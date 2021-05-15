Output image data to a destination: file, canvas, console, stdout, ImageData etc.

Usage

var output = require ( 'image-output' ) output({ data : [ 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 ], width : 2 , height : 2 }, 'chess.png' )

API

Output pixel data source to a destination based on options . Undefined destination displays image to console/stdout. The operation is done in sync fashion. destination and options may come in the opposite order for conveniency.

output([ 0 , 1 , 1 , 0 ], [ 2 , 2 , 1 ], 'a.png' )

source

Shoud be an actual image data container, one of:

Canvas, Context2D, WebGLContext

ImageData or Object {data: Uint8Array, width, height}

DataURL or base64 string

Image, Video, ImageBitmap with resolved data

Array, Array of Arrays, Uint8Array, FloatArray with raw pixels

ArrayBuffer, Buffer

Ndarray

Handy for that purpose is image-pixels :

var pixels = require ( 'image-pixels' ) output( await pixels( 'image.png' ), 'image-copy.png' )

destination

Can be any image output destination:

Type Meaning String File to create or path, in node. If includes extension, mimeType is detected from it. Canvas2D, Context2D Render pixel data into a canvas. Canvas is resized to fit the image data. To avoid resizing, use options.clip property. document , Element Create a canvas with diff data in document or element. console Display image to console in browser or to terminal in node. Array / FloatArray Write pixel data normalized to [0..1] range to a float-enabled array. UintArray Put pixel data to any unsigned int array. Buffer / ArrayBuffer Put pixel data into a buffer, possibly encoded into target format by options.type . Ndarray Write pixel data into an ndarray. ImageData Put data into ImageData instance, browser only. Object Create data , width and height properties on an object. Function Call a function with ImageData as argument. Stream Send data to stream, eg. process.stdout . WebStream TODO. Send data to stream, eg. process.stdout .

options

Property Meaning type / mime Encode into target type, by default detected from file extension. By default image/png . quality Defines encoding quality, 0..1, optional. By default 1. ...rest Rest of options is passed to encoder. <!-- clip Defile clipping area rectangle from the initial data to save. -->

Customize color palette in terminal

You can choose color palette with flags or environment variable FORCE_COLOR=0123

node ./script .js --no- color node ./script .js -- color node ./script .js -- color = 256 node ./script .js -- color = 16 m

