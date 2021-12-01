ImageKit React SDK allows you to use real-time image resizing, optimization, and file uploading in the client-side.
npm install --save imagekitio-react
or
yarn add imagekitio-react
Import components in your code:
import { IKImage, IKContext, IKUpload } from 'imagekitio-react'
<IKContext urlEndpoint="https://ik.imagekit.io/your_imagekit_id">
// Render an image using a relative path - https://ik.imagekit.io/your_imagekit_id/default-image.jpg
<IKImage path="/default-image.jpg" />
// Overriding urlEndpoint defined in parent IkContext - https://www.custom-domain.com/default-image.jpg
<IKImage urlEndpoint="https://www.custom-domain.com" path="/default-image.jpg" />
// Render an image using an absolute URL - https://www1.custom-domain.com/default-image.jpg?tr=w-100
<IKImage src="https://www1.custom-domain.com/default-image.jpg?tr=w-100" />
// Height and width manipulation - https://ik.imagekit.io/your_imagekit_id/tr:h-200,w-200/default-image.jpg
<IKImage path="/default-image.jpg" transformation={[{
"height": "200",
"width": "200"
}]} />
// Chained transformation - https://ik.imagekit.io/your_imagekit_id/tr:h-200,w-200:rt-90/default-image.jpg
<IKImage path="/default-image.jpg" transformation={[{
"height": "200",
"width": "200",
},
{
"rotation": "90"
}]} />
// Lazy loading image
<IKImage
path="/default-image.jpg"
transformation={[{
"height": "200",
"width": "200"
}]}
loading="lazy"
/>
/*
Low-quality image placeholder
Will first load https://ik.imagekit.io/your_imagekit_id/tr:h-200,w-200:q-20,bl-6/default-image.jpg, while the original image, i.e., https://ik.imagekit.io/your_imagekit_id/tr:h-200,w-200/default-image.jpg is being loaded in the background.
*/
<IKImage
path="/default-image.jpg"
transformation={[{
"height": "200",
"width": "200"
}]}
lqip={{ active: true }}
/>
// Low quality image placeholder with custom quality and blur values
<IKImage
path="/default-image.jpg"
transformation={[{
"height": "200",
"width": "200"
}]}
lqip={{ active: true, quality: 20, blur: 10 }}
/>
// Low quality image placeholder and lazy loading original image in the background
<IKImage
path="/default-image.jpg"
transformation={[{
"height": "200",
"width": "200"
}]}
loading="lazy"
lqip={{ active: true }}
/>
</IKContext>
<IKContext publicKey="your_public_api_key" authenticationEndpoint="https://www.your-server.com/auth">
// Simple file upload and response handling
<IKUpload
onError={onError}
onSuccess={onSuccess}
/>
// Passing different upload API options
<IKUpload
fileName="file-name.jpg"
tags={["sample-tag1", "sample-tag2"]}
customCoordinates={"10,10,10,10"}
isPrivateFile={false}
useUniqueFileName={true}
responseFields={["tags"]}
folder={"/sample-folder"}
onError={onError} onSuccess={onSuccess}
/>
</IKContext>
The library includes 3 Components:
IKContext for defining options like
urlEndpoint,
publicKey or
authenticationEndpoint to all children elements. This component does not render anything.
IKImage for image resizing. This renders a
<img> tag.
IKUploadfor client-side file uploading. This renders a
<input type="file"> tag.
In order to use the SDK, you need to provide it with a few configuration parameters. You can use a parent
IKContext component to define common options for all children
IKImage or
IKupload compoents. For example:
<IKContext
urlEndpoint="https://ik.imagekit.io/your_imagekit_id" // Required. Default URL-endpoint is https://ik.imagekit.io/your_imagekit_id
publicKey="your_public_api_key" // optional
transformationPosition="path" // optional
authenticationEndpoint="http://www.yourserver.com/auth"> // optional
<IKImage path="/default-image.jpg" />
</IKContext>
will render:
<img alt="" src="https://ik.imagekit.io/your_imagekit_id/default-image.jpg">
urlEndpoint is required to use the SDK. You can get URL-endpoint from your ImageKit dashboard - https://imagekit.io/dashboard#url-endpoints.
publicKey and
authenticationEndpoint parameters are required if you want to use the SDK for client-side file upload. You can get these parameters from the developer section in your ImageKit dashboard - https://imagekit.io/dashboard#developers.
transformationPosition is optional. The default value for this parameter is
path. Acceptable values are
path &
query
Note: Do not include your Private Key in any client-side code.
