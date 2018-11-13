openbase logo
Readme

image-palette Build Status unstable

Extract palette from pixels array, return pixels mapped to palette. Useful for organizing palette-based encoding, like GIF, or various limited colors renderers, like gl-scatter2d.

Inspired by get-rgba-palette.

Usage

$ npm install image-palette

var palette = require('image-palette')
var pixels = require('image-pixels')

var {ids, colors} = palette(await pixels('./image.png'))

API

var {ids, colors, amount} = palette(pixels, count=5)

Extract palette from the input pixels array with rgba pixels sequence, whether flat or nested.

  • colors is a list of extracted colors [[r, g, b, a], [r, g, b, a], ...].
  • ids is an array of input pixels mapped to extracted colors.
  • amount is an array with amounts corresponding to the extracted colors, from 0..1 range.
  • count is max number of colors to extract.
  • image-pixels − load pixels data from any image source.
  • image-save − save image/pixel data to a file, canvas or array.
  • image-equal − test if two images are equal, based on fuzzy comparison.

License

© 2018 Dmitry Yv. MIT License.

