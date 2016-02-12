ImagePreloader

Simple, fast and lightweight html-images preloader

How to use it?

var preloader = new ImagePreloader(); preloader.preload(urlOrImgElement1, urlOrImgElement2, urlOrImgElement3, ...) .then( function ( status ) { console .log( 'all done!' , status); });

In this case, preload promise always will be fulfilled with the status of every image.

Or you can use a simple static method:

ImagePreloader.simplePreload(urlOrImgElement) .then( function ( status ) { console .log( 'all done!' , status); }).catch( function ( ) { });

In this case, preload promise will be fullfilled or rejected. It depends from image loading result.

What is that?

This is a simple realization of HTML-image preloader that supports CommonJS, AMD and non-module definition.

There are a few cool features:

promise-based flow

progress callback support

fallback image support

working with either url or dom image element

Promise-based flow allows you to work with result of preloader as with simple promise(than it is in reality).

If onProgress-property will be settled to preloader instance, then preloader will be calling this callback after any image will be loaded(fail or success):

var preloader = new ImagePreloader(); preloader.onProgress = function ( info ) { console .log( 'image with source %s is loaded with status %s' , info.value.src, info.status); }; preloader.preload(urlOrImgElement1, urlOrImgElement2, urlOrImgElement3, ...) .then( function ( status ) { console .log( 'all done!' , status); });

As well you can set fallback image, that will be replaced with if original image can not be loaded:

var preloader = new ImagePreloader(); preloader.fallbackImage = fallbackImageUrlOrImgElement; preloader.preload(urlOrImgElement1, urlOrImgElement2, urlOrImgElement3, ...) .then( function ( status ) { console .log( 'all done!' , status); });

For more info - read the docs and see the example

Requires

ES6 Promises

How to install it?

npm install image-preloader --save

or

bower install image-preloader --save

How to build it?