Command-line tool which takes a 4-channel RGBA image and generates a signed distance field. The bitmask is determined by pixels with alpha over 128 and any RGB channel over 128.

npm install image-sdf -g image-sdf atlas.png --spread 32 --downscale 2 > atlas-sdf.png

The code has been adpated from libgdx.

PRs welcome. This could be split into more modules (generating a bit mask, computing SDF, better image support, etc).

Usage

image-sdf input.png [opt] Options: - o, --output output file - s, --spread distance spread amount, default 1 - d, --downscale amount to downscale the output, default 1 - c, --color output color, accepts css strings, default - h Show help

Examples:

image-sdf input .png -c "rgb(128,255,20)" -s 10 -o output.png image-sdf input .png image-sdf input .png

The programmatic API may evolve into their own modules, i.e. for custom bitmasks.

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.