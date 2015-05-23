ImageJS

A Pure JavaScript Image manipulation library. Read and write JPG and PNG image files or streams and perform a number of operations on them.

Installation

npm install imagejs

New Features!

Backlog

Graphics Object (draw and fill lines and shapes)

Contents

Interface

var ImageJS = require ( "imagejs" );

Creating Bitmaps

var bitmap = new ImageJS.Bitmap({ width : 320 , height : 200 }); var greenBitmap = new ImageJS.Bitmap({ width : 100 , height : 100 , color : { r : 0 , g : 255 , b : 0 , a : 255 }); var copy = new ImageJS.Bitmap(otherBitmap); var attachedBitmap = new ImageJS.Bitmap({ width : 100 , height : 100 , data : new Buffer( 4 * 100 * 100 ) }); var nullBitmap = new ImageJS.Bitmap();

Manipulating Bitmaps

Set Pixel

bitmap.setPixel(x,y, r,g,b,a); var yellow = { r : 255 , g : 255 , b : 0 }; bitmap.setPixel(x,y, yellow);

Get Pixel

var color = bitmap.getPixel(x,y); var color = {}; color = bitmap.getPixel(x,y, color);

Negative

var negative = bitmap.negative();

Blur

var blurred = bitmap.blur();

Crop

var cropped = bitmap.crop({ top : 50 , left : 30 , width : 100 , height : 100 });

Resize

var thumbnail = bitmap.resize({ width : 64 , height : 64 , algorithm : "nearestNeighbor" }); var thumbnail = bitmap.resize({ width : 100 , height : 150 , algorithm : "bilinearInterpolation" , fit : "crop" , gravity : { x : 0.5 , y : 0.5 } }); var thumbnail = bitmap.resize({ width : 300 , height : 200 , algorithm : "bicubicInterpolation" , fit : "pad" , padColor : { r : 255 , g : 0 , b : 0 , a : 255 } });

Supported Resize Algorithms

nearestNeighbor

bilinearInterpolation

bicubicInterpolation

hermiteInterpolation

bezierInterpolation

Rotate

var red = { r : 255 , g : 0 , b : 0 , a : 255 }; var rotated = bitmap.rotate({ radians : 0.5 , fit : "same" , padColor : red}); / transparent white var transparentWhite = {r: 255, g: 255, b: 255, a: 0}; var rotated = bitmap.rotate({degrees: -10, fit: "pad", padColor: transparentWhite}); / / rotate image 45 degress counterclockwise, cropping so all of the result / / image comes from the source. var rotated = bitmap.rotate({degrees: 45, fit: "crop"}); / / rotate image 30 degrees counterclockwise, selecting custom dimensions. / / Note: image will not be scaled. / / default padColor (if required) is transparentBlack. var rotated = bitmap.rotate({degrees: 30, fit: "custom", width: 100, height: 150});

Reading Images

var bitmap = new Bitmap(); bitmap.readFile(filename) .then( function ( ) { }); var stream = createReadStream(); var bitmap = new Bitmap(); bitmap.read(stream, { type : ImageJS.ImageType.JPG }) .then( function ( ) { });

Writing Images

return bitmap.writeFile( "image.jpg" , { quality : 75 }) .then( function ( ) { }); var stream = createWriteStream(); return bitmap.write(stream, { type : ImageJS.ImageType.PNG}) .then( function ( ) { });

Release History