A wrapper around block-hash to easily hash a local or remote file with Node.

Supports JPG, PNG and WebP

Install

npm i -S image-hash

Use

const { imageHash }= require ( 'image-hash' ); imageHash( 'https://ichef-1.bbci.co.uk/news/660/cpsprodpb/7F76/production/_95703623_mediaitem95703620.jpg' , 16 , true , (error, data) => { if (error) throw error; console .log(data); }); const config = { uri : 'https://ichef-1.bbci.co.uk/news/660/cpsprodpb/7F76/production/_95703623_mediaitem95703620.jpg' }; imageHash(config, 16 , true , (error, data) => { if (error) throw error; console .log(data); }); imageHash( './_95695590_tv039055678.jpg' , 16 , true , (error, data) => { if (error) throw error; console .log(data); }); const fBuffer = fs.readFileSync(__dirname + '/example/_95695591_tv039055678.jpeg' ); imageHash({ ext : 'image/jpeg' , data : fBuffer }, 16 , true , (error, data) => { if (error) throw error; console .log(data); }); const fBuffer = fs.readFileSync(__dirname + '/example/_95695591_tv039055678.jpeg' ); imageHash({ data : fBuffer }, 16 , true , (error, data) => { if (error) throw error; console .log(data); });

API

imageHash (location, bits, precise, callback) imageHash (string|object, int, bool, function)

Image-Hash Arguments

Argument Type Description Mandatory Example location object or string A RequestJS Object, Buffer object (See input types below for more details), or String with a valid url or file location Yes see above bits int The number of bits in a row. The more bits, the more unique the hash. Yes 8 precise bool Whether a precision algorithm is used. true Precise but slower, non-overlapping blocks. false Quick and crude, non-overlapping blocks. Method 2 is recommended as a good tradeoff between speed and good matches on any image size. The quick ones are only advisable when the image width and height are an even multiple of the number of blocks used. Yes true callback function A function with error and data arguments - see below

Location Object Types

interface UrlRequestObject { encoding?: string | null , url: string | null , }; interface BufferObject { ext?: string , data: Buffer, name?: string };

Callback Arguments

| Argument | Type | Description | | -------- | ------------------------ | ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- | | | | error | Error Object or null | If a run time error is detected this will be an Error Object , otherwise null | | data | string or null | If there is no run time error, this be will be your hashed result, otherwise null |

Development

I have made this with Typescript, ESLint, Jest, Babel and VSCode. All config files and global binaries are included. For developers using VS Code, make sure you have ESLint extension installed.

Testing

npm test

Credit

The hard bit of this comes with thanks from commonsmachinery for blockhash-js

License

Distributed under an MIT license