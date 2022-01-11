Image loader module for webpack

Minify PNG, JPEG, GIF, SVG and WEBP images with imagemin

Install

$ npm install image-webpack-loader --save-dev

Install in container

No additional preparations required. All dependencies will be compiled automatically.

Not recommended because of large image size (~1 GB).

Prepare script:

apt-get update apt-get install -y --no-install-recommends autoconf automake g++ libpng-dev make

Recommended container image.

Prepare script:

apk add --no-cache autoconf automake file g++ libtool make nasm libpng-dev

Not recommended because of long build time.

Benchmark

Container distro Pull time Build time Total time node:12-buster 42 seconds 77 seconds 119 seconds node:12-buster-slim 11 seconds 103 seconds 114 seconds node:12-alpine 8 seconds 122 seconds 130 seconds

libpng issues

Installing on some versions of OSX may raise errors with a missing libpng dependency:

Module build failed: Error : dyld: Library not loaded: /usr/ local/opt/libpng/lib/libpng16 .16 .dylib

This can be remedied by installing the newest version of libpng with homebrew:

brew install libpng

Usage

In your webpack.config.js , add the image-loader, chained after the file-loader:

rules: [{ test : /\.(gif|png|jpe?g|svg)$/i , use : [ 'file-loader' , { loader : 'image-webpack-loader' , options : { bypassOnDebug : true , disable : true , }, }, ], }]

For each optimizer you wish to configure, specify the corresponding key in options:

rules: [{ test : /\.(gif|png|jpe?g|svg)$/i , use : [ 'file-loader' , { loader : 'image-webpack-loader' , options : { mozjpeg : { progressive : true , }, optipng : { enabled : false , }, pngquant : { quality : [ 0.65 , 0.90 ], speed : 4 }, gifsicle : { interlaced : false , }, webp : { quality : 75 } } }, ], }]

Comes bundled with the following optimizers, which are automatically enabled by default:

mozjpeg — Compress JPEG images

optipng — Compress PNG images

pngquant — Compress PNG images

svgo — Compress SVG images

gifsicle — Compress GIF images

And optional optimizers:

webp — Compress JPG & PNG images into WEBP

Each optimizers can be disabled by specifying optimizer.enabled: false , and optional ones can be enabled by simply putting them in the options

If you are using Webpack 1, take a look at the old docs (or consider upgrading).

Options

Loader options:

bypassOnDebug (all)

Type: boolean Default: false

Using this, no processing is done when webpack 'debug' mode is used and the loader acts as a regular file-loader. Use this to speed up initial and, to a lesser extent, subsequent compilations while developing or using webpack-dev-server. Normal builds are processed normally, outputting optimized files.

disable

Type: boolean Default false

Same functionality as bypassOnDebug option, but doesn't depend on webpack debug mode, which was deprecated in 2.x. Basically you want to use this option if you're running webpack@2.x or newer.

For optimizer options, an up-to-date and exhaustive list is available on each optimizer repository:

Inspiration

