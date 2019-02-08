Streaming imagemagick api
$ npm install imagemagick-stream
const im = require('imagemagick-stream');
const read = fs.createReadStream('image.png');
const write = fs.createWriteStream('image-resized.png');
const resize = im().resize('200x200').quality(90);
read.pipe(resize).pipe(write);
For convenience, you can also pass the input filename to the constructor and the output filename to the
.to() method.
im('image.png')
.resize('200x200')
.quality(90)
.to('image-resized.png');
To use settings and operators that are not currently part of the API, please submit a pull request, or use the
.set() and
.op() methods.
See the imagemagick docs for a list of available options.
im('image.png')
.set('density', 400)
.set('channel', 'RGB')
.resize('200x200')
.op('gaussian-blur', 0.05)
.to('image-resized.png');
NOTE: You shold listen to the
finish event on the writable stream you're piping to, not the stream from ImageMagick:
const read = fs.createReadStream('image.png');
const write = fs.createWriteStream('image-resized.png');
im().resize('200x200').quality(90).pipe(write);
write.on('finish', () => {
// finished writing
});
MIT