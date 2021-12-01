ImageKit.io React SDK

ImageKit React SDK allows you to use real-time image resizing, optimization, and file uploading in the client-side.

Installation

npm install --save imagekitio-react

or

yarn add imagekitio-react

Usage

Initialization

Import components in your code:

import { IKImage, IKContext, IKUpload } from 'imagekitio-react'

Quick examples

<IKContext urlEndpoint= "https://ik.imagekit.io/your_imagekit_id" > <IKImage path="/default-image.jpg" /> // Overriding urlEndpoint defined in parent IkContext - https://www.custom-domain.com/default-image.jpg <IKImage urlEndpoint="https://www.custom-domain.com" path="/default-image.jpg" /> // Render an image using an absolute URL - https://www1.custom-domain.com/default-image.jpg?tr=w-100 <IKImage src="https://www1.custom-domain.com/default-image.jpg?tr=w-100" /> // Height and width manipulation - https://ik.imagekit.io/your_imagekit_id/tr:h-200,w-200/default-image.jpg <IKImage path="/default-image.jpg" transformation={[{ "height": "200", "width": "200" }]} /> // Chained transformation - https://ik.imagekit.io/your_imagekit_id/tr:h-200,w-200:rt-90/default-image.jpg <IKImage path="/default-image.jpg" transformation={[{ "height": "200", "width": "200", }, { "rotation": "90" }]} /> // Lazy loading image <IKImage path="/default-image.jpg" transformation={[{ "height": "200", "width": "200" }]} loading="lazy" /> /* Low-quality image placeholder Will first load https://ik.imagekit.io/your_imagekit_id/tr:h-200,w-200:q-20,bl-6/default-image.jpg, while the original image, i.e., https://ik.imagekit.io/your_imagekit_id/tr:h-200,w-200/default-image.jpg is being loaded in the background. */ <IKImage path="/default-image.jpg" transformation={[{ "height": "200", "width": "200" }]} lqip={{ active: true }} /> // Low quality image placeholder with custom quality and blur values <IKImage path="/default-image.jpg" transformation={[{ "height": "200", "width": "200" }]} lqip={{ active: true, quality: 20, blur: 10 }} /> // Low quality image placeholder and lazy loading original image in the background <IKImage path="/default-image.jpg" transformation={[{ "height": "200", "width": "200" }]} loading="lazy" lqip={{ active: true }} /> </IKContext> <IKContext publicKey="your_public_api_key" authenticationEndpoint="https://www.your-server.com/auth"> // Simple file upload and response handling <IKUpload onError={onError} onSuccess={onSuccess} /> // Passing different upload API options <IKUpload fileName="file-name.jpg" tags={["sample-tag1", "sample-tag2"]} customCoordinates={"10,10,10,10"} isPrivateFile={false} useUniqueFileName={true} responseFields={["tags"]} folder={"/sample-folder"} onError={onError} onSuccess={onSuccess} /> </IKContext>

Demo application

The official step by step React quick start guide - https://docs.imagekit.io/getting-started/quickstart-guides/react

The official step by step React Native quick start guide - https://docs.imagekit.io/getting-started/quickstart-guides/react-native

You can also run the demo application in samples/sample-app folder as per the README.md.

Components

The library includes 3 Components:

IKContext for defining options like urlEndpoint , publicKey or authenticationEndpoint to all children elements. This component does not render anything.

for defining options like , or to all children elements. This component does not render anything. IKImage for image resizing. This renders a <img> tag.

for image resizing. This renders a tag. IKUpload for client-side file uploading. This renders a <input type="file"> tag.

IKContext

In order to use the SDK, you need to provide it with a few configuration parameters. You can use a parent IKContext component to define common options for all children IKImage or IKupload compoents. For example:

<IKContext urlEndpoint= "https://ik.imagekit.io/your_imagekit_id" publicKey= "your_public_api_key" transformationPosition= "path" authenticationEndpoint= "http://www.yourserver.com/auth" > < IKImage path = "/default-image.jpg" /> </ IKContext >

will render:

< img alt = "" src = "https://ik.imagekit.io/your_imagekit_id/default-image.jpg" >

urlEndpoint is required to use the SDK. You can get URL-endpoint from your ImageKit dashboard - https://imagekit.io/dashboard#url-endpoints.

is required to use the SDK. You can get URL-endpoint from your ImageKit dashboard - https://imagekit.io/dashboard#url-endpoints. publicKey and authenticationEndpoint parameters are required if you want to use the SDK for client-side file upload. You can get these parameters from the developer section in your ImageKit dashboard - https://imagekit.io/dashboard#developers.

and parameters are required if you want to use the SDK for client-side file upload. You can get these parameters from the developer section in your ImageKit dashboard - https://imagekit.io/dashboard#developers. transformationPosition is optional. The default value for this parameter is path . Acceptable values are path & query

Note: Do not include your Private Key in any client-side code.

