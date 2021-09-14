openbase logo
by Travis Clarke
2.0.1 (see all)

Responsive, dynamic image maps.

Readme

NPM release Build Status

Image-Map

image-map

A native JavaScript solution for creating responsive image-maps that rerender on image or viewport changes.

Check out the demo!

Installation

Install with npm

$ npm install image-map

Install with bower

$ bower install image-map

CDN

Module (.es.js)Main (.js)Main (compressed) .min.js
🔗🔗🔗

Generating the image map html

You can generate image maps using this wonderful online tool: https://www.image-map.net/. It works for both local and web images.

Usage

Add an image-map to your html page (either create one yourself or try the online image map generator).

An image-map is an image with clickable areas. The required name attribute of the <map> element is associated with the <img>'s usemap attribute and creates a relationship between the image and the map. The <map> element contains a number of <area> elements, that defines the clickable areas in the image map.

<img usemap="#image-map" src="/path/to/image">

<map name="image-map">
      <area shape="poly" coords="22,22,231,22,264,82,232,143,22,143">
      <area shape="poly" coords="233,22,443,22,476,82,442,144,233,143,264,82">
      <area shape="poly" coords="445,22,654,22,686,81,654,143,444,143,475,82">
      <area shape="poly" coords="655,22,895,22,895,142,655,142,684,82">
</map>

JavaScript

To use this plugin with only JavaScript, first include (or import) the image-map.js library:

// using `import`
import ImageMap from "image-map";

// using `require`
var ImageMap = require("image-map");

<!-- using `script` -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/image-map/dist/image-map.js"></script>

Next, simply call the ImageMap constructor:

ImageMap('img[usemap]')

The default debounce rate is 500ms. To customize this value, pass a numeric wait value as the second argument.

ImageMap('img[usemap]', 500)

jQuery

To use this plugin with jQuery, first include both the jQuery and image-map.jquery.js libraries:

<!-- using `script` -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/jquery/dist/jquery.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/image-map/dist/image-map.jquery.js"></script>

Next, simply call the imageMap plugin:

$('img[usemap]').imageMap();

The default debounce rate is 500ms. To customize this value, pass a numeric wait value as the first argument.

$('img[usemap]').imageMap(500);

