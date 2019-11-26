Image Trace Loader

Loads images and exports traced outlines as image/svg+xml URL-encoded data

Install

npm install --save-dev image-trace-loader

Inspiration

I saw Mikael Ainalem's fantastic CodePen showcasing this technique, and I wanted a way to automate the process.

Usage

The image-trace-loader loads your image and exports the url of the image as src and the image/svg+xml URL-encoded data as trace .

import { src, trace } from './image.png' ;

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.(gif|png|jpe?g)$/i , use : [ { loader : 'image-trace-loader' } ] } ] } }

It can also be used in conjunction with url-loader or file-loader.

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.(gif|png|jpe?g)$/i , use : [ { loader : 'image-trace-loader' }, { loader : 'url-loader' , options : { limit : 8192 } } ] } ] } }

Options

The loader options allows you to specify values for all the parameters of the Potrace class, with the addition of skipTraceIfBase64 .