Generate a base64 code from an image through a URL or a path.
It's a thing you can use in many situations, for example you can just save the base64 string in your database and increment it in the front-end with the
<img> tag in HTML.
Installation:
npm i -S image-to-base64
Code Example:
const imageToBase64 = require('image-to-base64');
//or
//import imageToBase64 from 'image-to-base64/browser';
imageToBase64("path/to/file.jpg") // Path to the image
.then(
(response) => {
console.log(response); // "cGF0aC90by9maWxlLmpwZw=="
}
)
.catch(
(error) => {
console.log(error); // Logs an error if there was one
}
)
Remember that you can also use an image URL as a parameter.
Code Example:
imageToBase64("https://whatever-image/") // Image URL
.then(
(response) => {
console.log(response); // "iVBORw0KGgoAAAANSwCAIA..."
}
)
.catch(
(error) => {
console.log(error); // Logs an error if there was one
}
)
You can import image-to-base64 using the
<script> tag in HTML.
Code Example:
<script src="node_modules/image-to-base64/image-to-base64.min.js"></script>
Now you can use the module normally as in the JS examples above, but you can only use a URL and not a path.
MIT © 2017 RENAN.BASTOS