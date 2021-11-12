Use a combination of color quantization algorithms and human fiddling to get human perceivable colors out of an image.
This module depends on ImageMagick and requires Node.js 12+ (tested on 12, 14, and 16).
[~] brew install imagemagick
[~] npm i imagecolors
const imageColors = require('imagecolors');
async function example() {
const extracted = await imageColors.extract('./photo.jpg', 8);
const converted = await imageColors.convert(colors, './palette.json');
console.log({ extracted, converted });
}
example();
Note: There are working examples in the
/examples folder.
Returned color objects look like this:
[{
pixels : 208781,
hex : '#F0F0DC',
labelHex : '#444444',
rgb : { r: 240, g: 240, b: 220 },
hsv : { h: 60, s: 8, v: 94 },
hsl : { h: 60, s: 40, l: 90 },
luminance : '0.94',
cmyk : { c: 0, m: 0, y: 8, k: 6 },
percent : 10.07,
family : 'yellow'
}]
This software library is licensed under the MIT License.