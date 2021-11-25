ImageKit.io Javascript SDK

ImageKit Javascript SDK allows you to use real-time image resizing, optimization, and file uploading in the client-side.

This SDK is lightweight and has no dependency. You can also use this as an ES module.

Installation

Using npm

Install imagekit-javascript

npm install imagekit-javascript yarn add imagekit-javascript

Now import ImageKit

import ImageKit from "imagekit-javascript" const ImageKit = require ( "imagekit-javascript" )

Using CDN

You can download a specific version of this SDK from a global CDN.

https :

For the latest version, remove the version number i.e.

https :

Now load it using a <script> tag.

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://unpkg.com/imagekit-javascript/dist/imagekit.min.js" > </ script >

Initialization

urlEndpoint is required to use the SDK. You can get URL-endpoint from your ImageKit dashboard - https://imagekit.io/dashboard#url-endpoints

var imagekit = new ImageKit({ urlEndpoint: "https://ik.imagekit.io/your_imagekit_id" });

publicKey and authenticationEndpoint parameters are required if you want to use the SDK for client-side file upload. You can get these parameters from the developer section in your ImageKit dashboard - https://imagekit.io/dashboard#developers

var imagekit = new ImageKit({ publicKey: "your_public_api_key" , urlEndpoint: "https://ik.imagekit.io/your_imagekit_id" , authenticationEndpoint: "http://www.yourserver.com/auth" , });

Note: Do not include your Private Key in any client-side code, including this SDK or its initialization. If you pass the privateKey parameter while initializing this SDK, it throws an error

Demo Application

The fastest way to get started is by running the demo application in samples/sample-app folder. Follow these steps to run the application locally:

git clone https://github.com/imagekit-developer/imagekit-javascript.git cd imagekit-javascript

Create a file .env using sample.env in the directory samples/sample-app and fill in your PRIVATE_KEY , PUBLIC_KEY and URL_ENDPOINT from your imageKit dashboard. SERVER_PORT must also be included as per the sample.env file.

Now start the sample application by running:

yarn startSampleApp

Usage

You can use this SDK for URL generation and client-side file uploads.

URL Generation

1. Using image path and image hostname or endpoint

This method allows you to create a URL using the path where the image exists and the URL endpoint ( urlEndpoint ) you want to use to access the image. You can refer to the documentation here to read more about URL endpoints in ImageKit and the section about image origins to understand about paths with different kinds of origins.

var imageURL = imagekit.url({ path: "/default-image.jpg" , urlEndpoint: "https://ik.imagekit.io/your_imagekit_id/endpoint/" , transformation: [{ "height" : "300" , "width" : "400" }] });

This results in a URL like

https :

2. Using full image URL

This method allows you to add transformation parameters to an existing, complete URL that is already mapped to ImageKit using the src parameter. This method should be used if you have the complete URL mapped to ImageKit stored in your database.

var imageURL = imagekit.url({ src: "https://ik.imagekit.io/your_imagekit_id/endpoint/default-image.jpg" , transformation: [{ "height" : "300" , "width" : "400" }] });

This results in a URL like

https :

The .url() method accepts the following parameters

Option Description urlEndpoint Optional. The base URL to be appended before the path of the image. If not specified, the URL Endpoint specified at the time of SDK initialization is used. For example, https://ik.imagekit.io/your_imagekit_id/endpoint/ path Conditional. This is the path at which the image exists. For example, /path/to/image.jpg . Either the path or src parameter need to be specified for URL generation. src Conditional. This is the complete URL of an image already mapped to ImageKit. For example, https://ik.imagekit.io/your_imagekit_id/endpoint/path/to/image.jpg . Either the path or src parameter need to be specified for URL generation. transformation Optional. An array of objects specifying the transformation to be applied in the URL. The transformation name and the value should be specified as a key-value pair in the object. Different steps of a chained transformation can be specified as different objects of the array. The complete list of supported transformations in the SDK and some examples of using them are given later. If you use a transformation name that is not specified in the SDK, it gets applied as it is in the URL. transformationPostion Optional. The default value is path that places the transformation string as a path parameter in the URL. It can also be specified as query which adds the transformation string as the query parameter tr in the URL. If you use src parameter to create the URL, then the transformation string is always added as a query parameter. queryParameters Optional. These are the other query parameters that you want to add to the final URL. These can be any query parameters and not necessarily related to ImageKit. Especially useful if you want to add some versioning parameter to your URLs.

