Minify GIF, JPEG and PNG images seamlessly with Node.js.

Install

npm install --save image-min

Usage

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var imagemin = require ( 'image-min' ); var path = require ( 'path' ); var src = fs.createReadStream( 'img.gif' ); var ext = path.extname(src.path); src .pipe(imagemin({ ext : ext })) .pipe(fs.createWriteStream( 'img-minified' + ext));

API

Optimize a GIF , JPEG , or PNG image by providing a an ext . Use the options below (optionally) to configure how your images are optimized.

Options

ext

Type String

Default: undefined

File extension used by imagemin to determine which optimizer to use.

interlaced (GIF only)

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Interlace gif for progressive rendering.

pngquant (PNG only)

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Whether to enable pngquant lossy compression.

progressive (JPEG only)

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Lossless conversion to progressive.

Used by

License

MIT License © Kevin Mårtensson