Image resizing

The IKImage component renders an img tag. It is used for rendering and manipulating images in real-time. IKImage component accepts the following props:

Prop Type Description urlEndpoint String Optional. The base URL to be appended before the path of the image. If not specified, the URL-endpoint specified in the parent IKContext component is used. For example, https://ik.imagekit.io/your_imagekit_id/endpoint/ path String Conditional. This is the path at which the image exists. For example, /path/to/image.jpg . Either the path or src parameter needs to be specified for URL generation. src String Conditional. This is the complete URL of an image already mapped to ImageKit. For example, https://ik.imagekit.io/your_imagekit_id/endpoint/path/to/image.jpg . Either the path or src parameter needs to be specified for URL generation. transformation Array of objects Optional. An array of objects specifying the transformation to be applied in the URL. The transformation name and the value should be specified as a key-value pair in the object. See list of different tranformations. Different steps of a chained transformation can be specified as the Array's different objects. The complete list of supported transformations in the SDK and some examples of using them are given later. If you use a transformation name that is not specified in the SDK, it is applied in the URL as it is. transformationPosition String Optional. The default value is path that places the transformation string as a URL path parameter. It can also be specified as query , which adds the transformation string as the URL's query parameter i.e. tr . If you use src parameter to create the URL, then the transformation string is always added as a query parameter. queryParameters Object Optional. These are the other query parameters that you want to add to the final URL. These can be any query parameters and not necessarily related to ImageKit. Especially useful if you want to add some versioning parameter to your URLs. loading String Optional. Pass lazy to lazy load images. Note: Component does not accept change in this value after it has mounted. lqip Object Optional. You can use this to show a low-quality blurred placeholder while the original image is being loaded e.g. {active:true, quality: 20, blur: 6, raw: "n-lqip_named_transformation" }. The default value of quality is 20 , and blur is 6 . If raw transformation is provided, SDK uses that and ignores the quality and blur parameters.

Note: Component does not accept change in this value after it has mounted.

Basic resizing examples

<IKContext urlEndpoint= "https://ik.imagekit.io/your_imagekit_id" > <IKImage path="/default-image.jpg" /> // Image resizing - https://ik.imagekit.io/your_imagekit_id/tr:w-h-300,w-400/default-image.jpg <IKImage path="/default-image.jpg" transformation={[{ height:300, width:400 }]} /> // Loading imgae from an absolute file path with no transformations - https://www.custom-domain.com/default-image.jpg <IKImage src="https://www.custom-domain.com/default-image.jpg" /> // Using a new tranformation parameter which is not there in this SDK yet - https://ik.imagekit.io/your_imagekit_id/tr:custom-value/default-image.jpg <IKImage path="/default-image.jpg" transformation={[{ custom: 'value' }]} /> </IKContext>

The transformation prop is an array of objects. Each object can have the following properties. When you specify more than one object, each object is added as a chained transformation. For example:

transformation = [ { height : 400 , width : 400 }, { rotation : 90 } ]

See the complete list of transformations supported in ImageKit here. The SDK gives a name to each transformation parameter e.g. height for h and width for w parameter. It makes your code more readable. If the property does not match any of the following supported options, it is added as it is.

List of supported transformations

Expand Supported Transformation Name Translates to parameter height h width w aspectRatio ar quality q crop c cropMode cm x x y y focus fo format f radius r background bg border b rotation rt blur bl named n overlayX ox overlayY oy overlayFocus ofo overlayHeight oh overlayWidth ow overlayImage oi overlayImageTrim oit overlayImageAspectRatio oiar overlayImageBackground oibg overlayImageBorder oib overlayImageDPR oidpr overlayImageQuality oiq overlayImageCropping oic overlayImageTrim oit overlayText ot overlayTextFontSize ots overlayTextFontFamily otf overlayTextColor otc overlayTextTransparency oa overlayAlpha oa overlayTextTypography ott overlayBackground obg overlayTextEncoded ote overlayTextWidth otw overlayTextBackground otbg overlayTextPadding otp overlayTextInnerAlignment otia overlayRadius or progressive pr lossless lo trim t metadata md colorProfile cp defaultImage di dpr dpr effectSharpen e-sharpen effectUSM e-usm effectContrast e-contrast effectGray e-grayscale original orig raw The string provided in raw will be added in the URL as it is.

Chained Transforms

Chained transforms make it easy to specify the order the transform is applied. For example:

<IKImage path= "/default-image.jpg" transformation={[ { height : 300 , width : 400 }, { rotation : 90 } ]} />

Lazy loading images

You can lazy load images using the loading prop. When you use loading="lazy" , all images that are immediately viewable without scrolling load normally. Those that are far below the device viewport are only fetched when the user scrolls near them.

The SDK uses a fixed threshold based on the effective connection type to ensure that images are loaded early enough so that they have finished loading once the user scrolls near to them.

On fast connections (e.g 4G), the value of threshold is 1250px and on slower connections (e.g 3G), it is 2500px .

