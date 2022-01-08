openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
iq

image-q

by Igor Bezkrovnyi
3.0.4 (see all)

Image Quantization Library with alpha support (based on https://github.com/leeoniya/RgbQuant.js, https://github.com/timoxley/neuquant and http://www.ece.mcmaster.ca/~xwu/cq.c)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

832K

GitHub Stars

82

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

image-q

Complete Image Quantization Library in TypeScript (MIT License)

Demo (outdated, use /packages/demo for up-to-date demo) GitHub NPM API) NPM License

quantization

Table of Contents

Introduction

Image Color Number Reduction with alpha support using RGBQuant/NeuQuant/Xiaolin Wu's algorithms and Euclidean/Manhattan/CIEDE2000 color distance formulas in TypeScript

Features

  1. Platforms supported

    • Browser (Chrome 7.0+, FireFox 4.0+, IE 10+, Opera 11.6+, Safari 5.1+)
    • Node.js 6.0+

  2. API

    • Basic API: sync and promise-based async
    • Advanced API: sync and generator-based

  3. Builds

    • dist/cjs/image-q.js - CommonJS
    • dist/esm/image-q.js - ESM (ESNext)
    • dist/cjs/image-q.js - UMD

  4. Import

    • HTMLImageElement
    • HTMLCanvasElement
    • NodeCanvas
    • ImageData
    • Array
    • CanvasPixelArray
    • Uint8Array
    • Uint32Array

  5. Color Distance

    • Euclidean - 1/1/1/1 coefficients (originally used in Xiaolin Wu's Quantizer WuQuant)
    • EuclideanBT709NoAlpha - BT.709 sRGB coefficients (originally used in RGBQuant)
    • EuclideanBT709 BT.709 sRGB coefficients + alpha support
    • Manhattan - 1/1/1/1 coefficients (originally used in NeuQuant)
    • ManhattanBT709 - BT.709 sRGB coefficients
    • ManhattanNommyde - see https://github.com/igor-bezkrovny/image-quantization/issues/4#issuecomment-234527620
    • CIEDE2000 - CIEDE2000 (very slow)
    • CIE94Textiles - CIE94 implementation for textiles
    • CIE94GraphicArts - CIE94 implementation for graphic arts
    • CMetric - see http://www.compuphase.com/cmetric.htm
    • PNGQuant - used in pngQuant tool

  6. Palette Quantizers

    • NeuQuant (original code ported, integer calculations)
    • NeuQuantFloat (floating-point calculations)
    • RGBQuant
    • WuQuant

  7. Image Quantizers

    • NearestColor
    • ErrorDiffusionArray - two modes of error propagation are supported: xnview and gimp
      1. FloydSteinberg
      2. FalseFloydSteinberg
      3. Stucki
      4. Atkinson
      5. Jarvis
      6. Burkes
      7. Sierra
      8. TwoSierra
      9. SierraLite
    • ErrorDiffusionRiemersma - Hilbert space-filling curve is used

  8. Output

    • Uint32Array
    • Uint8Array

Include image-q library into your project

ES6 module
// will import ESM (ESNext) or UMD version depending on your bundler/node
import * as iq from 'image-q';
CommonJS
var iq = require('image-q');
As a global variable (Browser)
<script
  src="<path-to image-q/dist/umd/image-q.js>"
  type="text/javascript"
  charset="utf-8"
></script>

How to use

Please refer to API Documentation and Usage

Breaking changes

2.1.1

+ PaletteQuantizer#quantize => PaletteQuantizer#quantizeSync
+ ImageQuantizer#quantize => ImageQuantizer#quantizeSync

2.0.1 - 2.0.4 (2018-02-22)

+ EuclideanRgbQuantWOAlpha => EuclideanBT709NoAlpha
+ EuclideanRgbQuantWithAlpha => EuclideanBT709
    + ManhattanSRGB => ManhattanBT709
    + IImageDitherer => AbstractImageQuantizer
    + IPaletteQuantizer => AbstractPaletteQuantizer
    + PointContainer.fromNodeCanvas => PointContainer.fromHTMLCanvasElement
    + PointContainer.fromArray => PointContainer.fromUint8Array
+ PointContainer.fromBuffer (Node.js, new)
    + CMETRIC => CMetric
    + PNGQUANT => PNGQuant
    + SSIM Class => ssim function

