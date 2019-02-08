Streaming imagemagick api

Install

npm install imagemagick-stream

Usage

const im = require ( 'imagemagick-stream' ); const read = fs.createReadStream( 'image.png' ); const write = fs.createWriteStream( 'image-resized.png' ); const resize = im().resize( '200x200' ).quality( 90 ); read.pipe(resize).pipe(write);

For convenience, you can also pass the input filename to the constructor and the output filename to the .to() method.

im( 'image.png' ) .resize( '200x200' ) .quality( 90 ) .to( 'image-resized.png' );

To use settings and operators that are not currently part of the API, please submit a pull request, or use the .set() and .op() methods.

See the imagemagick docs for a list of available options.

im( 'image.png' ) .set( 'density' , 400 ) .set( 'channel' , 'RGB' ) .resize( '200x200' ) .op( 'gaussian-blur' , 0.05 ) .to( 'image-resized.png' );

NOTE: You shold listen to the finish event on the writable stream you're piping to, not the stream from ImageMagick:

const read = fs.createReadStream( 'image.png' ); const write = fs.createWriteStream( 'image-resized.png' ); im().resize( '200x200' ).quality( 90 ).pipe(write); write.on( 'finish' , () => { });

License

MIT