You should always set the height and width of image element to avoid layout shift when lazy-loading images.

Example usage:

<IKImage path= "/default-image.jpg" transformation={[ { height : 300 , width : 400 }, { rotation : 90 } ]} loading= "lazy" height= "300" width= "400" />

Low-quality image placeholders (LQIP)

To improve user experience, you can use a low-quality blurred variant of the original image as a placeholder while the original image is being loaded in the background. Once the loading of the original image is finished, the placeholder is replaced with the original image.

<IKImage path= "/default-image.jpg" lqip={{ active : true }} />

By default, the SDK uses the quality:20 and blur:6 . You can change this. For example:

<IKImage path= "/default-image.jpg" lqip={{ active : true , quality : 40 , blur : 5 }} />

You can also specify a raw transformation if you want more control over the URL of the low-quality image placeholder. In this case, the SDK ignores quality and blur parameters.

<IKImage path= "/default-image.jpg" lqip={{ active : true , raw : "n-lqip_named_transformation" }} />

Combining lazy loading with low-quality placeholders

You have the option to lazy-load the original image only when the user scrolls near them. Until then, only a low-quality placeholder is loaded. This saves a lot of network bandwidth if the user never scrolls further down.

<IKImage path= "/default-image.jpg" transformation={[{ height : 300 , width : 400 },{ rotation : 90 }]} lqip={{ active : true }} loading= "lazy" height= "300" width= "400" />

Overriding urlEndpoint for a particular image

You can use urlEndpoint prop in an individual IKImage to change url for that image. For example:

<IKContext urlEndpoint= "https://ik.imagekit.io/your_imagekit_id" > < IKImage path = "/default-image.jpg" /> // Overriding urlEndpoint defined in parent IkContext - https://www.custom-domain.com/default-image.jpg < IKImage urlEndpoint = "https://www.custom-domain.com" path = "/default-image.jpg" /> </ IKContext >

File upload

The SDK provides the IKUpload component to upload files to the ImageKit Media Library.

IKUpload component accepts the ImageKit Upload API options as props.

The SDK provides IKUpload component to upload files to the ImageKit Media Library. It accepts the fileName parameter as a prop. The file parameter is provided as an input from the user.

Prop Type Description fileName String Optional. If not specified, the file system name is picked. useUniqueFileName Boolean Optional. Accepts true of false . The default value is true . Specify whether to use a unique filename for this file or not. tags Array of string Optional. Set the tags while uploading the file e.g. ["tag1","tag2"] folder String Optional. The folder path (e.g. /images/folder/ ) in which the file has to be uploaded. If the folder doesn't exist before, a new folder is created. isPrivateFile Boolean Optional. Accepts true of false . The default value is false . Specify whether to mark the file as private or not. This is only relevant for image type files customCoordinates String Optional. Define an important area in the image. This is only relevant for image type files. To be passed as a string with the x and y coordinates of the top-left corner, and width and height of the area of interest in format x,y,width,height . For example - 10,10,100,100 responseFields Array of string Optional. Values of the fields that you want upload API to return in the response. For example, set the value of this field to ["tags", "customCoordinates", "isPrivateFile"] to get value of tags , customCoordinates , and isPrivateFile in the response. onSuccess Function callback Optional. Called if the upload is successful. The first and only argument is the response JOSN from the upload API onError Function callback Optional. Called if upload results in an error. The first and only argument is the error received from the upload API urlEndpoint String Optional. If not specified, the URL-endpoint specified in the parent IKContext component is used. For example, https://ik.imagekit.io/your_imagekit_id/endpoint/ publicKey String Optional. If not specified, the publicKey specified in the parent IKContext component is used. authenticationEndpoint String Optional. If not specified, the authenticationEndpoint specified in the parent IKContext component is used.

Make sure that you have specified authenticationEndpoint and publicKey in IKUpload or in the parent IKContext component as a prop. The SDK makes an HTTP GET request to this endpoint and expects a JSON response with three fields i.e. signature , token , and expire . Learn how to implement authenticationEndpoint on your server. Refer to demo application for an example implementation.

Sample Usage

const onError = ( err ) => { console .log( 'Error' ); console .log(err); }; const onSuccess = ( res ) => { console .log( 'Success' ); console .log(res); }; < IKContext publicKey = "your_public_api_key" urlEndpoint = "https://ik.imagekit.io/your_imagekit_id" authenticationEndpoint = "http://www.yourserver.com/auth" > < IKUpload onError = {onError} onSuccess = {onSuccess} /> </ IKContext > ;

Error Handling

You can use ErrorBoundary to handle errors anywhere in their child component tree. Log those errors or display a fallback UI instead of the component tree that crashed. For example:

<ErrorBoundary> < IKImage path = "/default-image.jpg" transformation = {[ { height:300 , width:400 } ]} /> </ ErrorBoundary >

Support

For any feedback or to report any issues or general implementation support, please reach out to support@imagekit.io

License

Released under the MIT license.