Examples of generating URLs

1. Chained Transformations as a query parameter

var imageURL = imagekit.url({ path: "/default-image.jpg" , urlEndpoint: "https://ik.imagekit.io/your_imagekit_id/endpoint/" , transformation: [{ "height" : "300" , "width" : "400" }, { "rotation" : 90 }], transformationPosition: "query" });

https :

2. Sharpening and contrast transforms and a progressive JPG image

There are some transforms like Sharpening that can be added to the URL with or without any other value. To use such transforms without specifying a value, specify the value as "-" in the transformation object. Otherwise, specify the value that you want to be added to this transformation.

var imageURL = imagekit.url({ src: "https://ik.imagekit.io/your_imagekit_id/endpoint/default-image.jpg" , transformation: [{ "format" : "jpg" , "progressive" : "true" , "effectSharpen" : "-" , "effectContrast" : "1" }] });

https :

List of supported transformations

The complete list of transformations supported and their usage in ImageKit can be found here. The SDK gives a name to each transformation parameter, making the code simpler and readable. If a transformation is supported in ImageKit, but a name for it cannot be found in the table below, then use the transformation code from ImageKit docs as the name when using in the url function.

If you want to generate transformations in your application and add them to the URL as it is, use the raw parameter.

Supported Transformation Name Translates to parameter height h width w aspectRatio ar quality q crop c cropMode cm x x y y focus fo format f radius r background bg border b rotation rt blur bl named n overlayX ox overlayY oy overlayFocus ofo overlayHeight oh overlayWidth ow overlayImage oi overlayImageTrim oit overlayImageAspectRatio oiar overlayImageBackground oibg overlayImageBorder oib overlayImageDPR oidpr overlayImageQuality oiq overlayImageCropping oic overlayImageTrim oit overlayText ot overlayTextFontSize ots overlayTextFontFamily otf overlayTextColor otc overlayTextTransparency oa overlayAlpha oa overlayTextTypography ott overlayBackground obg overlayTextEncoded ote overlayTextWidth otw overlayTextBackground otbg overlayTextPadding otp overlayTextInnerAlignment otia overlayRadius or progressive pr lossless lo trim t metadata md colorProfile cp defaultImage di dpr dpr effectSharpen e-sharpen effectUSM e-usm effectContrast e-contrast effectGray e-grayscale original orig raw The string provided in raw will be added in the URL as it is.

File Upload

The SDK provides a simple interface using the .upload() method to upload files to the ImageKit Media Library. It accepts all the parameters supported by the ImageKit Upload API.

The upload() method requires file and the fileName parameter.

Also, make sure that you have specified authenticationEndpoint during SDK initialization. The SDK makes an HTTP GET request to this endpoint and expects a JSON response with three fields, i.e. signature , token , and expire .

Learn how to implement authenticationEndpoint on your server.

You can pass other parameters supported by the ImageKit upload API using the same parameter name as specified in the upload API documentation. For example, to specify tags for a file at the time of upload, use the tags parameter as specified in the documentation here.

Sample usage

< form action = "#" onsubmit = "upload()" > < input type = "file" id = "file1" /> < input type = "submit" /> </ form > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "../dist/imagekit.js" > </ script > < script > var imagekit = new ImageKit({ publicKey : "your_public_api_key" , urlEndpoint : "https://ik.imagekit.io/your_imagekit_id" , authenticationEndpoint : "http://www.yourserver.com/auth" }); function upload ( data ) { var file = document .getElementById( "file1" ); imagekit.upload({ file : file.files[ 0 ], fileName : "abc1.jpg" , tags : [ "tag1" ], extensions : [ { name : "aws-auto-tagging" , minConfidence : 80 , maxTags : 10 } ] }, function ( err, result ) { console .log( arguments ); console .log(imagekit.url({ src : result.url, transformation : [{ height : 300 , width : 400 }] })); }) } </ script >