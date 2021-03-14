Load one or more images, return a promise. Only 0.5KB, for the browser, no dependencies.
It can be used in two ways:
pass a URL: it will generate an
<img> and wait for it to load:
loadImage('img.jpg').then(/* It's loaded! */)
pass an
<img>: it will wait for it to load:
const img = document.querySelector('img.my-image');
loadImage(img).then(/* It's loaded! */)
pass an array of URLs and/or
<img>s, wait for them to load:
const img = document.querySelector('img.my-image');
loadImage([img, 'loading.gif']).then(/* Both are loaded! */)
You can just download the standalone bundle (it might take a minute to download)
Or use
npm:
npm install image-promise
// This module is only offered as a ES Module
import loadImage from 'image-promise';
loadImage(image) will return a Promise that resolves when the image load, or fails when the image
const image = 'cat.jpg';
// const image = $('img')[0]; // it can also be an <img> element
loadImage(image)
.then(function (img) {
ctx.drawImage(img, 0, 0, 10, 10);
})
.catch(function () {
console.error('Image failed to load :(');
});
image-promise can load multiple images at a time
const images = ['cat.jpg', 'dog.jpg'];
// const images = $('img'); // it can also be a jQuery object
// const images = document.querySelectorAll('img'); // or a NodeList
loadImage(images)
.then(function (allImgs) {
console.log(allImgs.length, 'images loaded!', allImgs);
})
.catch(function (err) {
console.error('One or more images have failed to load :(');
console.error(err.errored);
console.info('But these loaded fine:');
console.info(err.loaded);
});
loadImage(image, attributes) lets you pass as the second argument an object of attributes you want to assign to the image element before it starts loading.
This is useful for example when you need CORS enabled image, where you need to set the attribute
crossorigin="anonymous" before the image starts downloading.
const image = 'https://catpics.com/cat.jpg';
loadImage(image, { crossorigin: 'anonymous' })
.then(function (img) {
ctx.drawImage(img, 0, 0, 10, 10);
// now you can do this
canvas.toDataURL('image/png')
})
.catch(function () {
console.error('Image failed to load :(');
});
None! But you need to polyfill
window.Promise in IE11 and lower.
MIT © Federico Brigante