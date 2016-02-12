openbase logo
by Sergey Melyukov
1.1.1

Simple, fast and lightweight html-images preloader

661

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Build Status

ImagePreloader

Simple, fast and lightweight html-images preloader

How to use it?

var preloader = new ImagePreloader();

preloader.preload(urlOrImgElement1, urlOrImgElement2, urlOrImgElement3, ...)
    .then(function(status){
        console.log('all done!', status);
    });

In this case, preload promise always will be fulfilled with the status of every image.

Or you can use a simple static method:

ImagePreloader.simplePreload(urlOrImgElement)
    .then(function(status){
        console.log('all done!', status);
    }).catch(function() {

    });

In this case, preload promise will be fullfilled or rejected. It depends from image loading result.

What is that?

This is a simple realization of HTML-image preloader that supports CommonJS, AMD and non-module definition.

There are a few cool features:

  • promise-based flow
  • progress callback support
  • fallback image support
  • working with either url or dom image element

Promise-based flow allows you to work with result of preloader as with simple promise(than it is in reality).

If onProgress-property will be settled to preloader instance, then preloader will be calling this callback after any image will be loaded(fail or success):

var preloader = new ImagePreloader();

preloader.onProgress = function(info) {
    console.log('image with source %s is loaded with status %s', info.value.src, info.status);
};

preloader.preload(urlOrImgElement1, urlOrImgElement2, urlOrImgElement3, ...)
    .then(function(status){
        console.log('all done!', status);
    });

As well you can set fallback image, that will be replaced with if original image can not be loaded:

var preloader = new ImagePreloader();

preloader.fallbackImage = fallbackImageUrlOrImgElement;

preloader.preload(urlOrImgElement1, urlOrImgElement2, urlOrImgElement3, ...)
    .then(function(status){
        console.log('all done!', status);
    });

For more info - read the docs and see the example

Requires

  • ES6 Promises

How to install it?

npm install image-preloader --save

or

bower install image-preloader --save

How to build it?

gulp

