openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ih

image-hash

by Daniel Morrison
4.0.1 (see all)

Create a hash from an image

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.2K

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

19d ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

image-hash

A wrapper around block-hash to easily hash a local or remote file with Node.

Supports JPG, PNG and WebP

Install

npm i -S image-hash

Use

const { imageHash }= require('image-hash');

// remote file simple
imageHash('https://ichef-1.bbci.co.uk/news/660/cpsprodpb/7F76/production/_95703623_mediaitem95703620.jpg', 16, true, (error, data) => {
  if (error) throw error;
  console.log(data);
  // 0773063f063f36070e070a070f378e7f1f000fff0fff020103f00ffb0f810ff0
});

// remote file with requestjs config object
const config = {
  uri: 'https://ichef-1.bbci.co.uk/news/660/cpsprodpb/7F76/production/_95703623_mediaitem95703620.jpg'
};

imageHash(config, 16, true, (error, data) => {
  if (error) throw error;
  console.log(data);
  // 0773063f063f36070e070a070f378e7f1f000fff0fff020103f00ffb0f810ff0
});

//local file
imageHash('./_95695590_tv039055678.jpg', 16, true, (error, data) => {
  if (error) throw error;
  console.log(data);
  // 0773063f063f36070e070a070f378e7f1f000fff0fff020103f00ffb0f810ff0
});

//Buffer
const fBuffer = fs.readFileSync(__dirname + '/example/_95695591_tv039055678.jpeg');
imageHash({
  ext: 'image/jpeg',
  data: fBuffer
}, 16, true, (error, data) => {
  if(error) throw error;
  console.log(data);
  // 0773063f063f36070e070a070f378e7f1f000fff0fff020103f00ffb0f810ff0
});

//Buffer, without ext arg
const fBuffer = fs.readFileSync(__dirname + '/example/_95695591_tv039055678.jpeg');
imageHash({
  data: fBuffer
}, 16, true, (error, data) => {
  if(error) throw error;
  console.log(data);
  // 0773063f063f36070e070a070f378e7f1f000fff0fff020103f00ffb0f810ff0
});

API

// name
imageHash(location, bits, precise, callback)

// types
imageHash(string|object, int, bool, function)

Image-Hash Arguments

ArgumentTypeDescriptionMandatoryExample
locationobject or stringA RequestJS Object, Buffer object (See input types below for more details), or String with a valid url or file locationYessee above
bitsintThe number of bits in a row. The more bits, the more unique the hash.Yes8
preciseboolWhether a precision algorithm is used. true Precise but slower, non-overlapping blocks. false Quick and crude, non-overlapping blocks. Method 2 is recommended as a good tradeoff between speed and good matches on any image size. The quick ones are only advisable when the image width and height are an even multiple of the number of blocks used.Yestrue
callbackfunctionA function with error and data arguments - see below

Location Object Types

// Url Request Object
interface UrlRequestObject {
  encoding?: string | null,
  url: string | null,
};
// Buffer Object
interface BufferObject {
  ext?: string, // mime type of buffered file
  data: Buffer,
  name?: string // file name for buffered file
};

Callback Arguments

| Argument | Type | Description | | -------- | ------------------------ | ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- | | | | error | Error Object or null | If a run time error is detected this will be an Error Object, otherwise null | | data | string or null | If there is no run time error, this be will be your hashed result, otherwise null |

Development

I have made this with Typescript, ESLint, Jest, Babel and VSCode. All config files and global binaries are included. For developers using VS Code, make sure you have ESLint extension installed.

Testing

npm test

Credit

The hard bit of this comes with thanks from commonsmachinery for blockhash-js

License

Distributed under an MIT license

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial