Output image data to a destination: file, canvas, console, stdout, ImageData etc.
var output = require('image-output')
// create chess pattern png from raw pixels data
output({
data: [0,0,0,1, 1,1,1,1, 1,1,1,1, 0,0,0,1],
width: 2,
height: 2
}, 'chess.png')
output(source, destination?, shape|options?)
Output pixel data
source to a
destination based on
options. Undefined destination displays image to console/stdout. The operation is done in sync fashion.
destination and
options may come in the opposite order for conveniency.
output([0,1,1,0], [2,2,1], 'a.png')
source
Shoud be an actual image data container, one of:
{data: Uint8Array, width, height}
Handy for that purpose is
image-pixels:
var pixels = require('image-pixels')
output(await pixels('image.png'), 'image-copy.png')
destination
Can be any image output destination:
|Type
|Meaning
|String
|File to create or path, in node. If includes extension, mimeType is detected from it.
|Canvas2D, Context2D
|Render pixel data into a canvas. Canvas is resized to fit the image data. To avoid resizing, use
options.clip property.
document, Element
|Create a canvas with diff data in document or element.
console
|Display image to console in browser or to terminal in node.
|Array / FloatArray
|Write pixel data normalized to [0..1] range to a float-enabled array.
|UintArray
|Put pixel data to any unsigned int array.
|Buffer / ArrayBuffer
|Put pixel data into a buffer, possibly encoded into target format by
options.type.
|Ndarray
|Write pixel data into an ndarray.
|ImageData
|Put data into ImageData instance, browser only.
|Object
|Create
data,
width and
height properties on an object.
|Function
|Call a function with ImageData as argument.
|Stream
|Send data to stream, eg.
process.stdout.
|WebStream
|TODO. Send data to stream, eg.
process.stdout.
options
|Property
|Meaning
type /
mime
|Encode into target type, by default detected from file extension. By default
image/png.
quality
|Defines encoding quality, 0..1, optional. By default 1.
...rest
|Rest of options is passed to encoder.
|<!--
clip
|Defile clipping area rectangle from the initial data to save. -->
You can choose color palette with flags or environment variable
FORCE_COLOR=0123
node ./script.js --no-color
node ./script.js --color
node ./script.js --color=256
node ./script.js --color=16m
© 2018 Dmitry Yv. MIT License.