An image parser that works.
This library uses
lwip to parse the images falling back to GraphicsMagick. 🎨
# Using npm
npm install --save image-parser
# Using yarn
yarn add image-parser
const ImageParser = require("image-parser");
let img = new ImageParser("https://octodex.github.com/images/privateinvestocat.jpg");
img.parse(err => {
if (err) { return console.error(err); }
console.log(img.getPixel(3, 3));
// PixelClass { r: 34, g: 30, b: 31, a: 1 }
});
There are few ways to get help:
ImageParser(source, options)
Creates a new instance of
ImageParser.
source: The image path/url or the a
Buffer object.
options: The options object to pass to the
lwipify.
ImageParser instance.
parse(cb)
Prepare the in-memory data (image pixels, buffers, size etc).
cb: The callback function.
width()
Returns the image width.
height()
Returns the image height.
getPixel(x, y)
Gets the pixel at given coordinates.
x: The
x coordinate.
y: The
y coordinate.
Pixel instance containing the pixel data.
pixels()
Gets the image pixels.
Pixel objects containing the pixel information.
resize(width, height, cb)
Resizes the image.
width: The new image width.
height: The new image height.
cb: The callback function.
crop(width, height, x, y, cb)
Crops the image.
width: The crop width.
height: The crop height.
x: The X coordinate.
y: The Y coordinate.
cb: The callback function.
save(filePath, cb)
Saves the image to disk.
filePath: The output file path.
cb: The callback function.
