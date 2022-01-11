Image loader module for webpack
Minify PNG, JPEG, GIF, SVG and WEBP images with imagemin
Issues with the output should be reported on the imagemin issue tracker.
$ npm install image-webpack-loader --save-dev
node:12-buster
No additional preparations required.
All dependencies will be compiled automatically.
Not recommended because of large image size (~1 GB).
node:12-buster-slim
Prepare script:
apt-get update
apt-get install -y --no-install-recommends autoconf automake g++ libpng-dev make
Recommended container image.
node:12-alpine
Prepare script:
apk add --no-cache autoconf automake file g++ libtool make nasm libpng-dev
Not recommended because of long build time.
|Container distro
|Pull time
|Build time
|Total time
node:12-buster
|42 seconds
|77 seconds
|119 seconds
node:12-buster-slim
|11 seconds
|103 seconds
|114 seconds
node:12-alpine
|8 seconds
|122 seconds
|130 seconds
Installing on some versions of OSX may raise errors with a missing libpng dependency:
Module build failed: Error: dyld: Library not loaded: /usr/local/opt/libpng/lib/libpng16.16.dylib
This can be remedied by installing the newest version of libpng with homebrew:
brew install libpng
In your
webpack.config.js, add the image-loader, chained after the file-loader:
rules: [{
test: /\.(gif|png|jpe?g|svg)$/i,
use: [
'file-loader',
{
loader: 'image-webpack-loader',
options: {
bypassOnDebug: true, // webpack@1.x
disable: true, // webpack@2.x and newer
},
},
],
}]
For each optimizer you wish to configure, specify the corresponding key in options:
rules: [{
test: /\.(gif|png|jpe?g|svg)$/i,
use: [
'file-loader',
{
loader: 'image-webpack-loader',
options: {
mozjpeg: {
progressive: true,
},
// optipng.enabled: false will disable optipng
optipng: {
enabled: false,
},
pngquant: {
quality: [0.65, 0.90],
speed: 4
},
gifsicle: {
interlaced: false,
},
// the webp option will enable WEBP
webp: {
quality: 75
}
}
},
],
}]
Comes bundled with the following optimizers, which are automatically enabled by default:
And optional optimizers:
Each optimizers can be disabled by specifying
optimizer.enabled: false, and optional ones can be enabled by simply putting them in the options
If you are using Webpack 1, take a look at the old docs (or consider upgrading).
Loader options:
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Using this, no processing is done when webpack 'debug' mode is used and the loader acts as a regular file-loader. Use this to speed up initial and, to a lesser extent, subsequent compilations while developing or using webpack-dev-server. Normal builds are processed normally, outputting optimized files.
Type:
boolean
Default
false
Same functionality as bypassOnDebug option, but doesn't depend on webpack debug mode, which was deprecated in 2.x. Basically you want to use this option if you're running webpack@2.x or newer.
For optimizer options, an up-to-date and exhaustive list is available on each optimizer repository: