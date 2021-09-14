A native JavaScript solution for creating responsive image-maps that rerender on image or viewport changes.

Check out the demo!

Installation

Install with npm

npm install image-map

Install with bower

bower install image-map

Generating the image map html

You can generate image maps using this wonderful online tool: https://www.image-map.net/. It works for both local and web images.

Usage

Add an image-map to your html page (either create one yourself or try the online image map generator).

An image-map is an image with clickable areas. The required name attribute of the <map> element is associated with the <img> 's usemap attribute and creates a relationship between the image and the map. The <map> element contains a number of <area> elements, that defines the clickable areas in the image map.

< img usemap = "#image-map" src = "/path/to/image" > < map name = "image-map" > < area shape = "poly" coords = "22,22,231,22,264,82,232,143,22,143" > < area shape = "poly" coords = "233,22,443,22,476,82,442,144,233,143,264,82" > < area shape = "poly" coords = "445,22,654,22,686,81,654,143,444,143,475,82" > < area shape = "poly" coords = "655,22,895,22,895,142,655,142,684,82" > </ map >

JavaScript

To use this plugin with only JavaScript, first include (or import) the image-map.js library:

import ImageMap from "image-map" ;

var ImageMap = require ( "image-map" );

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/image-map/dist/image-map.js" > </ script >

Next, simply call the ImageMap constructor:

ImageMap( 'img[usemap]' )

The default debounce rate is 500ms. To customize this value, pass a numeric wait value as the second argument.

ImageMap( 'img[usemap]' , 500 )

jQuery

To use this plugin with jQuery, first include both the jQuery and image-map.jquery.js libraries:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/jquery/dist/jquery.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/image-map/dist/image-map.jquery.js" > </ script >

Next, simply call the imageMap plugin:

$( 'img[usemap]' ).imageMap();

The default debounce rate is 500ms. To customize this value, pass a numeric wait value as the first argument.