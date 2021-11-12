Image Colors

Use a combination of color quantization algorithms and human fiddling to get human perceivable colors out of an image.

Install

This module depends on ImageMagick and requires Node.js 12+ (tested on 12, 14, and 16).

[~] brew install imagemagick [~] npm i imagecolors

Usage

const imageColors = require ( 'imagecolors' ); async function example ( ) { const extracted = await imageColors.extract( './photo.jpg' , 8 ); const converted = await imageColors.convert(colors, './palette.json' ); console .log({ extracted, converted }); } example();

Note: There are working examples in the /examples folder.

Format

Returned color objects look like this:

[{ pixels : 208781 , hex : '#F0F0DC' , labelHex : '#444444' , rgb : { r : 240 , g : 240 , b : 220 }, hsv : { h : 60 , s : 8 , v : 94 }, hsl : { h : 60 , s : 40 , l : 90 }, luminance : '0.94' , cmyk : { c : 0 , m : 0 , y : 8 , k : 6 }, percent : 10.07 , family : 'yellow' }]

License

This software library is licensed under the MIT License.