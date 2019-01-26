Get pixel data for a given URL, path, buffer, canvas, image or any other source. Intented for image based tests, first of all.

Usage

var pixels = require ( 'image-pixels' ) var {data, width, height} = await pixels( 'lena.png' ) var [a, b, c] = await pixels.all([ './a.jpg' , { source : './b.png' , cache : false }, canvas ])

API

let {data, width, height} = await pixels(source, options?, cb?)

Loads pixel data from a source based on options. Possibly provide a callback for old-style async calls. Function returns a promise that gets resolved once the source is ready, so that is handy for await call.

In browser the result is ImageData object to easily output to context:

document .body.appendChild( document .createElement( 'canvas' )) .getContext( '2d' ) .putImageData( await pixels( 'lena.png' ))

source

Type Meaning url , path Relative/absolute path. data-uri , base64 String with encoded or raw pixel data. Raw data requires options.shape . Encoded data may require options.type to skip mime type detection. HTMLImageElement , SVGImageElement , HTMLVideoElement , CSSImageValue DOM/SVG image elements. Image , ImageData , ImageBitmap Browser image data containers. File , Blob Encoded image data. Canvas , Context2D 2D drawing context, browser-only. WebGLContext GL context, node/browser. Buffer , ArrayBuffer , Uint8Array , Uint8ClampedArray Raw or encoded pixel data. Raw data requires options.shape . For encoded data options.type skips mime type detection. Supported formats: png , bmp , gif , jpg . Float32Array , Float64Array , Array , Array of arrays Float pixel data with values from 0..1 range. Promise Promise expecting resolution to an image source. ndarray Ndarray container with pixel data, compatible with get-pixels. options object If source argument is omitted, it is taken from options.source , useful for pixels.all .

options

Option Meaning source Source data, one from the list above. Applicable for multiple sources. shape or width / height Input raw data shape [width, height] . type / mime Mime type, optional for raw data to skip detection. clip Clipping rectangle, [left, top, right, bottom] or {x?, y?, width?, height?} . cache Cache loaded data for the source/url for faster subsequent fetch.

let list|dict = await pixels.all(list|dict, options?)

Load multiple sources or dict of sources in parallel. options can provide common for every source options.

var atlas = require ( 'font-atlas' )({ chars : 'abc' , step : [ 10 , 10 ], shape : [ 20 , 20 ]}) var dict = await pixels({ a : { clip : [ 0 , 0 , 10 , 10 ]}, b : { clip : [ 10 , 0 , 10 , 10 ]}, c : { clip : [ 0 , 10 , 10 , 10 ]} }, { cache : true , source : atlas})

Related packages

image-save − save image/pixel data to a file, canvas or array.

image-equal − assert image with baseline.

Similar packages

get-pixels − get ndarray with pixel data, limited set of sources.

ndarray-from-image − get-pixels with dtype.

get-image-pixels − get pixel data for Canvas/Image/Video elements, browser-only.

get-image-data − get image data for Canvas/Image/Video elements, browser-only.

readimage − read pixels data into an array in sync fashion in node.

License

© 2018 Dmitry Yv. MIT License.