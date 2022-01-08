Complete Image Quantization Library in TypeScript (MIT License)

Introduction

Image Color Number Reduction with alpha support using RGBQuant/NeuQuant/Xiaolin Wu's algorithms and Euclidean/Manhattan/CIEDE2000 color distance formulas in TypeScript

Features

Platforms supported Browser (Chrome 7.0+, FireFox 4.0+, IE 10+, Opera 11.6+, Safari 5.1+)

Node.js 6.0+ API Basic API: sync and promise-based async

Advanced API: sync and generator-based Builds dist/cjs/image-q.js - CommonJS

- CommonJS dist/esm/image-q.js - ESM (ESNext)

- ESM (ESNext) dist/cjs/image-q.js - UMD Import HTMLImageElement

HTMLCanvasElement

NodeCanvas

ImageData

Array

CanvasPixelArray

Uint8Array

Uint32Array Color Distance Euclidean - 1/1/1/1 coefficients (originally used in Xiaolin Wu's Quantizer WuQuant )

- 1/1/1/1 coefficients (originally used in Xiaolin Wu's Quantizer ) EuclideanBT709NoAlpha - BT.709 sRGB coefficients (originally used in RGBQuant )

- BT.709 sRGB coefficients (originally used in ) EuclideanBT709 BT.709 sRGB coefficients + alpha support

BT.709 sRGB coefficients + alpha support Manhattan - 1/1/1/1 coefficients (originally used in NeuQuant )

- 1/1/1/1 coefficients (originally used in ) ManhattanBT709 - BT.709 sRGB coefficients

- BT.709 sRGB coefficients ManhattanNommyde - see https://github.com/igor-bezkrovny/image-quantization/issues/4#issuecomment-234527620

- see https://github.com/igor-bezkrovny/image-quantization/issues/4#issuecomment-234527620 CIEDE2000 - CIEDE2000 (very slow)

- CIEDE2000 (very slow) CIE94Textiles - CIE94 implementation for textiles

- CIE94 implementation for textiles CIE94GraphicArts - CIE94 implementation for graphic arts

- CIE94 implementation for graphic arts CMetric - see http://www.compuphase.com/cmetric.htm

- see http://www.compuphase.com/cmetric.htm PNGQuant - used in pngQuant tool Palette Quantizers NeuQuant (original code ported, integer calculations)

(original code ported, integer calculations) NeuQuantFloat (floating-point calculations)

(floating-point calculations) RGBQuant

WuQuant Image Quantizers NearestColor

ErrorDiffusionArray - two modes of error propagation are supported: xnview and gimp FloydSteinberg FalseFloydSteinberg Stucki Atkinson Jarvis Burkes Sierra TwoSierra SierraLite

- two modes of error propagation are supported: and ErrorDiffusionRiemersma - Hilbert space-filling curve is used Output Uint32Array

Uint8Array

Include image-q library into your project

ES6 module

import * as iq from 'image-q' ;

CommonJS

var iq = require ( 'image-q' );

As a global variable (Browser)

< script src = "<path-to image-q/dist/umd/image-q.js>" type = "text/javascript" charset = "utf-8" > </ script >

How to use

Please refer to API Documentation and Usage

Breaking changes

+ PaletteQuantizer #quantize => PaletteQuantizer #quantizeSync + ImageQuantizer #quantize => ImageQuantizer #quantizeSync

+ EuclideanRgbQuantWOAlpha => EuclideanBT709NoAlpha + EuclideanRgbQuantWithAlpha => EuclideanBT709 + ManhattanSRGB => ManhattanBT709 + IImageDitherer => AbstractImageQuantizer + IPaletteQuantizer => AbstractPaletteQuantizer + PointContainer.fromNodeCanvas => PointContainer.fromHTMLCanvasElement + PointContainer.fromArray => PointContainer.fromUint8Array + PointContainer.fromBuffer (Node.js, new ) + CMETRIC => CMetric + PNGQUANT => PNGQuant + SSIM Class => ssim function

TODO

notification about progress riemersma dithering ordered dithering <-- is there anyone who needs it? readme update, more examples demo update (latest image-q npm version should be used in demo)

Changelog

+ Test cases for different types of imports and requres added

+ Try to solve exported bundle types problem. 'umd' bundle removed.

+ Test case for issue

+ Fixes #96 : Fix minimumColorDistanceToDither (PR #97 by @pixelplanetdev )

+ Fixes #95 : "Always empty result in certain webpack / babel configs" (PR #98 )

+ Fixes issue "Module not found: Can't resolve 'core-js/fn/set-immediate' in ..."

+ Basic (Simple) API implemented + see breaking changes

+ @ types / node moved to 'dependencies'

+ documentation added + some refactorings/renames, see breaking changes

+ progress tracking api (using es6 generators) added + strinct lint rules (+code cleanup/renames) + rollup ( 3 different versions - umd, cjs, esm + source maps + d.ts) + latest TypeScript + jest + snapshot tests + coverage (+coveralls) + greenkeeper

+ CIEDE2000 - incorrect calculation fixed + CIEDE2000 - alpha channel now has only 25 % impact on color distance instead of 66 % + CIE94 - added 2 types (textiles and graphics art) according to spec + CIE94 - alpha support added + rgb2xyz, lab2xyz, xyz2rgb, xyz2lab - gamma correction + lab2xyz, xyz2lab - refY should be 100 ( 1.00000 ) instead of 10 ( 0.10000 ) + manhattan with new (Nommyde) coefficients added + mocha tests added + webpack integration + image-q is now UMD module + travis-ci integration + typescript 2.0 + indentation with 4 spaces

+ Refactoring + Riemersma dithering added ( Hilbert Curve ) + Readme .md updated + build .cmd updated

+ NeuQuant is fixed (again) according to original Anthony Dekker source code ( all values should be integer ) + Error Diffusion Dithering is now calculates error like XNVIEW + Refactoring

+ Documentation generation fixed + File name case problem fixed

+ Auto- generated documentation added + Refactoring

+ PNGQuant color distance added, need to check its quality + CIEDE2000 and CIE94 fixed for use in NeuQuant + NeuQuant is fixed according to original Anthony Dekker source code ( all values should be integer ) + Code refactoring and cleanup * We have some slowdown because of red/green/blue/alpha normalization according to white point per each calculateRaw/calculateNormalized call

+ CIEDE2000 color distance equation optimized (original CIEDE2000 equation is available as class ` CIEDE2000_Original `)

+ CMetric color distance fixed

+ Cleanup + Draft of CMetric color distance added

+ rgb2xyz & xyz2lab fixed. CIEDE2000 works much better now. + CIE94 distance formula added. More investigation is needed.

+ Initial

Credits

Thanks to Leon Sorokin for information share and his original RGBQuant!

References

Be sure to fix rgb2xyz/xyz2lab. Issue is with strange part of code: r = r > 0.04045 ? ... . Check http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lab_color_space

License

MIT