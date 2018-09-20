A webpack image loader with extra size info for image.
npm install image-size-loader --save
var image = require("image-size!./file.png");
// => emits file.png to the output directory
// => returns an object
// => { width: 150, height: 50, type: "png", src: __webpack_public_path__ + "file.png", bytes: 1234 }
var image = require('image-size?name=[hash].[ext]!./file.png');
[ext] the extension of the resource
[name] the basename of the resource
[path] the path of the resource relative to the
context query parameter or option.
[hash] the hash of the content
[<hashType>:hash:<digestType>:<length>] optionally you can configure
hashTypes, i. e.
sha1,
md5,
sha256,
sha512
digestTypes, i. e.
hex,
base26,
base32,
base36,
base49,
base52,
base58,
base62,
base64
length the length in chars
[N] the N-th match obtained from matching the current file name against the query param
regExp
Source: https://github.com/webpack/loader-utils#interpolatename
// webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
output: {
publicPath: '/public/'
},
module: {
loaders: [
{
test: /\.(gif|jpeg|jpg|png|svg)$/,
loader: 'image-size-loader'
}
]
}
};
var result = require("./image.png");
// => {width: 500, height: 700, type: "png", src: __webpack_public_path__ + "image.png", bytes: 1234}