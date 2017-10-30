A simple, fast, and highly customizable realtime image manipulation web server built atop Node.js. Serving (many) millions of images daily by way of simple (single DC, simple storage) and advanced (multi-DC geo-distributed, replicated storage, multi-tier caching) configurations. Responsible in part for this white paper.
Notice: v0.41 Introduces Minor Breaking Changes
http://localhost:13337/my-app/some-path/my-image.jpg/:/rs=w:640/cr=l:5%25,t:10%25,w:90%25,h:80%25/fx-gs
Consider the above isteam example, by allowing clients to directly request any variation of an image using few or many image instructions, and in near realtime. This opens the doors to improved user and developer experiences. The above example takes the requested image
some-path/my-image.jpg, resizes to a fixed width (preserving aspect, by default), crops around the edges like a picture frame, applies greyscale effects, and will auto-select the most optimal image format supported by the requesting device -- all without developer support, and in (near) realtime.
|Layer
|Info
|node.js http(s)
|RESTful interface
|routing
|URI pathing that make up the desired image operations. Device aware - Supports implied optimizations based on the given request (notably
webp support)
|throttling
|Quality of service management
|security
|Allows protecting resources behind the tranformations via signed requests
|optimized original
|Optimization of uploaded originals
|storage
|Storage engine for reads (original or cache) and writes (cache). Extensible storage clients for storage and caching
|processor
|Image operations (resize, crop, etc) go here, powered by Sharp and libvips
There are a number of options out there, but isteam differentiates itself by:
|Feature
|Info
|Highly configurable
|Everything all the way down to how image operations are mapped can be overridden. Most solutions are very prescriptive on how it must work. isteam is intended to adhere to your architecture, your storage, your caching, your replication patterns
|Optimized
|Optimizes originally uploaded asset to account for large uploads, enabling a higher quality service by making the pipeline for image operations substantially faster. A critical feature in supporting large media of todays modern devices
|QoS
|Quality of service features such as throttling and memory thresholds, to best take advantage of your hardware under ideal and non ideal scenarios
|Device Aware
|Device centric responses, where more than a URI may influence response. Compression and Accepts header (i.e. WebP) being examples
|CDN Support
|Supported, but not required
|Library Agnostic
|Provides an abstraction atop image processing libraries, enabling per-operation level of control to enable using the right tool for the given operation. Bugs, features, performance are a few of the factors that may influence this
|Friendly CLI
|No custom app required to create your image API
|Platform Agnostic
|Good *Nix & Windows support
The speed and power of this module would not be possible without the incredible work of libvips (low level image processor), Sharp (depends on libvips), and xxHash for lightning-fast hashing.
Install Sharp via http://sharp.dimens.io/en/stable/install/ - This should also take care of the libvips dependency.
While Routing, Throttling, and Storage are all independently usable and configurable, a basic usage example that pulls everything together can be as simple as:
npm install image-steam -g
isteam --isConfig './myconfig.json' --isDefaults './mydefaults.json'
Defaults are optional. Config can also be a CommonJS file:
isteam --isConfig './myconfig.js'
Or if you prefer to incorporate into your own app:
var http = require('http');
var imgSteam = require('image-steam');
http.createServer(new imgSteam.http.Connect({ /* options */ }).getHandler())
.listen(13337, '127.0.0.1')
;
Which is equivalent of cloning this repo and invoking
npm start.
If you plan to hack on isteam:
git clone git@github.com:asilvas/node-image-steam.git
cd ./node-image-steam
npm install
npm start
^ May require sudo or admin rights.
