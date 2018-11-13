Extract palette from pixels array, return pixels mapped to palette. Useful for organizing palette-based encoding, like GIF, or various limited colors renderers, like gl-scatter2d.

Inspired by get-rgba-palette.

Usage

var palette = require ( 'image-palette' ) var pixels = require ( 'image-pixels' ) var {ids, colors} = palette( await pixels( './image.png' ))

API

var {ids, colors, amount} = palette(pixels, count=5)

Extract palette from the input pixels array with rgba pixels sequence, whether flat or nested.

colors is a list of extracted colors [[r, g, b, a], [r, g, b, a], ...] .

is a list of extracted colors . ids is an array of input pixels mapped to extracted colors .

is an array of input pixels mapped to extracted . amount is an array with amounts corresponding to the extracted colors, from 0..1 range.

is an array with amounts corresponding to the extracted colors, from range. count is max number of colors to extract.

Related

image-pixels − load pixels data from any image source.

image-save − save image/pixel data to a file, canvas or array.

image-equal − test if two images are equal, based on fuzzy comparison.

License

© 2018 Dmitry Yv. MIT License.