TODO

  1. notification about progress
  2. riemersma dithering
  3. ordered dithering <-- is there anyone who needs it?
  4. readme update, more examples
  5. demo update (latest image-q npm version should be used in demo)

Changelog

4.0.0
+ Test cases for different types of imports and requres added
4.0.0-alpha
+ Try to solve exported bundle types problem. 'umd' bundle removed.
3.0.8
+ Test case for issue #95 added
3.0.7
+ Fixes #96: Fix minimumColorDistanceToDither (PR #97 by @pixelplanetdev)
3.0.6
+ Fixes #95: "Always empty result in certain webpack / babel configs" (PR #98)
3.0.4
+ Fixes issue "Module not found: Can't resolve 'core-js/fn/set-immediate' in ..."
3.0.0
2.1.1
+ Basic (Simple) API implemented
+ see breaking changes
2.0.5 (2018-02-23)
+ @types/node moved to 'dependencies'
2.0.4 (2018-02-23)
+ documentation added
+ some refactorings/renames, see breaking changes
2.0.3 (2018-02-22)
2.0.2 (2018-02-22)
2.0.1 (2018-02-22)
+ progress tracking api (using es6 generators) added
+ strinct lint rules (+code cleanup/renames)
+ rollup (3 different versions - umd, cjs, esm + source maps + d.ts)
+ latest TypeScript
+ jest
+ snapshot tests
+ coverage (+coveralls)
+ greenkeeper
1.1.1 (2016-08-28)
+ CIEDE2000 - incorrect calculation fixed
+ CIEDE2000 - alpha channel now has only 25% impact on color distance instead of 66%
+ CIE94 - added 2 types (textiles and graphics art) according to spec
+ CIE94 - alpha support added
+ rgb2xyz, lab2xyz, xyz2rgb, xyz2lab - gamma correction
+ lab2xyz, xyz2lab - refY should be 100 (1.00000) instead of 10 (0.10000)
+ manhattan with new (Nommyde) coefficients added
+ mocha tests added
+ webpack integration
+ image-q is now UMD module
+ travis-ci integration
+ typescript 2.0
+ indentation with 4 spaces
0.1.4 (2015-06-24)
+ Refactoring
+ Riemersma dithering added (Hilbert Curve)
+ Readme.md updated
+ build.cmd updated
0.1.3 (2015-06-16)
+ NeuQuant is fixed (again) according to original Anthony Dekker source code (all values should be integer)
+ Error Diffusion Dithering is now calculates error like XNVIEW
+ Refactoring
0.1.2 (2015-06-16)
+ Documentation generation fixed
+ File name case problem fixed
0.1.1 (2015-06-16)
+ Auto-generated documentation added
+ Refactoring
0.1.0 (2015-06-16)
0.0.5 (2015-06-16)
+ PNGQuant color distance added, need to check its quality
+ CIEDE2000 and CIE94 fixed for use in NeuQuant
+ NeuQuant is fixed according to original Anthony Dekker source code (all values should be integer)
+ Code refactoring and cleanup
* We have some slowdown because of red/green/blue/alpha normalization according to white point per each calculateRaw/calculateNormalized call
0.0.4 (2015-06-15)
+ CIEDE2000 color distance equation optimized (original CIEDE2000 equation is available as class `CIEDE2000_Original`)
0.0.3b (2015-06-11)
+ CMetric color distance fixed
0.0.3a (2015-06-11)
+ Cleanup
+ Draft of CMetric color distance added
0.0.2 (2015-06-10)
+ rgb2xyz & xyz2lab fixed. CIEDE2000 works much better now.
+ CIE94 distance formula added. More investigation is needed.
0.0.1
+ Initial

Credits

Thanks to Leon Sorokin for information share and his original RGBQuant!

References

Be sure to fix rgb2xyz/xyz2lab. Issue is with strange part of code: r = r > 0.04045 ? .... Check http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lab_color_space

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial