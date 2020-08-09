openbase logo
image-to-ascii

by Ionică Bizău (Johnny B.)
3.0.13 (see all)

💾 A Node.js module that converts images to ASCII art.

Readme

image-to-ascii

image-to-ascii

A Node.JS module that converts images to ASCII art.

image-to-ascii

☁️ Installation

# Using npm
npm install --save image-to-ascii

# Using yarn
yarn add image-to-ascii

💡 ProTip: You can install the cli version of this module by running npm install --global image-to-ascii-cli (or yarn global add image-to-ascii-cli).

Check out the INSTALLATION.md guide for more information.

📋 Example

// Dependencies
const imageToAscii = require("image-to-ascii");

// The path can be either a local path or an url
imageToAscii("https://octodex.github.com/images/octofez.png", (err, converted) => {
    console.log(err || converted);
});

// Passing options
imageToAscii("https://octodex.github.com/images/privateinvestocat.jpg", {
    colored: false
}, (err, converted) => {
    console.log(err || converted);
});

In order to run the webcam.sh provided in the example folder, you will also need streamer. The script uses streamer to make webcam pictures and converts them into ASCII art using the webcam.js

# Ubuntu
$ sudo apt-get install streamer

# CentOS / RHEL
$ sudo yum install --enablerepo epel GraphicsMagick

To run the script just use:

sh webcam.sh

❓ Get Help

There are few ways to get help:

  1. Please post questions on Stack Overflow. You can open issues with questions, as long you add a link to your Stack Overflow question.
  2. For bug reports and feature requests, open issues. 🐛
  3. For direct and quick help, you can use Codementor. 🚀

📝 Documentation

imageToAscii(source, options, callback)

Converts the provided image in ASCII art.

Params

  • String|Buffer source: The path/url to the image or a Buffer object.

  • Object|String options: The path to the image or an object containing the following fields:

    Size Options:

    • pxWidth (Number): The pixel width used for aspect ratio (default: 2).
    • size (Object): The size of the result image (ASCII art)—interpreted by compute-size:
      • height (Number|String): The height value (default: "100%").
      • width (Number|String): The width value (default: computed value to keep aspect ratio). This is optional if the height is provided.
    • size_options (Object): The options for compute-size:
      • screen_size (Object): The screen size (defaults to terminal width and height):
        - `width` (Number): The screen width.
- `height` (Number): The screen height.
      • px_size (Object): The pixel size.
        • width (default: 1)
        • height (default: 1)
      • preserve_aspect_ratio (Boolean): If false, the aspect ratio will not be preserved (default: true).
      • fit_screen (Boolean): If false, the result size will not fit to screen (default: true).

    Matrix asciifier options:

    • stringify (Boolean): If false, the pixel objects will not be stringified.
    • concat (Boolean): If false, the pixel objects will not be joined together.

    Pixel asciifier options:

    • pixels (Array|String): An array or string containing the characters used for converting the pixels in strings (default: " .,:;i1tfLCG08@").
    • reverse (Boolean): If true, the pixels will be reversed creating a negative image effect (default: false).
    • colored (Boolean): If true, the output will contain ANSI styles (default: true).
    • bg (Boolean): If true, the background color will be used for coloring (default: false).
    • fg (Boolean): If true, the foreground color will be used for coloring (default: true).
    • white_bg (Boolean): Turn on the white background for transparent pixels (default: true).
    • px_background (Object): An object containing the r (red), g (green) and b (blue) values of the custom background color.

    Other options:

    • image_type (String): Use this to explicitely provide the image type.
    • stringify_fn (Function): A function getting the pixels matrix and the options in the arguments. Use this option to implement your own stringifier.

  • Function callback: The callback function.

😋 How to contribute

Have an idea? Found a bug? See how to contribute.

💖 Support my projects

I open-source almost everything I can, and I try to reply to everyone needing help using these projects. Obviously, this takes time. You can integrate and use these projects in your applications for free! You can even change the source code and redistribute (even resell it).

However, if you get some profit from this or just want to encourage me to continue creating stuff, there are few ways you can do it:

  • Starring and sharing the projects you like 🚀

  • Buy me a book—I love books! I will remember you after years if you buy me one. 😁 📖

  • PayPal—You can make one-time donations via PayPal. I'll probably buy a coffee tea. 🍵

  • Support me on Patreon—Set up a recurring monthly donation and you will get interesting news about what I'm doing (things that I don't share with everyone).

  • Bitcoin—You can send me bitcoins at this address (or scanning the code below): 1P9BRsmazNQcuyTxEqveUsnf5CERdq35V6

Thanks! ❤️

💫 Where is this library used?

If you are using this library in one of your projects, add it in this list. ✨

  • gif-cli
  • aceituna
  • gongxi
  • noslide-js
  • sprite-cli-js
  • terminal-sidecar
  • @radic/cli
  • tmuxos
  • ascii-github
  • alphabet-cli
  • nrk-tv-cli
  • kayak-inside
  • nobro
  • goteem
  • imgurize
  • doomjs
  • image-to-js
  • salestock-cli
  • joctodex
  • path-cli
  • ascii-video
  • js2image
  • moltres-cli
  • image-to-ascii-cli
  • img-to-svg
  • mdy
  • node.cobol
  • bing-cli
  • ick
  • cli-emoji
  • cli-github

📜 License

MIT © Ionică Bizău

