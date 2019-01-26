Get pixel data for a given URL, path, buffer, canvas, image or any other source. Intented for image based tests, first of all.
var pixels = require('image-pixels')
// load single source
var {data, width, height} = await pixels('lena.png')
// load multiple sources in parallel
var [a, b, c] = await pixels.all([
'./a.jpg',
{ source: './b.png', cache: false },
canvas
])
let {data, width, height} = await pixels(source, options?, cb?)
Loads pixel data from a
source based on options. Possibly provide a callback for old-style async calls. Function returns a promise that gets resolved once the source is ready, so that is handy for await call.
In browser the result is
ImageData object to easily output to context:
document.body.appendChild(document.createElement('canvas'))
.getContext('2d')
.putImageData(await pixels('lena.png'))
source
|Type
|Meaning
url,
path
|Relative/absolute path.
data-uri,
base64
|String with encoded or raw pixel data. Raw data requires
options.shape. Encoded data may require
options.type to skip mime type detection.
HTMLImageElement,
SVGImageElement,
HTMLVideoElement,
CSSImageValue
|DOM/SVG image elements.
Image,
ImageData,
ImageBitmap
|Browser image data containers.
File,
Blob
|Encoded image data.
Canvas,
Context2D
|2D drawing context, browser-only.
WebGLContext
|GL context, node/browser.
Buffer,
ArrayBuffer,
Uint8Array,
Uint8ClampedArray
|Raw or encoded pixel data. Raw data requires
options.shape. For encoded data
options.typeskips mime type detection. Supported formats:
png,
bmp,
gif,
jpg.
Float32Array,
Float64Array,
Array,
Array of arrays
|Float pixel data with values from
0..1 range.
Promise
|Promise expecting resolution to an image source.
ndarray
|Ndarray container with pixel data, compatible with get-pixels.
|options object
|If
source argument is omitted, it is taken from
options.source, useful for
pixels.all.
options
|Option
|Meaning
source
|Source data, one from the list above. Applicable for multiple sources.
shape or
width/
height
|Input raw data shape
[width, height].
type/
mime
|Mime type, optional for raw data to skip detection.
clip
|Clipping rectangle,
[left, top, right, bottom] or
{x?, y?, width?, height?}.
cache
|Cache loaded data for the source/url for faster subsequent fetch.
let list|dict = await pixels.all(list|dict, options?)
Load multiple sources or dict of sources in parallel.
options can provide common for every source options.
// load font atlas sprite dict
var atlas = require('font-atlas')({chars: 'abc', step: [10, 10], shape: [20, 20]})
var dict = await pixels({
a: {clip: [0,0,10,10]},
b: {clip: [10,0,10,10]},
c: {clip: [0,10,10,10]}
}, {cache: true, source: atlas})
© 2018 Dmitry Yv. MIT License.