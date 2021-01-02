openbase logo
by Sindre Sorhus
4.1.0 (see all)

Detect the image type of a Buffer/Uint8Array

57K

GitHub Stars

271

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

image-type Build Status

Detect the image type of a Buffer/Uint8Array

See the file-type module for more file types and a CLI.

Install

$ npm install image-type

Usage

Node.js
const readChunk = require('read-chunk');
const imageType = require('image-type');

const buffer = readChunk.sync('unicorn.png', 0, 12);

imageType(buffer);
//=> {ext: 'png', mime: 'image/png'}

Or from a remote location:

const http = require('http');
const imageType = require('image-type');

const url = 'https://assets-cdn.github.com/images/spinners/octocat-spinner-32.gif';

http.get(url, response => {
    response.on('readable', () => {
        const chunk = response.read(imageType.minimumBytes);
        response.destroy();
        console.log(imageType(chunk));
        //=> {ext: 'gif', mime: 'image/gif'}
    });
});
Browser
const xhr = new XMLHttpRequest();
xhr.open('GET', 'unicorn.png');
xhr.responseType = 'arraybuffer';

xhr.onload = () => {
    imageType(new Uint8Array(this.response));
    //=> {ext: 'png', mime: 'image/png'}
};

xhr.send();

API

imageType(input)

Returns an Object with:

Or null when there is no match.

input

Type: Buffer | Uint8Array

It only needs the first .minimumBytes bytes.

imageType.minimumBytes

Type: number

The minimum amount of bytes needed to detect a file type. Currently, it's 4100 bytes, but it can change, so don't hardcode it.

Supported file types

SVG isn't included as it requires the whole file to be read, but you can get it here.

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus

