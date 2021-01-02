Detect the image type of a Buffer/Uint8Array

See the file-type module for more file types and a CLI.

Install

$ npm install image- type

Usage

const readChunk = require ( 'read-chunk' ); const imageType = require ( 'image-type' ); const buffer = readChunk.sync( 'unicorn.png' , 0 , 12 ); imageType(buffer);

Or from a remote location:

const http = require ( 'http' ); const imageType = require ( 'image-type' ); const url = 'https://assets-cdn.github.com/images/spinners/octocat-spinner-32.gif' ; http.get(url, response => { response.on( 'readable' , () => { const chunk = response.read(imageType.minimumBytes); response.destroy(); console .log(imageType(chunk)); }); });

Browser

const xhr = new XMLHttpRequest(); xhr.open( 'GET' , 'unicorn.png' ); xhr.responseType = 'arraybuffer' ; xhr.onload = () => { imageType( new Uint8Array ( this .response)); }; xhr.send();

API

Returns an Object with:

ext - One of the supported file types

- One of the supported file types mime - The MIME type

Or null when there is no match.

input

Type: Buffer | Uint8Array

It only needs the first .minimumBytes bytes.

Type: number

The minimum amount of bytes needed to detect a file type. Currently, it's 4100 bytes, but it can change, so don't hardcode it.

Supported file types

jpg

png

gif

webp

flif

cr2

tif

bmp

jxr

psd

ico

bpg

jp2 - JPEG 2000

- JPEG 2000 jpm - JPEG 2000

- JPEG 2000 jpx - JPEG 2000

- JPEG 2000 heic

cur

dcm - DICOM Image File

SVG isn't included as it requires the whole file to be read, but you can get it here.

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus