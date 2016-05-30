Scale images to fit or fill any target container via two simple properties: scale and align.
This plugin is greatly inspired from Sproutcore SC.ImageView.
image-scale depends on jQuery. To use it, include this in your page :
<script src="jquery.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
<script src="image-scale.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
If you want to identify the images that you want to scale, you can add a class to them. In this example we are adding a class call
scale.
You can also set the
data-scale and
data-align attributes directly to the images if you want to override the default setting.
<div class="image-container">
<img class="scale" data-scale="best-fit-down" data-align="center" src="img/example.jpg">
</div>
Now add this JavaScript code to your page :
$(function() {
$("img.scale").imageScale();
});
You're done.
Determines how the image will scale to fit within its containing space. Possible values:
Type: String
Default: best-fill
Align the image within its frame. Possible values:
Type: String
Default: center
A jQuery Object against which the image size will be calculated. If null, the parent of the image will be used.
Type: jQuery Object
Default: null
A boolean determining if the parent should hide its overflow.
Type: Boolean
Default: true
A duration in milliseconds determining how long the fadeIn animation will run when your image is scale for the firstTime.
Set it to 0 if you don't want any animation.
Type: Number or String
Default: 0
A boolean indicating if the image size should be rescaled when the window is resized.
The window size is checked using requestAnimationFrame for good performance.
Example:
$images.imageScale({
rescaleOnResize: true
});
Type: Boolean
Default: false
A function that will be call each time the receiver is scaled.
Example:
$images.imageScale({
didScale: function(firstTime, options) {
console.log('did scale img: ', this.element);
}
});
Type: Function
Parameters:
- firstTime {Boolean} true if the image was scale for the first time.
- options {Object} the options passed to the scale method.
A number indicating the debug level :
Type: Number
Default: 0
Main method. Used to scale the images.
When
rescaleOnResize is set to true, this method is executed each time the
windows size changes.
If
rescaleOnResize is set to false, you may want to call it manually. Here is an
example on how you should do it:
$image.imageScale('scale');
Removes the data for the element.
Here is an example on how you can call the destroy method:
$image.imageScale('destroy');
See it in action on our home page.
You can also check out the Sproutcore Automatic Image Scaling demo to understand the difference between all the different options.
Original Size: 4.3KB gzipped (15.04KB uncompressed)
Compiled Size: 1.9KB gzipped (4.65KB uncompressed)
Nicolas Badia
Copyright 2013-2016 GestiXi under The MIT License (MIT).