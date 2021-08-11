openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

image-min

by imagemin
0.3.2 (see all)

[Unmaintained] Minify images seamlessly

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

331

GitHub Stars

5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

image-min Build Status

Minify GIF, JPEG and PNG images seamlessly with Node.js.

Install

npm install --save image-min

Usage

var fs = require('fs');
var imagemin = require('image-min');
var path = require('path');

var src = fs.createReadStream('img.gif');
var ext = path.extname(src.path);

src
    .pipe(imagemin({ ext: ext }))
    .pipe(fs.createWriteStream('img-minified' + ext));

API

imagemin(opts)

Optimize a GIF, JPEG, or PNG image by providing a an ext. Use the options below (optionally) to configure how your images are optimized.

Options

ext

Type String
Default: undefined

File extension used by imagemin to determine which optimizer to use.

interlaced (GIF only)

Type: Boolean
Default: false

Interlace gif for progressive rendering.

pngquant (PNG only)

Type: Boolean
Default: false

Whether to enable pngquant lossy compression.

progressive (JPEG only)

Type: Boolean
Default: false

Lossless conversion to progressive.

Used by

License

MIT License © Kevin Mårtensson

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial