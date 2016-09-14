openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

image-layout

by naturalatlas
0.4.1 (see all)

A collection of deterministic image layout algorithms written in pure javascript.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1K

GitHub Stars

52

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

image-layout

NPM version

A collection of deterministic image layout algorithms written in pure javascript that work just as well on a server as in a browser. None of them are tied to the DOM in any way.

$ npm install image-layout --save

Sample Usage

var layout = require('image-layout/layouts/fixed-partition');
var elements = [
    {width: 400, height: 300},
    {width: 200, height: 100}
];

var result = layout(elements);
// container_width = result.width
// container_height = result.height
for (var i = 0, n = elements.length; i < n; i++) {
    // result.positions[i].x
    // result.positions[i].y
    // result.positions[i].width
    // result.positions[i].height
}

Layouts

fixed-columns

Simply balances photos into multiple columns.

var layout = require('image-layout/layouts/fixed-columns');
var result = layout(elements, {
    containerWidth: 800,
    columnCount: 3,
    spacing: 0
});

fixed-partition

Uses a partitioning scheme outlined by Johannes Treitz in "The algorithm for a perfectly balanced photo gallery". It's not the most-efficient option, but it leaves no ragged edges.

var layout = require('image-layout/layouts/fixed-partition');
var result = layout(elements, {
    align: 'center', // optional
    containerWidth: 800,
    idealElementHeight: 300,
    spacing: 0
});

single

Constrains a single image to a given area.

var layout = require('image-layout/layouts/single');
var result = layout(elements, {
    align: 'center', // optional
    containerWidth: 800,
    maxHeight: 800
});

License

Copyright © 2015 Natural Atlas, Inc. & Contributors

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at: http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial