A powerful watermark library based on ImageMagick for node.js. This can be used to embed watermark in single page image, multipage image or pdf file.
'npm install image-watermark'
var watermark = require('image-watermark');
watermark.embedWatermark('/path/to/image_or_pdf/file', [options]);
git clone https://github.com/luthraG/image-watermark.git
API to embed watermark in given image/pdf. It takes two arguments :
Options
Various options supported by this API are :
Example
var watermark = require('image-watermark');
watermark.embedWatermark('\home\user\sample.jpg', {'text' : 'sample watermark'});
Different Options
//
// Options with watermark text, if not provided defaults to 'Sample watermark'
//
var watermark = require('image-watermark');
watermark.embedWatermark('\home\user\sample.jpg', {'text' : 'sample watermark'});
//
// Options to specify output path
//
var watermark = require('image-watermark');
var options = {
'text' : 'sample watermark',
'dstPath' : '\home\user\documents\watermark.jpg'
};
watermark.embedWatermark('\home\user\sample.jpg', options);
//
// Options to specify color of watermark text
//
var watermark = require('image-watermark');
var options = {
'text' : 'sample watermark',
'color' : 'rgb(154, 50, 46)'
};
watermark.embedWatermark('\home\user\sample.jpg', options);
// color can be specified in one of the following forms
grey #color-name
#f00 #rgb
#ff0000 #rrggbb
#ff0000ff #rrggbbaa
#ffff00000000 #rrrrggggbbbb
#ffff00000000ffff #rrrrggggbbbbaaaa
rgb(255, 0, 0) an integer in the range 0—255 for each component
rgb(100.0%, 0.0%, 0.0%) a float in the range 0—100% for each component
//
// Options to specify resize factor i.e. if image needs to be resized
// after adding watermark text
//
var watermark = require('image-watermark');
var options = {
'text' : 'sample watermark',
'resize' : '200%'
};
watermark.embedWatermark('\home\user\sample.jpg', options);
//
// Options to override same image i.e. if same image needs to
// be overriden after adding watermark, By default is false
//
var watermark = require('image-watermark');
var options = {
'text' : 'sample watermark',
'override-image' : true
};
watermark.embedWatermark('\home\user\sample.jpg', options);
// This overrides the same image, if not specified it creates
// output image parallel to this image with name "watermark"
//
// Options to change the format of image
//
var watermark = require('image-watermark');
var options = {
'text' : 'sample watermark',
'change-format' : true,
'output-format' : 'bmp'
};
watermark.embedWatermark('\home\user\sample.jpg', options);
//
// Options to specify the font of watermark text
//
var watermark = require('image-watermark');
var options = {
'text' : 'sample watermark',
'font' : 'Arial.ttf'
};
watermark.embedWatermark('\home\user\sample.jpg', options);
//
// Options to specify the alignment of watermark text
//
var watermark = require('image-watermark');
var options = {
'text' : 'sample watermark',
'align' : 'ltr'
};
watermark.embedWatermark('\home\user\sample.jpg', options);
// Various possble values of align are:
//
// dia1 : Diagonal 1
// dia2 : Diagonal 2
// ttb : top to bottom
// btt : bottom to top
// ltr : left to right
// rtl : right to left
//
// If an invalid value is specified or in case no value
// is specified then 'dia1' is treated as default align
//
// Options to specify the position of watermark text
//
var watermark = require('image-watermark');
var options = {
'text' : 'sample watermark',
'position': 'South'
};
watermark.embedWatermark('\home\user\sample.jpg', options);
// Various possble values of positions are:
//
// NorthWest
// North
// NorthEast
// West
// Center
// East
// SouthWest
// South
// SouthEast
//
// If an invalid value is specified or in case no value
// is specified then 'Center' is treated as default position
//
// Options to specify the font size / pointsize of watermark text
//
var watermark = require('image-watermark');
var options = {
'text' : 'sample watermark',
'pointsize': 40
};
watermark.embedWatermark('\home\user\sample.jpg', options);
// If an invalid value is specified or in case no value
// is specified then font size is auto calculated
API to embed watermark in given image/pdf with callback method. It takes three arguments :
// Embed watermark with option object and callback method
var watermark = require('image-watermark');
var option = {'text' : 'sample watermark'};
watermark.embedWatermarkWithCb('\home\user\sample.jpg', option, function(err) {
if (!err)
console.log('Succefully embeded watermark');
});
// Embed watermark with no option object and callback method
var watermark = require('image-watermark');
watermark.embedWatermarkWithCb('\home\user\sample.jpg', function(err) {
if (!err)
console.log('Succefully embeded watermark');
});
API to get version of this module that you are using.
var watermark = require('image-watermark');
watermark.version;
// It outputs version of the API.
https://www.npmjs.com/package/imagemagick
Copyright (c) 2015 Gaurav Luthra(luthra.zenith@gmail.com)
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.