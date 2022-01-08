Complete Image Quantization Library in TypeScript (MIT License)
Image Color Number Reduction with alpha support using RGBQuant/NeuQuant/Xiaolin Wu's algorithms and Euclidean/Manhattan/CIEDE2000 color distance formulas in TypeScript
image-q library into your project
// will import ESM (ESNext) or UMD version depending on your bundler/node
import * as iq from 'image-q';
var iq = require('image-q');
<script
src="<path-to image-q/dist/umd/image-q.js>"
type="text/javascript"
charset="utf-8"
></script>
Please refer to API Documentation and Usage
+ PaletteQuantizer#quantize => PaletteQuantizer#quantizeSync
+ ImageQuantizer#quantize => ImageQuantizer#quantizeSync
+ EuclideanRgbQuantWOAlpha => EuclideanBT709NoAlpha
+ EuclideanRgbQuantWithAlpha => EuclideanBT709
+ ManhattanSRGB => ManhattanBT709
+ IImageDitherer => AbstractImageQuantizer
+ IPaletteQuantizer => AbstractPaletteQuantizer
+ PointContainer.fromNodeCanvas => PointContainer.fromHTMLCanvasElement
+ PointContainer.fromArray => PointContainer.fromUint8Array
+ PointContainer.fromBuffer (Node.js, new)
+ CMETRIC => CMetric
+ PNGQUANT => PNGQuant
+ SSIM Class => ssim function
+ Test cases for different types of imports and requres added
+ Try to solve exported bundle types problem. 'umd' bundle removed.
+ Test case for issue #95 added
+ Fixes #96: Fix minimumColorDistanceToDither (PR #97 by @pixelplanetdev)
+ Fixes #95: "Always empty result in certain webpack / babel configs" (PR #98)
+ Fixes issue "Module not found: Can't resolve 'core-js/fn/set-immediate' in ..."
+ Basic (Simple) API implemented
+ see breaking changes
+ @types/node moved to 'dependencies'
+ documentation added
+ some refactorings/renames, see breaking changes
+ progress tracking api (using es6 generators) added
+ strinct lint rules (+code cleanup/renames)
+ rollup (3 different versions - umd, cjs, esm + source maps + d.ts)
+ latest TypeScript
+ jest
+ snapshot tests
+ coverage (+coveralls)
+ greenkeeper
+ CIEDE2000 - incorrect calculation fixed
+ CIEDE2000 - alpha channel now has only 25% impact on color distance instead of 66%
+ CIE94 - added 2 types (textiles and graphics art) according to spec
+ CIE94 - alpha support added
+ rgb2xyz, lab2xyz, xyz2rgb, xyz2lab - gamma correction
+ lab2xyz, xyz2lab - refY should be 100 (1.00000) instead of 10 (0.10000)
+ manhattan with new (Nommyde) coefficients added
+ mocha tests added
+ webpack integration
+ image-q is now UMD module
+ travis-ci integration
+ typescript 2.0
+ indentation with 4 spaces
+ Refactoring
+ Riemersma dithering added (Hilbert Curve)
+ Readme.md updated
+ build.cmd updated
+ NeuQuant is fixed (again) according to original Anthony Dekker source code (all values should be integer)
+ Error Diffusion Dithering is now calculates error like XNVIEW
+ Refactoring
+ Documentation generation fixed
+ File name case problem fixed
+ Auto-generated documentation added
+ Refactoring
+ PNGQuant color distance added, need to check its quality
+ CIEDE2000 and CIE94 fixed for use in NeuQuant
+ NeuQuant is fixed according to original Anthony Dekker source code (all values should be integer)
+ Code refactoring and cleanup
* We have some slowdown because of red/green/blue/alpha normalization according to white point per each calculateRaw/calculateNormalized call
+ CIEDE2000 color distance equation optimized (original CIEDE2000 equation is available as class `CIEDE2000_Original`)
+ CMetric color distance fixed
+ Cleanup
+ Draft of CMetric color distance added
+ rgb2xyz & xyz2lab fixed. CIEDE2000 works much better now.
+ CIE94 distance formula added. More investigation is needed.
+ Initial
Thanks to Leon Sorokin for information share and his original RGBQuant!
