A powerful watermark library based on ImageMagick for node.js. This can be used to embed watermark in single page image, multipage image or pdf file.

Installation

'npm install image-watermark'

Server-side usage

var watermark = require ( 'image-watermark' ); watermark.embedWatermark( '/path/to/image_or_pdf/file' , [options]);

Clone the repo

git clone https://github.com/luthraG/image-watermark.git

API

API to embed watermark in given image/pdf. It takes two arguments :

path of the image and options object. This argument is optional

Options

Various options supported by this API are :

text - To specify watermark text. Default is 'Sample watermark'.

- To specify watermark text. Default is 'Sample watermark'. color - To specify color of watermark text. Default is 'Grey'.

- To specify color of watermark text. Default is 'Grey'. dstPath - To specify the output path. Default is 'watermark.{sourceFile ext}'.

- To specify the output path. Default is 'watermark.{sourceFile ext}'. override-image - To specify if same image needs to be overriden. Default is 'false'.

- To specify if same image needs to be overriden. Default is 'false'. change-format - To specify if the format of output file needs to be changed. Default is 'false'.

- To specify if the format of output file needs to be changed. Default is 'false'. output-format - Used in conjuction with change-format to specify the format of output file.

- Used in conjuction with change-format to specify the format of output file. align - To specify the watermark text alignment. Default is 'dia1'.

- To specify the watermark text alignment. Default is 'dia1'. font - To specify font of watermark text.

- To specify font of watermark text. resize - To specify the resize percentage for output file.

- To specify the resize percentage for output file. position - To specify the position of the watermark text.

- To specify the position of the watermark text. pointsize- To specify the text size of the watermark text.

Example

var watermark = require ( 'image-watermark' ); watermark.embedWatermark( '\home\user\sample.jpg' , { 'text' : 'sample watermark' });

Different Options

var watermark = require ( 'image-watermark' ); watermark.embedWatermark( '\home\user\sample.jpg' , { 'text' : 'sample watermark' }); var watermark = require ( 'image-watermark' ); var options = { 'text' : 'sample watermark' , 'dstPath' : '\home\user\documents\watermark.jpg' }; watermark.embedWatermark( '\home\user\sample.jpg' , options); var watermark = require ( 'image-watermark' ); var options = { 'text' : 'sample watermark' , 'color' : 'rgb(154, 50, 46)' }; watermark.embedWatermark( '\home\user\sample.jpg' , options); grey #color-name #f00 #rgb #ff0000 #rrggbb #ff0000ff #rrggbbaa #ffff00000000 #rrrrggggbbbb #ffff00000000ffff #rrrrggggbbbbaaaa rgb( 255 , 0 , 0 ) an integer in the range 0 — 255 for each component rgb( 100.0 %, 0.0 %, 0.0 %) a float in the range 0 — 100 % for each component var watermark = require ( 'image-watermark' ); var options = { 'text' : 'sample watermark' , 'resize' : '200%' }; watermark.embedWatermark( '\home\user\sample.jpg' , options); var watermark = require ( 'image-watermark' ); var options = { 'text' : 'sample watermark' , 'override-image' : true }; watermark.embedWatermark( '\home\user\sample.jpg' , options); var watermark = require ( 'image-watermark' ); var options = { 'text' : 'sample watermark' , 'change-format' : true , 'output-format' : 'bmp' }; watermark.embedWatermark( '\home\user\sample.jpg' , options); var watermark = require ( 'image-watermark' ); var options = { 'text' : 'sample watermark' , 'font' : 'Arial.ttf' }; watermark.embedWatermark( '\home\user\sample.jpg' , options); var watermark = require ( 'image-watermark' ); var options = { 'text' : 'sample watermark' , 'align' : 'ltr' }; watermark.embedWatermark( '\home\user\sample.jpg' , options); var watermark = require ( 'image-watermark' ); var options = { 'text' : 'sample watermark' , 'position' : 'South' }; watermark.embedWatermark( '\home\user\sample.jpg' , options); var watermark = require ( 'image-watermark' ); var options = { 'text' : 'sample watermark' , 'pointsize' : 40 }; watermark.embedWatermark( '\home\user\sample.jpg' , options);

API to embed watermark in given image/pdf with callback method. It takes three arguments :

path of the image and options object. This argument is optional The callback method

var watermark = require ( 'image-watermark' ); var option = { 'text' : 'sample watermark' }; watermark.embedWatermarkWithCb( '\home\user\sample.jpg' , option, function ( err ) { if (!err) console .log( 'Succefully embeded watermark' ); }); var watermark = require ( 'image-watermark' ); watermark.embedWatermarkWithCb( '\home\user\sample.jpg' , function ( err ) { if (!err) console .log( 'Succefully embeded watermark' ); });

version

API to get version of this module that you are using.

var watermark = require ( 'image-watermark' ); watermark.version;

Inspiration

https://www.npmjs.com/package/imagemagick