The
IKImage component renders an
img tag. It is used for rendering and manipulating images in real-time.
IKImage component accepts the following props:
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|urlEndpoint
|String
|Optional. The base URL to be appended before the path of the image. If not specified, the URL-endpoint specified in the parent
IKContext component is used. For example, https://ik.imagekit.io/your_imagekit_id/endpoint/
|path
|String
|Conditional. This is the path at which the image exists. For example,
/path/to/image.jpg. Either the
path or
src parameter needs to be specified for URL generation.
|src
|String
|Conditional. This is the complete URL of an image already mapped to ImageKit. For example,
https://ik.imagekit.io/your_imagekit_id/endpoint/path/to/image.jpg. Either the
path or
src parameter needs to be specified for URL generation.
|transformation
|Array of objects
|Optional. An array of objects specifying the transformation to be applied in the URL. The transformation name and the value should be specified as a key-value pair in the object. See list of different tranformations. Different steps of a chained transformation can be specified as the Array's different objects. The complete list of supported transformations in the SDK and some examples of using them are given later. If you use a transformation name that is not specified in the SDK, it is applied in the URL as it is.
|transformationPosition
|String
|Optional. The default value is
path that places the transformation string as a URL path parameter. It can also be specified as
query, which adds the transformation string as the URL's query parameter i.e.
tr. If you use
src parameter to create the URL, then the transformation string is always added as a query parameter.
|queryParameters
|Object
|Optional. These are the other query parameters that you want to add to the final URL. These can be any query parameters and not necessarily related to ImageKit. Especially useful if you want to add some versioning parameter to your URLs.
|loading
|String
|Optional. Pass
lazy to lazy load images. Note: Component does not accept change in this value after it has mounted.
|lqip
|Object
|Optional. You can use this to show a low-quality blurred placeholder while the original image is being loaded e.g.
{active:true, quality: 20, blur: 6, raw: "n-lqip_named_transformation"}. The default value of
quality is
20, and
blur is
6. If
raw transformation is provided, SDK uses that and ignores the
quality and
blur parameters.
Note: Component does not accept change in this value after it has mounted.
<IKContext urlEndpoint="https://ik.imagekit.io/your_imagekit_id">
// Image from related file path with no transformations - https://ik.imagekit.io/your_imagekit_id/default-image.jpg
<IKImage
path="/default-image.jpg"
/>
// Image resizing - https://ik.imagekit.io/your_imagekit_id/tr:w-h-300,w-400/default-image.jpg
<IKImage
path="/default-image.jpg"
transformation={[{
height:300,
width:400
}]}
/>
// Loading imgae from an absolute file path with no transformations - https://www.custom-domain.com/default-image.jpg
<IKImage
src="https://www.custom-domain.com/default-image.jpg"
/>
// Using a new tranformation parameter which is not there in this SDK yet - https://ik.imagekit.io/your_imagekit_id/tr:custom-value/default-image.jpg
<IKImage
path="/default-image.jpg"
transformation={[{
custom: 'value'
}]}
/>
</IKContext>
The
transformation prop is an array of objects. Each object can have the following properties. When you specify more than one object, each object is added as a chained transformation. For example:
// It means first resize the image to 400x400 and then rotate 90 degree
transformation = [
{
height: 400,
width: 400
},
{
rotation: 90
}
]
See the complete list of transformations supported in ImageKit here. The SDK gives a name to each transformation parameter e.g.
