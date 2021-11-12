openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ima

imagecolors

by Toby Miller
0.13.1 (see all)

Use a combination of color quantization algorithms and human fiddling to get human perceivable colors out of an image.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

604

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Image Colors

Use a combination of color quantization algorithms and human fiddling to get human perceivable colors out of an image.

Install

This module depends on ImageMagick and requires Node.js 12+ (tested on 12, 14, and 16).

[~] brew install imagemagick
[~] npm i imagecolors

Usage

const imageColors = require('imagecolors');
async function example() {
    const extracted = await imageColors.extract('./photo.jpg', 8);
    const converted = await imageColors.convert(colors, './palette.json');
    console.log({ extracted, converted });
}
example();

Note: There are working examples in the /examples folder.

Format

Returned color objects look like this:

[{
    pixels      : 208781,
    hex         : '#F0F0DC',
    labelHex    : '#444444',
    rgb         : { r: 240, g: 240, b: 220 },
    hsv         : { h: 60, s: 8, v: 94 },
    hsl         : { h: 60, s: 40, l: 90 },
    luminance   : '0.94',
    cmyk        : { c: 0, m: 0, y: 8, k: 6 },
    percent     : 10.07,
    family      : 'yellow'
}]

License

This software library is licensed under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial