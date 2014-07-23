This is an abandoned version. Please see @yourdeveloper/node-imagemagick for the currently maintained version

Imagemagick module for Node.

Note: This code has been unmaintained for a long time. Please consider using the gm module instead.

You can install this module using npm:

npm install imagemagick

Requires imagemagick CLI tools to be installed. There are numerous ways to install them. For instance, if you're on OS X you can use Homebrew: brew install imagemagick .

Example

var im = require ( 'imagemagick' ); im.readMetadata( 'kittens.jpg' , function ( err, metadata ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( 'Shot at ' +metadata.exif.dateTimeOriginal); })

API

Path to the convert program. Defaults to "convert" .

Path to the identify program. Defaults to "identify" .

Identify file at path and return an object features .

Example:

im.identify( 'kittens.jpg' , function ( err, features ) { if (err) throw err; console .log(features); });

Custom identification where args is an array of arguments. The result is returned as a raw string to output .

Example:

im.identify([ '-format' , '%wx%h' , 'kittens.jpg' ], function ( err, output ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( 'dimension: ' +output); });

Read metadata (i.e. exif) in path and return an object metadata . Modelled on top of identify .

Example:

im.readMetadata( 'kittens.jpg' , function ( err, metadata ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( 'Shot at ' +metadata.exif.dateTimeOriginal); });

Raw interface to convert passing arguments in the array args .

Example:

im.convert([ 'kittens.jpg' , '-resize' , '25x120' , 'kittens-small.jpg' ], function ( err, stdout ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( 'stdout:' , stdout); });

Convenience function for resizing an image, modelled on top of convert .

The options argument have the following default values:

{ srcPath : undefined , srcData : null , srcFormat : null , dstPath : undefined , quality : 0.8 , format : 'jpg' , progressive : false , width : 0 , height : 0 , strip : true , filter : 'Lagrange' , sharpening : 0.2 , customArgs : [] }

srcPath, dstPath and (at least one of) width and height are required. The rest is optional.

Example:

im.resize({ srcPath : 'kittens.jpg' , dstPath : 'kittens-small.jpg' , width : 256 }, function ( err, stdout, stderr ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( 'resized kittens.jpg to fit within 256x256px' ); });

Example with stdin/stdout:

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); im.resize({ srcData : fs.readFileSync( 'kittens.jpg' , 'binary' ), width : 256 }, function ( err, stdout, stderr ) { if (err) throw err fs.writeFileSync( 'kittens-resized.jpg' , stdout, 'binary' ); console .log( 'resized kittens.jpg to fit within 256x256px' ) });

Convenience function for resizing and cropping an image. crop uses the resize method, so options and callback are the same. crop uses options.srcPath, so make sure you set it :) Using only options.width or options.height will create a square dimensioned image. Gravity can also be specified, it defaults to Center. Available gravity options are [NorthWest, North, NorthEast, West, Center, East, SouthWest, South, SouthEast]

Example:

im.crop({ srcPath : path, dstPath : 'cropped.jpg' , width : 800 , height : 600 , quality : 1 , gravity : "North" }, function ( err, stdout, stderr ) { });

License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2010-2012 Rasmus Andersson http://hunch.se/

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.