanding of the product. You should check it out too! https://web.dev/use-imagemin-to-compress-images/

0
Victor NogueiraTallinn, Estonia23 Ratings26 Reviews
Open-sourcerer, focusing on games and automation.
3 months ago
Easy to Use
Performant

With imagemin and its plugins, I was able to achieve the same level of quality/compression from TinyPNG. I used it in a project where I had hundreds of images to upload, so size was important. Even if it's now unmaintained, the community keeps creating new plugins for it, using the latest lib for image compression. In comparison to squoosh (from GoogleChromeLabs), it's faster and easier to use.

0
Aaron LeflerLangley, BC15 Ratings0 Reviews
Aging student learning business and tech.
August 31, 2020
Hard to Use
Poor Documentation
Slow

Alternatives

svgo⚙️ Node.js tool for optimizing SVG files
GitHub Stars
17K
Weekly Downloads
13M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
35
Top Feedback
8Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
5Performant
rpt
rollup-plugin-terserRollup plugin to minify generated bundle
GitHub Stars
557
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
gcc
gulp-clean-cssMinify css with clean-css.
GitHub Stars
639
Weekly Downloads
219K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
gu
gulp-uglifyMinify files with UglifyJS
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
365K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
nm
node-minifyLight Node.js module that compress javascript, css and html files
GitHub Stars
432
Weekly Downloads
13K
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial