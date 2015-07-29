This library exposes a simple API for retrieving, sending, and manipulating images in the browser.
The demo allows the visitor to select a photo from his or her computer, crop and rotate the image, and upload directly to Google Cloud Storage using the gcs-signed-urls module to handle permissions.
See demo: http://blooming-bastion-8931.herokuapp.com/
The library is available on bower and npm.
bower install image-manipulation
OR
npm install image-manipulation
You can access via "window.ImageMethods"
A canvas can be changed using the manipulator methods: rotate, resize and crop. One can use the static methods.
var canvas = document.querySelector("canvas");
var resizedCanvas = ImageMethods.resize(canvas, 100, 100);
var rotatedCanvas = ImageMethods.rotate(resizedCanvas, 90);
document.body.append(rotatedCanvas);
or one can also make a manipulator instance and chain these methods.
var canvas = document.querySelector("canvas");
var manipulator = new ImageMethods(canvas);
manipulator.resize(100, 100).rotate(90);
document.body.append(manipulator.canvas);
Grab an image from the DOM and flip it upside down
var img = document.querySelector("img"),
canvas = ImageMethods.getCanvasFromImage(img);
img.src = ImageMethods.rotate(canvas, 180).toDataURL();
Grab an image from an input element (<input type="file" accept="image/*">), create a thumbnail at 200px width and add it to the screen.
document.querySelector("input[type=file]").onchange = function(e) {
ImageMethods.getCanvasFromFile(e.files[0], function(canvas) {
var manipulator = new ImageMethods(canvas);
manipulator.resize(200);
// Add our resized canvas to the screen
document.body.appendChild(manipulator.canvas)
});
};
Download an image from the server, cut it into 2 pieces, and upload the pieces back to the server via xhr2
ImageMethods.getCanvasFromUrl("/path/to/image.jpg", function(canvas, file) {
var manipulator = new ImageMethods(canvas);
var piece1Canvas = ImageMethods.crop(0, 0, canvas.width/2, canvas.height),
piece2Canvas = ImageMethods.crop(canvas.width/2, 0, canvas.width/2, canvas.height),
// Put together FormData for submission
var formData = new FormData();
formData.append("images[]", ImageMethods.toBlob(piece1Canvas), file.name);
formData.append("images[]", ImageMethods.toBlob(piece2Canvas), file.name);
// Post to server
var xhr = new XMLHttpRequest();
xhr.open("POST", "/my/upload-handler", true);
});
// Create an manipulator instance likeso:
var instance = new ImageMethods(canvas)
// The canvas element can be exposed
instance.canvas
// You can convert your instance into a blob
var blob = instance.toBlob();
These methods follow this form except getCanvasFromImage which simply returns a canvas element.
ImageMethods.getCanvasFromFile(file, function(canvas) {
// Get access to the canvas element here
});
Karma/Jasmine is used for unit tests.
npm install
karma start
Testling integration can be tested likeso:
npm install
npm install -g testling
testling -u
// A localhost Url will be given to run tests. Simply paste it in the browser
NOTE: ci.testling.com integration was setup, but testling has had ongoing issues timing out service timeout issues
First run the app (requires you to setup Google Cloud Storage).
node example/app
No need to start a standalone selenium server, protractor uses the chromedriver installed via npm. Simply:
protractor
This process also creates these screenshots automatically:
Setup a google cloud storage with a service account as explained on the gcs-signed-urls page.
Drop your private key in the example directory.
Create gcs-config.js in the example directory with your Google Cloud Storage information like below
module.exports = {
"storageBucket": "storage-bucket",
"servicesEmail": "your-services-email@developer.gserviceaccount.com",
"privateKey": __dirname +"/google-services-private-key.pem"
};
Now you can run the app by running...
node example/app.js
The example will be visible on http://localhost:3001/
Remove "gcs-config.js" and "google-services-private-key.pem" from .gitignore
git commit -a
heroku create
git push heroku master