While this module provides granular control over HTTP throttling to provide the highest quality of service possible, performance is entirely from Sharp and libvips: http://sharp.dimens.io/en/stable/performance/#performance
isteam --isConfig './myconfig.json'
{
"http": [
{ "port": 80 },
{ "port": 443, "ssl": {} }
]
}
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Info
|port
number
13337
|Port to bind to
|host
string
"localhost"
|Host to bind to
|backlog
number
511
|TCP backlog
|ssl
|TLS Options
undefined
|If object provided, will bind with TLS Options
|ssl.pfx
Buffer or
string
undefined
|If string, will auto-load from file system
|ssl.key
Buffer or
string
undefined
|If string, will auto-load from file system
|ssl.cert
Buffer or
string
undefined
|If string, will auto-load from file system
|globalAgent
AgentKeepAlive
|Defaults
|If object, will initialize the global http(s) agents
{
"storage": {
"defaults": {
"driverPath": "image-steam-s3",
"endpoint": "s3.amazonaws.com",
"accessKey": "abc",
"secretKey": "123"
}
}
}
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Info
|defaults
StorageOptions
|optional
|If provided, these options will be the defaults applied to all StorageOptions. Note: At least one of
defaults,
app,
domain, or
header are required
|app
Object<StorageOptions>
|optional
|If provided, allows for driver-specific options to be applied on a per-request basis, based on the route. If no match is found, the original options provided at initialization will be used. Example:
{ "some-app": StorageOptions } }.
|domain
Object<StorageOptions>
|optional
|If provided, allows for driver-specific options to be applied on a per-request basis, based on the host header. If no match is found, the original options provided at initialization will be used. Example:
{ "somedomain.com": StorageOptions }. Note: You must still provide root level
storage options to act as defaults
|header
Object<StorageOptions>
|optional
|If provided, allows for driver-specific options to be applied on a per-request basis, based on
x-isteam-app header. If no match is found, the original options provided at initialization will be used. Example:
{ "some-other-app": StorageOptions }. Note: You must still provide root level
storage options to act as defaults
|cache
StorageOptions
|optional
|If provided, allows for driver-specific options to be applied for all cache objects. This effectively puts the api into a read-only mode for original assets, with all writes going exclusively to a single cache store
|cacheOptimized
StorageOptions
|optional
|If provided, will attempt to access only optimized original assets from this storage. This permits splitting of cache for sake of replication or eviction policies. If supplied, this also means delete requests will be supplied to both caches
|cacheArtifacts
boolean
true
|If
false, processed image artifacts will not be cached. Useful if limited cache capacity
|cacheTTS
number
|optional
|If provided, when artifacts or optimized originals (unless
cacheOptimizedTTS is also provided) are fetched from cache, if the age of the object exceeds this time-to-stale value (in seconds), it's age will be reset (implementation varies by storage client, but defaults to copying onto itself). This is a powerful pattern in cases where the cache storage leverages time-to-live, but you do not want active objects to be deleted at the expense of the user experience (and cost). When an object is "refreshed", it will only impact the storage of the stale object, ignoring
replicas option. A refresh is out-of-band of the request
|cacheOptimizedTTS
number
|optional
|If provided, when optimized original are fetched from cache, if the age of the object exceeds this time-to-stale value (in seconds), it's age will be reset (implementation varies by storage client, but defaults to copying onto itself). This is a powerful pattern in cases where the cache storage leverages time-to-live, but you do not want active objects to be deleted at the expense of the user experience (and cost). When an object is "refreshed", it will only impact the storage of the stale object, ignoring
replicas option. A refresh is out-of-band of the request
|replicas
Object<StorageReplica>
|optional
|If provided, all cache writes will also be written (out-of-band) to the desired storage replicas. Example:
{ remoteCache: { cache: { /* options */ }, cacheOptimized: { /* options */ } } }. Where
remoteCache is the name of a storage I want to forward my writes to. This feature provides a high degree of flexibility when determining your distribution of data across the globe, without the fixed replication that may be permitted by the storage provided (ala S3 replication).
|replicas[].cache
StorageOptions
|optional
|Same behavior as
storage.cache
|replicas[].cacheOptimized
StorageOptions
|optional
|Same behavior as
storage.cacheOptimized
|replicas[].replicateArtifacts
boolean
true
|In some cases it may be too costly to replicate all image artifacts, especially when the location you're replicating to may receive small amounts of traffic for the same images. By disabling this flag, only optimized original images will be written to replicas
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Info
|driver
string
driver or
driverPath required
|Bundled storage driver to use
|driverPath
string
driver or
driverPath required
|Load a custom driver from the desired path, ignoring the
driver option
|(driver options)
|All other options will be supplied to the storage driver indicated by
driver or
driverPath
Advanced storage example:
{
"storage": {
"defaults": {
"driverPath": "image-steam-s3",
"endpoint": "s3.amazonaws.com
},
"app": {
"app1": {
"accessKey": "key1",
"secretKey": "secret1"
}
},
"cache": {
"endpoint": "<dc1 endpoint>",
"accessKey": "key2",
"secretKey": "secret2"
},
"cacheTTS": 86400, /* 24 hrs */
"cacheOptimizedTTS": 43200, /* 12 hrs */
"replicas": {
"dc2Cache": {
"cache": {
"endpoint": "<dc2 endpoint>",
"accessKey": "key3",
"secretKey": "secret3"
}
}
}
}
}
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Info
|driver=fs
|File System
|path
string
|required
|Root path on file system
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Info
|driver=http
|Read-Only driver for web resource
|endpoint
string
|required
|Endpoint of http(s) service
|bucket
string
|optional
|If provided, will not attempt to take bucket from path
Custom storage types can easily be added via exporting
fetch and
store.
See
lib/storage/fs (read/write/delete) or
lib/storage/http (read only) for reference.
Throttling allows for fine grain control over quality of service, as well as optimizing to your hardware.
{
"throttle": {
"ccProcessors": 4,
"ccPrefetchers": 20,
"ccRequests": 100
}
}
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Info
|ccProcessors
number
4
|Number of concurrent image processing operations. Anything to exceed this value will wait (via semaphore) for next availability
|ccPrefetchers
number
20
|Number of concurrent storage request operations. This helps prevent saturation of your storage and/or networking interfaces to provide the optimal experience
|ccRequests
number
100
|Number of concurrent http requests. Anything to exceed this value will result in a 503 (too busy), to avoid an indefinite pileup
Most router defaults should suffice, but you have full control over routing. See Routing for more details.
{
"router": {
"originalSteps": {
"resize": {
"width": "2560", "height": "1440", "max": "true", "canGrow": "false"
}
}
}
}
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Info
|pathDelimiter
string
"/:/"
|Unique (uri-friendly) string to break apart image path, and image steps
|cmdKeyDelimiter
string
"/"
|Separator between commands (aka image steps)
|cmdValDelimiter
string
"="
|Separator between a command and its parameters
|paramKeyDelimiter
string
","
|Separator between command parameters
|paramValDelimiter
string
":"
|Separator between a parameter key and its value
|signatureDelimiter
string
"/-/"
|Separator between steps and the signed url
|supportWebP
boolean
true
|Support for WebP format
|originalSteps
object
|Full Defaults
|Steps performed on the original asset to optimize subsequent image processing operations. This can greatly improve the user experience for very large, uncompressed, or poorly compressed images
|hqOriginalSteps
object
|Full Defaults
|Identical behavior to
originalSteps, but with lossless defaults and reserved only for images smaller than
hqOriginalMaxPixels
|hqOriginalMaxPixels
number
400 * 400
|Max threshold of pixels where the higher quality
hqOriginalSteps are used in place of
originalSteps
|steps
object
|Full Defaults
|Mapping of URI image step commands and their parameters. This allows you to be as verbose or laconic as desired
beforeProcess
function
undefined
|A function having the signature
(routeInfo, options) => null that can manipulate request info before the processing starts
Routing is left-to-right for legibility.
Routing format:
{path}{pathDelimiter}{cmd1}{cmdValDelimiter}{cmd1Param1Key}{paramValDelimiter}{cmd1Param1Value}{paramKeyDelimiter}{cmdKeyDelimiter}{signatureDelimiter}{signature}?{queryString}
Example URI using Default Options:
some/image/path/:/cmd1=param1:val,param2:val,param3noVal/cmd2NoParams?cache=false
Or a more real-world example:
/my-s3-bucket/big-image.jpg/:/rs=w:640/cr=w:90%25,h:90%25
See Things to Try for many more examples.
