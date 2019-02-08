openbase logo
is

imagemagick-stream

by Eivind Fjeldstad
4.1.1 (see all)

Streaming Imagemagick API

Downloads/wk

5.8K

GitHub Stars

90

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

imagemagick-stream

Streaming imagemagick api

npm version Build Status

Install

$ npm install imagemagick-stream

Usage

const im = require('imagemagick-stream');
const read = fs.createReadStream('image.png');
const write = fs.createWriteStream('image-resized.png');

const resize = im().resize('200x200').quality(90);
read.pipe(resize).pipe(write);

For convenience, you can also pass the input filename to the constructor and the output filename to the .to() method.

im('image.png')
  .resize('200x200')
  .quality(90)
  .to('image-resized.png');

To use settings and operators that are not currently part of the API, please submit a pull request, or use the .set() and .op() methods.

See the imagemagick docs for a list of available options.

im('image.png')
  .set('density', 400)
  .set('channel', 'RGB')
  .resize('200x200')
  .op('gaussian-blur', 0.05)
  .to('image-resized.png');

NOTE: You shold listen to the finish event on the writable stream you're piping to, not the stream from ImageMagick:

const read = fs.createReadStream('image.png');
const write = fs.createWriteStream('image-resized.png');

im().resize('200x200').quality(90).pipe(write);

write.on('finish', () => {
  // finished writing
});

License

MIT

