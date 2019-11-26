Loads images and exports traced outlines as image/svg+xml URL-encoded data
npm install --save-dev image-trace-loader
I saw Mikael Ainalem's fantastic CodePen showcasing this technique, and I wanted a way to automate the process.
The
image-trace-loader loads your image and exports the url of the image as
src and the image/svg+xml URL-encoded data as
trace.
import { src, trace } from './image.png';
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.(gif|png|jpe?g)$/i,
use: [
{
loader: 'image-trace-loader'
}
]
}
]
}
}
It can also be used in conjunction with url-loader or file-loader.
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.(gif|png|jpe?g)$/i,
use: [
{
loader: 'image-trace-loader'
},
{
loader: 'url-loader',
options: {
limit: 8192
}
}
]
}
]
}
}
The loader options allows you to specify values for all the parameters of the Potrace class, with the addition of
skipTraceIfBase64.
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
turnPolicy
{String}
TURNPOLICY_MINORITY
|How to resolve ambiguities in path decomposition. Possible values are
TURNPOLICY_BLACK,
TURNPOLICY_WHITE,
TURNPOLICY_LEFT,
TURNPOLICY_RIGHT,
TURNPOLICY_MINORITY,
TURNPOLICY_MAJORITY. Refer to page 4 of this document for more information
turdSize
{Number}
100
|Suppress speckles of up to this size. Larger values significantly reduce the size of the traced outline
alphaMax
{Number}
1
|Corner threshold parameter. Lower values results in rougher edges, but significantly reduces the size of the traced outline
optCurve
{Boolean}
true
|Curve optimization
optTolerance
{Number}
0.2
|Curve optimization tolerance
threshold
{Number\|String}
THRESHOLD_AUTO
|Threshold below which the color is considered
color. Should be a number in range 0..255 or
THRESHOLD_AUTO in which case threshold will be selected automatically using Algorithm For Multilevel Thresholding
flipColors
{Boolean}
false
|Specifies whether fill color and background color should be swapped
color
{String}
COLOR_AUTO
|Fill color.
COLOR_AUTO will extract and use the most prominent color of the source image
background
{String}
COLOR_TRANSPARENT
|Background color
skipTraceIfBase64
{Boolean}
false
|If set to
true, will not generate a traced outline if the image already is base64 encoded. Useful when the inlined base64 representation is enough, and you don't want to bloat your files with unused traces