An image parser that works.

This library uses lwip to parse the images falling back to GraphicsMagick. 🎨

☁️ Installation

npm install --save image-parser yarn add image-parser

📋 Example

const ImageParser = require ( "image-parser" ); let img = new ImageParser( "https://octodex.github.com/images/privateinvestocat.jpg" ); img.parse( err => { if (err) { return console .error(err); } console .log(img.getPixel( 3 , 3 )); });

📝 Documentation

Creates a new instance of ImageParser .

Params

String|Buffer source : The image path/url or the a Buffer object.

: The image path/url or the a object. Object options : The options object to pass to the lwipify .

Return

ImageParser The ImageParser instance.

Prepare the in-memory data (image pixels, buffers, size etc).

Params

Function cb : The callback function.

Returns the image width.

Return

Number The image width.

Returns the image height.

Return

Number The image height.

Gets the pixel at given coordinates.

Params

Number x : The x coordinate.

: The coordinate. Number y : The y coordinate.

Return

Pixel The Pixel instance containing the pixel data.

Gets the image pixels.

Return

Array An array of Pixel objects containing the pixel information.

Resizes the image.

Params

Number width : The new image width.

: The new image width. Number height : The new image height.

: The new image height. Function cb : The callback function.

Crops the image.

Params

Number width : The crop width.

: The crop width. Number height : The crop height.

: The crop height. Number x : The X coordinate.

: The X coordinate. Number y : The Y coordinate.

: The Y coordinate. Function cb : The callback function.

Saves the image to disk.

Params

String filePath : The output file path.

: The output file path. Function cb : The callback function.

📜 License

MIT © Ionică Bizău