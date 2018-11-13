Extract palette from pixels array, return pixels mapped to palette. Useful for organizing palette-based encoding, like GIF, or various limited colors renderers, like gl-scatter2d.
Inspired by get-rgba-palette.
var palette = require('image-palette')
var pixels = require('image-pixels')
var {ids, colors} = palette(await pixels('./image.png'))
var {ids, colors, amount} = palette(pixels, count=5)
Extract palette from the input
pixels array with
rgba pixels sequence, whether flat or nested.
colors is a list of extracted colors
[[r, g, b, a], [r, g, b, a], ...].
ids is an array of input pixels mapped to extracted
colors.
amount is an array with amounts corresponding to the extracted colors, from
0..1 range.
count is max number of colors to extract.
© 2018 Dmitry Yv. MIT License.