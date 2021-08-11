Minify GIF, JPEG and PNG images seamlessly with Node.js.
npm install --save image-min
var fs = require('fs');
var imagemin = require('image-min');
var path = require('path');
var src = fs.createReadStream('img.gif');
var ext = path.extname(src.path);
src
.pipe(imagemin({ ext: ext }))
.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('img-minified' + ext));
Optimize a
GIF,
JPEG, or
PNG image by providing a an
ext. Use the
options below (optionally) to configure how your images are optimized.
Type
String
Default:
undefined
File extension used by imagemin to determine which optimizer to use.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Interlace gif for progressive rendering.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Whether to enable pngquant lossy compression.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Lossless conversion to progressive.