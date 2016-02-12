Simple, fast and lightweight html-images preloader
var preloader = new ImagePreloader();
preloader.preload(urlOrImgElement1, urlOrImgElement2, urlOrImgElement3, ...)
.then(function(status){
console.log('all done!', status);
});
In this case, preload promise always will be fulfilled with the status of every image.
Or you can use a simple static method:
ImagePreloader.simplePreload(urlOrImgElement)
.then(function(status){
console.log('all done!', status);
}).catch(function() {
});
In this case, preload promise will be fullfilled or rejected. It depends from image loading result.
This is a simple realization of HTML-image preloader that supports CommonJS, AMD and non-module definition.
There are a few cool features:
Promise-based flow allows you to work with result of preloader as with simple promise(than it is in reality).
If onProgress-property will be settled to preloader instance, then preloader will be calling this callback after any image will be loaded(fail or success):
var preloader = new ImagePreloader();
preloader.onProgress = function(info) {
console.log('image with source %s is loaded with status %s', info.value.src, info.status);
};
preloader.preload(urlOrImgElement1, urlOrImgElement2, urlOrImgElement3, ...)
.then(function(status){
console.log('all done!', status);
});
As well you can set fallback image, that will be replaced with if original image can not be loaded:
var preloader = new ImagePreloader();
preloader.fallbackImage = fallbackImageUrlOrImgElement;
preloader.preload(urlOrImgElement1, urlOrImgElement2, urlOrImgElement3, ...)
.then(function(status){
console.log('all done!', status);
});
For more info - read the docs and see the example
npm install image-preloader --save
or
bower install image-preloader --save
gulp