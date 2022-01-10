A Node module to get dimensions of any image file
npm install image-size --save
or
yarn add image-size
const sizeOf = require('image-size')
const dimensions = sizeOf('images/funny-cats.png')
console.log(dimensions.width, dimensions.height)
const sizeOf = require('image-size')
sizeOf('images/funny-cats.png', function (err, dimensions) {
console.log(dimensions.width, dimensions.height)
})
NOTE: The asynchronous version doesn't work if the input is a Buffer. Use synchronous version instead.
Also, the asynchronous functions have a default concurrency limit of 100
To change this limit, you can call the
setConcurrency function like this:
const sizeOf = require('image-size')
sizeOf.setConcurrency(123456)
const { promisify } = require('util')
const sizeOf = promisify(require('image-size'))
sizeOf('images/funny-cats.png')
.then(dimensions => { console.log(dimensions.width, dimensions.height) })
.catch(err => console.error(err))
const { promisify } = require('util')
const sizeOf = promisify(require('image-size'))
(async () => {
try {
const dimensions = await sizeOf('images/funny-cats.png')
console.log(dimensions.width, dimensions.height)
} catch (err) {
console.error(err)
}
})().then(c => console.log(c))
If the target file is an icon (.ico) or a cursor (.cur), the
width and
height will be the ones of the first found image.
An additional
images array is available and returns the dimensions of all the available images
const sizeOf = require('image-size')
const images = sizeOf('images/multi-size.ico').images
for (const dimensions of images) {
console.log(dimensions.width, dimensions.height)
}
const url = require('url')
const http = require('http')
const sizeOf = require('image-size')
const imgUrl = 'http://my-amazing-website.com/image.jpeg'
const options = url.parse(imgUrl)
http.get(options, function (response) {
const chunks = []
response.on('data', function (chunk) {
chunks.push(chunk)
}).on('end', function() {
const buffer = Buffer.concat(chunks)
console.log(sizeOf(buffer))
})
})
You can optionally check the buffer lengths & stop downloading the image after a few kilobytes. You don't need to download the entire image
const imageSize = require('image-size')
imageSize.disableTypes(['tiff', 'ico'])
const imageSize = require('image-size')
imageSize.disableFS(true)
If the orientation is present in the JPEG EXIF metadata, it will be returned by the function. The orientation value is a number between 1 and 8 representing a type of orientation.
const sizeOf = require('image-size')
const dimensions = sizeOf('images/photo.jpeg')
console.log(dimensions.orientation)
npm install image-size --global
or
yarn global add image-size
followed by
image-size image1 [image2] [image3] ...
We also provide a hosted API for image-size which may simplify your use case.
not a direct port, but an attempt to have something like dabble's imagesize as a node module.