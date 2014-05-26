ImageResolver.js is a library that extracts the main image of a URL while saving resources. Instead of loading all images of a URL, it will try to guess the main image from the URL or the webpage. It's like Readability for images.
Demo : http://mauricesvay.github.com/ImageResolver/
ImageResolver works in browsers and Node.js.
To detect images, ImageResolver comes with built-in plugins:
Of course, you can create your own plugins.
In Node.js:
npm install image-resolver
In a browser:
<script src="dist/ImageResolver.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
var resolver = new ImageResolver();
resolver.register(new ImageResolver.FileExtension());
resolver.register(new ImageResolver.MimeType());
resolver.register(new ImageResolver.Opengraph());
resolver.register(new ImageResolver.Webpage());
resolver.resolve( "http://example.com/", function( result ){
if ( result ) {
console.log( result.image );
} else {
console.log( "No image found" );
}
});
Create a new instance of ImageResolver
Register the given plugin for resolving images. You must register at least one plugin. Plugins are executed in the order of their registration.
Extract main image from given url. Callback will be called with
null when
no image is found, or an object when the image is found.
To create a plugin, create an object that has
resolve method.
The
resolve method must have this signature:
function( url, clbk, options, utils ) {
...
}
When your plugin has found an image, you must call
clbk with the image as
parameter:
clbk( image_url );
If your plugin can not find an image, you must call
clbk with null as
parameter
clbk( null );
If your plugin needs to make HTTP GET requests, it is recommended to use
utils.fetch. This function lets you make GET requests, works in browsers and Node.js,
and the result will be cached and shared between plugins.
If you need more control over HTTP requests, you can use
utils.request that
gives you access to the raw superagent library.
ImageResolver comes with a series of tests.
To run those tests:
npm install
npm install -g gulp
gulp to build the browser lib