height for
h and
width for
w parameter. It makes your code more readable. If the property does not match any of the following supported options, it is added as it is.
|Supported Transformation Name
|Translates to parameter
|height
|h
|width
|w
|aspectRatio
|ar
|quality
|q
|crop
|c
|cropMode
|cm
|x
|x
|y
|y
|focus
|fo
|format
|f
|radius
|r
|background
|bg
|border
|b
|rotation
|rt
|blur
|bl
|named
|n
|overlayX
|ox
|overlayY
|oy
|overlayFocus
|ofo
|overlayHeight
|oh
|overlayWidth
|ow
|overlayImage
|oi
|overlayImageTrim
|oit
|overlayImageAspectRatio
|oiar
|overlayImageBackground
|oibg
|overlayImageBorder
|oib
|overlayImageDPR
|oidpr
|overlayImageQuality
|oiq
|overlayImageCropping
|oic
|overlayImageTrim
|oit
|overlayText
|ot
|overlayTextFontSize
|ots
|overlayTextFontFamily
|otf
|overlayTextColor
|otc
|overlayTextTransparency
|oa
|overlayAlpha
|oa
|overlayTextTypography
|ott
|overlayBackground
|obg
|overlayTextEncoded
|ote
|overlayTextWidth
|otw
|overlayTextBackground
|otbg
|overlayTextPadding
|otp
|overlayTextInnerAlignment
|otia
|overlayRadius
|or
|progressive
|pr
|lossless
|lo
|trim
|t
|metadata
|md
|colorProfile
|cp
|defaultImage
|di
|dpr
|dpr
|effectSharpen
|e-sharpen
|effectUSM
|e-usm
|effectContrast
|e-contrast
|effectGray
|e-grayscale
|original
|orig
|raw
|The string provided in raw will be added in the URL as it is.
Chained transforms make it easy to specify the order the transform is applied. For example:
// Using chained transformation. First, resize and then rotate the image to 90 degrees.
<IKImage
path="/default-image.jpg"
transformation={[
{
height: 300,
width: 400
},
{
rotation: 90
}
]}
/>
You can lazy load images using the
loading prop. When you use
loading="lazy", all images that are immediately viewable without scrolling load normally. Those that are far below the device viewport are only fetched when the user scrolls near them.
The SDK uses a fixed threshold based on the effective connection type to ensure that images are loaded early enough so that they have finished loading once the user scrolls near to them.
On fast connections (e.g 4G), the value of threshold is
1250px and on slower connections (e.g 3G), it is
2500px.
You should always set the
heightand
widthof image element to avoid layout shift when lazy-loading images.
Example usage:
// Lazy loading images
<IKImage
path="/default-image.jpg"
transformation={[
{
height:300,
width:400
},
{
rotation:90
}
]}
loading="lazy"
height="300"
width="400"
/>
To improve user experience, you can use a low-quality blurred variant of the original image as a placeholder while the original image is being loaded in the background. Once the loading of the original image is finished, the placeholder is replaced with the original image.
// Loading a blurred low quality image placeholder while the original image is being loaded
<IKImage
path="/default-image.jpg"
lqip={{active:true}}
/>
By default, the SDK uses the
quality:20 and
blur:6. You can change this. For example:
<IKImage
path="/default-image.jpg"
lqip={{active:true, quality: 40, blur: 5}}
/>
You can also specify a
raw transformation if you want more control over the URL of the low-quality image placeholder. In this case, the SDK ignores
quality and
blur parameters.
<IKImage
path="/default-image.jpg"
lqip={{active:true, raw: "n-lqip_named_transformation"}}
/>
You have the option to lazy-load the original image only when the user scrolls near them. Until then, only a low-quality placeholder is loaded. This saves a lot of network bandwidth if the user never scrolls further down.
