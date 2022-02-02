A wrapper around block-hash to easily hash a local or remote file with Node.
Supports JPG, PNG and WebP
npm i -S image-hash
const { imageHash }= require('image-hash');
// remote file simple
imageHash('https://ichef-1.bbci.co.uk/news/660/cpsprodpb/7F76/production/_95703623_mediaitem95703620.jpg', 16, true, (error, data) => {
if (error) throw error;
console.log(data);
// 0773063f063f36070e070a070f378e7f1f000fff0fff020103f00ffb0f810ff0
});
// remote file with requestjs config object
const config = {
uri: 'https://ichef-1.bbci.co.uk/news/660/cpsprodpb/7F76/production/_95703623_mediaitem95703620.jpg'
};
imageHash(config, 16, true, (error, data) => {
if (error) throw error;
console.log(data);
// 0773063f063f36070e070a070f378e7f1f000fff0fff020103f00ffb0f810ff0
});
//local file
imageHash('./_95695590_tv039055678.jpg', 16, true, (error, data) => {
if (error) throw error;
console.log(data);
// 0773063f063f36070e070a070f378e7f1f000fff0fff020103f00ffb0f810ff0
});
//Buffer
const fBuffer = fs.readFileSync(__dirname + '/example/_95695591_tv039055678.jpeg');
imageHash({
ext: 'image/jpeg',
data: fBuffer
}, 16, true, (error, data) => {
if(error) throw error;
console.log(data);
// 0773063f063f36070e070a070f378e7f1f000fff0fff020103f00ffb0f810ff0
});
//Buffer, without ext arg
const fBuffer = fs.readFileSync(__dirname + '/example/_95695591_tv039055678.jpeg');
imageHash({
data: fBuffer
}, 16, true, (error, data) => {
if(error) throw error;
console.log(data);
// 0773063f063f36070e070a070f378e7f1f000fff0fff020103f00ffb0f810ff0
});
// name
imageHash(location, bits, precise, callback)
// types
imageHash(string|object, int, bool, function)
|Argument
|Type
|Description
|Mandatory
|Example
|location
object or
string
|A RequestJS Object,
Buffer object (See input types below for more details), or
String with a valid url or file location
|Yes
|see above
|bits
int
|The number of bits in a row. The more bits, the more unique the hash.
|Yes
|8
|precise
bool
|Whether a precision algorithm is used.
true Precise but slower, non-overlapping blocks.
false Quick and crude, non-overlapping blocks. Method 2 is recommended as a good tradeoff between speed and good matches on any image size. The quick ones are only advisable when the image width and height are an even multiple of the number of blocks used.
|Yes
true
|callback
function
|A function with
error and
data arguments - see below
// Url Request Object
interface UrlRequestObject {
encoding?: string | null,
url: string | null,
};
// Buffer Object
interface BufferObject {
ext?: string, // mime type of buffered file
data: Buffer,
name?: string // file name for buffered file
};
| Argument | Type | Description |
| -------- | ------------------------ | ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- | | |
| error |
Error Object or
null | If a run time error is detected this will be an
Error Object, otherwise
null |
| data |
string or
null | If there is no run time error, this be will be your hashed result, otherwise
null |
I have made this with Typescript, ESLint, Jest, Babel and VSCode. All config files and global binaries are included. For developers using VS Code, make sure you have ESLint extension installed.
npm test
The hard bit of this comes with thanks from commonsmachinery for blockhash-js
Distributed under an MIT license