Resize an image, preserving aspect or not.
|Argument
|Type
|Default
|Desc
w
|Number/Unit
w OR
h required
|Width of new size. Supports Dimension Modifiers
h
|Number/Unit
w OR
h required
|Height of new size. Supports Dimension Modifiers
mx
|n/a
|default
|Retain aspect and use dimensions as the maximum permitted during resize
m
|n/a
|optional
|Retain aspect and use dimensions as the minimum permitted during resize. Set to any value to enable
i
|Boolean
false
|If
true will break aspect and resize to exact dimensions
cg
|Boolean
false
|If
true, will allow image to exceed the dimensions of the original
int
|String
bicubic
|Process to use for resizing, from fastest to slowest
nearest
|Use nearest neighbour interpolation, suitable for image enlargement only
bilinear
|Use bilinear interpolation, the default and fastest image reduction interpolation
bicubic
|Use bicubic interpolation, which typically reduces performance by 5%
vsqbs
|Use vertexSplitQuadraticBasisSpline interpolation, which prevents "staircasing" and typically reduces performance by 5%
lbb
|Use LBB interpolation, which prevents some "acutance" and typically reduces performance by a factor of 2
nohalo
|Use Nohalo interpolation, which prevents acutance and typically reduces performance by a factor of 3
bg
|String
|optional
|Supply a background color if applicable. Works in
hex(123123) or
rgb(123; 123; 123) or
rgba(123; 123; 123; 0.5) formats
ft
|String
fill
|How to fit the image. See available options
ps
|String
centre
|How to position the image. See available options
rs=w:640 - Resize up to 640px wide, preserving aspect.
rs=h:480 - Resize up to 480px tall, preserving aspect.
rs=w:1024,h:768,m,cg:true - Resize to a minimum of 1024 by 768, preserving aspect, and allow it to exceed size of original.
Crop an image to an exact size.
|Argument
|Type
|Default
|Desc
t
|Number/Unit
0
|Offset from top. Supports Dimension Modifiers
l
|Number/Unit
0
|Offset from left. Supports Dimension Modifiers
w
|Number/Unit
width-left
|Width of new size. Supports Dimension Modifiers
h
|Number/Unit
height-top
|Height of new size. Supports Dimension Modifiers
a
|String
cc
|Where to anchor from, using center-center by default. Top and Left are applied from the anchor. Possible horizontal axis values include left (l), center (c), and right (r). Possible vertical axis values include top (t), center (c), and bottom (b)
ay
|Number/Unit
50%
|Can be used to absolutely position the anchor offset vertically using either percentage or pixel values. Also supports offsets relative to the Anchor value
ax
|Number/Unit
50%
|Can be used to absolutely position the anchor offset horizontally using either percentage or pixel values. Also supports offsets relative to the Anchor value
cr=t:10%25,l:10%25,w:80%25,h:80%25 - Crop 10% around the edges
cr=w:64,h:64,a:cc - Crop 64x64 anchored from center.
cr=l:10,w:64,h:64 - Crops 64x64 from the left at 10px (ignoring the horizontal
axis value of
c), and vertically anchors from center since top is not provided.
cr=w:64,h:64,ax:30%25,ay:70%25 - Crops 64x64 anchored (centered) 30% from the left edge of the
image and 70% from the top edge of the image.
cr=w:64,h:64,ax:100,ay:200 - Crops 64x64 anchored (centered) 100 pixels from the left edge
of the image and 200 pixels from the top edge of the image.
cr=w:64,h:64,a:br,ax:-20%,ay:-30% - Crops 64x64 anchored 20% from the right edge and 30% from
the bottom of the image.
Apply a gamma correction by reducing the encoding (darken) pre-resize at a factor of 1/gamma then increasing the encoding (brighten) post-resize at a factor of gamma.
This can improve the perceived brightness of a resized image in non-linear colour spaces.
|Argument
|Type
|Default
|Desc
g
|Number
2.2
|A float between 1 and 3. The default value is 2.2, a suitable approximation for sRGB images
JPEG input images will not take advantage of the shrink-on-load performance optimisation when applying a gamma correction.
Merge alpha transparency channel, if any, with background.
|Argument
|Type
|Default
|Desc
d
|Number
0
|Degrees to rotate the image, in increments of 90. Future implementations may support non-optimized degrees of rotation. Specify
0 to auto-rotate based on orientation
rt=d:90 - Rotate 90 degrees.
Not to be confused with rotation, flipping is the process of flipping an image on its horizontal and/or vertical axis.
|Argument
|Type
|Default
|Desc
x
|n/a
|optional
|Flip on the horizontal axis. No value required
y
|n/a
|optional
|Flip on the vertical axis. No value required
fl=x - Flip horizontally.
fl=x,y - Flip on x and y axis.
Extend the size of the image, placing a background in the directions specified.
|Argument
|Type
|Default
|Desc
t
|Number
0
|Extend up
l
|Number
0
|Extend left
b
|Number
0
|Extend down
r
|Number
0
|Extend right
bg
|String
|optional
|Supply a background color if applicable. Works in
hex(123123) or
rgb(123; 123; 123) or
rgba(123; 123; 123; 0.5) formats.
exd=l:10%,t:10%;r:10%;b:10%,bg:hex(123123) - Extend the image by 10% on all sides and apply a background color
#123123.
The output quality to use for lossy JPEG, WebP and TIFF output formats.
|Argument
|Type
|Default
|Desc
q
|Number
80
|Value between 1 (worst, smallest) and 100 (best, largest)
An advanced setting for the zlib compression level of the lossless PNG output format. The default level is 6.
|Argument
|Type
|Default
|Desc
c
|Number
6
|Number between 0 and 9
Flag format for lossless. Currently only supported by
webp, and ignored
by other formats. However if the requesting device does not support
webp,
and
lossless is set, it will fallback to
png for consistent quality.
|Argument
|Type
|Default
|Desc
n
|Boolean
false
|Near lossless
Use progressive (interlace) scan for JPEG and PNG output. This typically reduces compression performance by 30% but results in an image that can be rendered sooner when decompressed.
Can be useful for images that always need to be seen ASAP, but should not be used otherwise to save bandwidth.
rs=w:3840/pg - Create a big 4K-ish image and use progressive rendering
to demonstrate value in some use cases.
Supported, but not enabled by default in Router Options. Recommended to keep disabled in router, as internally format will be best determined by the individual request.
Override the auto-detected optimal format to output. Do not use this unless you have good reason.
|Argument
|Type
|Default
|Desc
f
|String
|required
|Format to output:
"jpeg",
"png", or
"webp"
Carry metadata from the original image into the outputted image. Enabled by default.
|Argument
|Type
|Default
|Desc
e
|Boolean
true
|Set to
false to not preserve metadata from original
|Argument
|Type
|Default
|Desc
r
|Number
|optional
|Sharpening mask to apply in pixels, but comes at a performance cost
f
|Number
1.0
|Sharpening to apply to flat areas
j
|Number
2.0
|Sharpening to apply to jagged areas
fx-sp=r:3,f:5,j:5 -
Fast mild blur by default, but can override the default sigma for more control (at cost of performance).
|Argument
|Type
|Default
|Desc
s
|Number
2.0
|The approximate blur radius in pixels, from 0.3 to 1000
fx-bl=s:5 - Blur using a stima radius of 5 pixels.
Convert to 8-bit greyscale.
Enhance output image contrast by stretching its luminance to cover the full dynamic range. This typically reduces performance by 30%.
Returns all known information about the image, including Saliency if available.
{
"info": {
"path": "family.jpg",
"lastModified": "2017-10-30T23:27:06.000Z",
"format": "webp",
"width": 1706,
"height": 2560,
"space": "srgb",
"channels": 3,
"depth": "uchar",
"density": 600,
"hasProfile": true,
"hasAlpha": false,
"orientation": 1,
"hash": 3979799324,
"byteSize": 1337334,
"saliency": {
"v": 1,
"c": {
"x": 0.488,
"y": 0.4576
},
"r25th": {
"l": 0.45,
"t": 0.4,
"w": 0.25,
"h": 0.2
},
"r40th": {
"l": 0.4,
"t": 0.35,
"w": 0.3,
"h": 0.25
},
"r50th": {
"l": 0.35,
"t": 0.35,
"w": 0.35,
"h": 0.3
},
"r75th": {
"l": 0.3,
"t": 0.1,
"w": 0.45,
"h": 0.7
},
"r90th": {
"l": 0.2,
"t": 0.05,
"w": 0.65,
"h": 0.8
}
}
}
}
A new (ALPHA) command to retrieve a list of palette colors from image in JSON format.
|Argument
|Type
|Default
|Desc
w
|Number
100
|Width of image.
w OR
h must be set.
h
|Number
|undefined
|Height of image.
w OR
h must be set.
mc
|Number
10
|Max colors to return
cc
|Number
4
|Cubic cells (3 or 4)
mn
|Boolean
true
|Use mean color (
true) or median color (
false)
o
|String
distance
|Order of results,
distance between colors, or based on cell
density
See Image-Pal for more details.
$colors - Get colors using default options.
$colors=mn:false - Get colors using median color logic (ideal for logos).
Experimental
Return data that describes the salient regions of an image in JSON format.
See Saliency for more details.
Experimental For TESTING only. Very CPU intensive, and should not be enabled in production.
Return saliency image to better understand how the configured model is performing.
See Saliency for more details.
|Argument
|Type
|Default
|Desc
w
|Number
200
|Width of saliency image
h
|Number
200
|Height of saliency image
m
|String
"deep"
|Saliency model to use
af
|n/a
|n/a
|Shows bounding regions of auto-focus
Dimension modifiers can be applied to any values where size and location are represented.
Any numeric value around measurement without explicit unit type specified is implicitly of type px.
rs=w:200,h:300 - 200x300 pixels
rs=w:200px,h:300px - Identical to #1
cr=t:15,l:10,w:-10,h:-15 - Using pixel offsets
A percentage applied to original value by supplying the percentage (%) modifier. Notice that
% must be encoded as
%25.
rs=w:50%25,h:50%25 - 50% of source width and height
cr=t:15%25,l:10%25,w:80%25,h:70%25 - 15% from top and bottom, 10% from left and right
To be used in conjunction with locations or dimensions, a plus (+) or minus (-) may be used to imply offset from original.
rs=w:+50px,h:-50px - 50px wider than original, 50px shorter than original
rs=w:+10%25,h:-10%25 - 10% wider than original, 10% shorter than original
Relying on sharp/libvips, and potentially other image processors in the future.
{
"processor": {
"sharp": {
"cache": {
"memory": 50, "files": 20, "items": 200
},
"concurrency": 0,
"simd": false
}
}
}
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Info
|sharp
|SharpOptions
|sharp.cache
|CacheOptions
|sharp.cache.memory
number
50
|Maximum memory in MB to use for this cache
|sharp.cache.files
number
20
|Maximum number of files to hold open
|sharp.cache.items
number
200
|Maximum number of operations to cache
|sharp.concurrency
number
0
|Number of threads to process each image in parallel. A value of 0 will use all available cores
|sharp.simd
boolean
false
|Improves the performance of resize, blur and sharpen operations by taking advantage of the SIMD vector unit of the CPU, e.g. Intel SSE and ARM NEON
|sharp.defaults
|SharpConstructor
undefined
|Options supplied to constructor
All major classes inherit from EventEmitter. By default
http.start will
log errors to
stderr, but can be disabled in options by setting
log.errors to
false if you want more fine grained control.
The next level down is Connect, and all child classes (shown below) will bubble up through this class:
var http = require('image-steam').http;
var connect = new http.Connect();
connect.on('error', function(err) { /* do something */ });
A lower level class with no children:
var http = require('image-steam').http;
var throttle = new http.Throttle();
throttle.on('error', function(err) { /* do something */ });
A lower level class with no children:
var Processor = require('image-steam').Processor;
var processor = new Processor();
processor.on('error', function(err) { /* do something */ });
A lower level class with no children:
var Storage = require('image-steam').Storage;
var storage = new Storage();
storage.on('error', function(err) { /* do something */ });
Security allows protecting the image resources behind each tranformation. This will sign resource+transformation with the specified secret.
A signed url would look like this:
/my-s3-bucket/big-image.jpg/:/rs=w:640/cr=w:90%25,h:90%25/-/k5G5dlr9
{
"security": {
"enabled": true,
"secret": keyboard_cat,
"algorithm": 'sha1'
}
}
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Info
|enabled
boolean
false
|If this feature is enabled, all requests urls will must be signed
|secret
string
|required
|The signing secret
|algorigthm
string
sha1
|The hashing algorithm. Complete list:
openssl list-cipher-algorithms
The following snippet shows how to sign a url (using the library defaults).
var crypto = require('crypto');
var shasum = crypto.createHash(YOUR_HASHING_ALGORITHM); // sha256 recommended
shasum.update('/' + IMAGE_PATH + '/:/' + IMAGE_STEPS + YOUR_SECRET);
var signature = shasum.digest('base64').replace(/\//g, '_').replace(/\+/g, '-').substring(0, 8);
var url = '/' + YOUR_IMAGE_PATH + '/:/' + YOUR_IMAGE_STEPS + '/-/' + signature;
A new and experimental feature that allows intellegent auto-focus during crop operations
to avoid cropping critical regions of an image. Disabled by default, and requires installation
of optional packages
opencv4nodejs and
salient-maps. See Saliency Options
for how to enable and configure this feature.
cr=w:50%,h:50%,a:auto - Crop at 50% and set anchor to auto-focus the most salient region.
$saliency - Return data to describe the saliency regions.
$saliencyMap - Get a visual representation of what the computer sees as salient.
{
"saliency": {
enabled: true,
version: 1,
autoCrop: true,
alwaysOn: true,
model: 'deep',
map: false,
options: {
width: 200,
height: 200
}
}
}
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Info
|enabled
boolean
false
|Enables saliency which depends on installation of optional packages
opencv4nodejs and
salient-maps
|autoCrop
boolean
true
|If enabled,
crop will set
anchor to
auto by default, auto-cropping based on salient region. May want to disable if already using previous defaults
|alwaysOn
boolean
true
|If enabled, all optimized images generated will process saliency data to be cached. Should be enabled unless rolling out to a small percentage of users
|model
string
"deep"
|See Salient Models for other options
|map
boolean
false
|Enables the
$salientMap command. Should not be enabled in production environments
|options.width
number
200
|Width of saliency map generated. Different models produce higher quality saliency with more pixels, but at the cost of performance
|options.height
number
200
|Height of saliency map generated. Different models produce higher quality saliency with more pixels, but at the cost of performance
rs=w:640 - Resize to 640 width, retain aspect
rs=w:640/cr=l:5%,t:10%,w:90%,h:80% - Same as above, and
crop 5% of the sides and 10% of the top and bottom
rs=w:640/cr=l:5%,t:10%,w:90%,h:80%/fx-gs - Same as above, and
apply greyscale effect.
rs=w:640/cr=l:5%,t:10%,w:90%,h:80%/fx-gs/qt=q:20 - Same as above, and
use a low quality of 20.
rs=w:64,h:64,m/cr=w:64,h:64/fx-gs - Resize image to a minimum of 64x64
w/o breaking aspect so that we can then crop the image and apply
greyscale.
fx-bl=s:5 - Apply a blur