// Loading a blurred low quality image placeholder and lazy-loading original when user scrolls near them
<IKImage
path="/default-image.jpg"
transformation={[{height:300,width:400},{rotation:90}]}
lqip={{active:true}}
loading="lazy"
height="300"
width="400"
/>
You can use
urlEndpoint prop in an individual
IKImage to change url for that image. For example:
<IKContext urlEndpoint="https://ik.imagekit.io/your_imagekit_id">
// Render an image using parent IKContext urlEndpont - https://ik.imagekit.io/your_imagekit_id/default-image.jpg
<IKImage path="/default-image.jpg" />
// Overriding urlEndpoint defined in parent IkContext - https://www.custom-domain.com/default-image.jpg
<IKImage urlEndpoint="https://www.custom-domain.com" path="/default-image.jpg" />
</IKContext>
The SDK provides the
IKUpload component to upload files to the ImageKit Media Library.
IKUpload component accepts the ImageKit Upload API options as props.
The SDK provides
IKUpload component to upload files to the ImageKit Media Library. It accepts the
fileName parameter as a prop. The file parameter is provided as an input from the user.
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|fileName
|String
|Optional. If not specified, the file system name is picked.
|useUniqueFileName
|Boolean
|Optional. Accepts
true of
false. The default value is
true. Specify whether to use a unique filename for this file or not.
|tags
|Array of string
|Optional. Set the tags while uploading the file e.g. ["tag1","tag2"]
|folder
|String
|Optional. The folder path (e.g.
/images/folder/) in which the file has to be uploaded. If the folder doesn't exist before, a new folder is created.
|isPrivateFile
|Boolean
|Optional. Accepts
true of
false. The default value is
false. Specify whether to mark the file as private or not. This is only relevant for image type files
|customCoordinates
|String
|Optional. Define an important area in the image. This is only relevant for image type files. To be passed as a string with the
x and
y coordinates of the top-left corner, and
width and
height of the area of interest in format
x,y,width,height. For example -
10,10,100,100
|responseFields
|Array of string
|Optional. Values of the fields that you want upload API to return in the response. For example, set the value of this field to
["tags", "customCoordinates", "isPrivateFile"] to get value of
tags,
customCoordinates, and
isPrivateFile in the response.
|onSuccess
|Function callback
|Optional. Called if the upload is successful. The first and only argument is the response JOSN from the upload API
|onError
|Function callback
|Optional. Called if upload results in an error. The first and only argument is the error received from the upload API
|urlEndpoint
|String
|Optional. If not specified, the URL-endpoint specified in the parent
IKContext component is used. For example, https://ik.imagekit.io/your_imagekit_id/endpoint/
|publicKey
|String
|Optional. If not specified, the
publicKey specified in the parent
IKContext component is used.
|authenticationEndpoint
|String
|Optional. If not specified, the
authenticationEndpoint specified in the parent
IKContext component is used.
Make sure that you have specified
authenticationEndpointand
publicKeyin
IKUploador in the parent
IKContextcomponent as a prop. The SDK makes an HTTP GET request to this endpoint and expects a JSON response with three fields i.e.
signature,
token, and
expire. Learn how to implement authenticationEndpoint on your server. Refer to demo application for an example implementation.
Sample Usage
const onError = (err) => {
console.log('Error');
console.log(err);
};
const onSuccess = (res) => {
console.log('Success');
console.log(res);
};
<IKContext
publicKey="your_public_api_key"
urlEndpoint="https://ik.imagekit.io/your_imagekit_id"
authenticationEndpoint="http://www.yourserver.com/auth"
>
<IKUpload
onError={onError}
onSuccess={onSuccess}
/>
</IKContext>;
You can use
ErrorBoundary to handle errors anywhere in their child component tree. Log those errors or display a fallback UI instead of the component tree that crashed. For example:
// urlEndpoint should be present in IKImage or parent IKContext component; otherwise, it will throw an error. For example:
<ErrorBoundary>
<IKImage
path = "/default-image.jpg"
transformation={[
{
height:300,
width:400
}
]}
/>
</ErrorBoundary>
For any feedback or to report any issues or general implementation support, please reach out to support@imagekit.io
Released under the MIT license.