openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
itb

image-to-base64

by Renan Bastos
2.2.0 (see all)

Generate a image to base64.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

121K

GitHub Stars

103

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

image-to-base64

Generate a base64 code from an image through a URL or a path.

NPM Version NPM Downloads Build Status Tests Codacy Badge License

About

It's a thing you can use in many situations, for example you can just save the base64 string in your database and increment it in the front-end with the <img> tag in HTML.

Getting Started

Installation:

npm i -S image-to-base64

Code Example:

const imageToBase64 = require('image-to-base64');
//or
//import imageToBase64 from 'image-to-base64/browser';

imageToBase64("path/to/file.jpg") // Path to the image
    .then(
        (response) => {
            console.log(response); // "cGF0aC90by9maWxlLmpwZw=="
        }
    )
    .catch(
        (error) => {
            console.log(error); // Logs an error if there was one
        }
    )

Remember that you can also use an image URL as a parameter.

Code Example:

imageToBase64("https://whatever-image/") // Image URL
    .then(
        (response) => {
            console.log(response); // "iVBORw0KGgoAAAANSwCAIA..."
        }
    )
    .catch(
        (error) => {
            console.log(error); // Logs an error if there was one
        }
    )

Browser Usage

You can import image-to-base64 using the <script> tag in HTML.

Code Example:

<script src="node_modules/image-to-base64/image-to-base64.min.js"></script>

Now you can use the module normally as in the JS examples above, but you can only use a URL and not a path.

LICENSE

MIT © 2017 RENAN.BASTOS

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial