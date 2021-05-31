Generate a base64 code from an image through a URL or a path.

About

It's a thing you can use in many situations, for example you can just save the base64 string in your database and increment it in the front-end with the <img> tag in HTML.

Getting Started

Installation:

npm i -S image-to-base64

Code Example:

const imageToBase64 = require ( 'image-to-base64' ); imageToBase64( "path/to/file.jpg" ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); } ) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log(error); } )

Remember that you can also use an image URL as a parameter.

Code Example:

imageToBase64( "https://whatever-image/" ) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response); } ) .catch( ( error ) => { console .log(error); } )

Browser Usage

You can import image-to-base64 using the <script> tag in HTML.

Code Example:

< script src = "node_modules/image-to-base64/image-to-base64.min.js" > </ script >

Now you can use the module normally as in the JS examples above, but you can only use a URL and not a path.

LICENSE

MIT © 2017 RENAN.BASTOS