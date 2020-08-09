A Node.JS module that converts images to ASCII art.
# Using npm
npm install --save image-to-ascii
# Using yarn
yarn add image-to-ascii
💡 ProTip: You can install the cli version of this module by running
npm install --global image-to-ascii-cli (or
yarn global add image-to-ascii-cli).
Check out the INSTALLATION.md guide for more information.
// Dependencies
const imageToAscii = require("image-to-ascii");
// The path can be either a local path or an url
imageToAscii("https://octodex.github.com/images/octofez.png", (err, converted) => {
console.log(err || converted);
});
// Passing options
imageToAscii("https://octodex.github.com/images/privateinvestocat.jpg", {
colored: false
}, (err, converted) => {
console.log(err || converted);
});
In order to run the
webcam.sh provided in the
example folder, you will also need streamer. The script uses streamer to make webcam pictures and converts them into ASCII art using the
webcam.js
# Ubuntu
$ sudo apt-get install streamer
# CentOS / RHEL
$ sudo yum install --enablerepo epel GraphicsMagick
To run the script just use:
sh webcam.sh
There are few ways to get help:
imageToAscii(source, options, callback)
Converts the provided image in ASCII art.
String|Buffer
source: The path/url to the image or a Buffer object.
Object|String
options: The path to the image or an object containing the following fields:
Size Options:
pxWidth (Number): The pixel width used for aspect ratio (default:
2).
size (Object): The size of the result image (ASCII art)—interpreted by
compute-size:
height (Number|String): The height value (default:
"100%").
width (Number|String): The width value (default: computed value to
keep aspect ratio). This is optional if the height is provided.
size_options (Object): The options for
compute-size:
screen_size (Object): The screen size (defaults to terminal width
and height):
- `width` (Number): The screen width.
- `height` (Number): The screen height.
px_size (Object): The pixel size.
width (default:
1)
height (default:
1)
preserve_aspect_ratio (Boolean): If
false, the aspect ratio will
not be preserved (default:
true).
fit_screen (Boolean): If
false, the result size will not fit to
screen (default:
true).
Matrix asciifier options:
stringify (Boolean): If
false, the pixel objects will not be
stringified.
concat (Boolean): If
false, the pixel objects will not be joined
together.
Pixel asciifier options:
pixels (Array|String): An array or string containing the characters
used for converting the pixels in strings
(default:
" .,:;i1tfLCG08@").
reverse (Boolean): If
true, the pixels will be reversed creating a
negative image effect (default:
false).
colored (Boolean): If
true, the output will contain ANSI styles
(default:
true).
bg (Boolean): If
true, the background color will be used for
coloring (default: false).
fg (Boolean): If
true, the foreground color will be used for
coloring (default: true).
white_bg (Boolean): Turn on the white background for transparent
pixels (default:
true).
px_background (Object): An object containing the
r (red),
g
(green) and
b (blue) values of the custom background color.
Other options:
image_type (String): Use this to explicitely provide the image type.
stringify_fn (Function): A function getting the
pixels matrix and
the
options in the arguments. Use this option to implement your own
stringifier.
Function
callback: The callback function.
