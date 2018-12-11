Test if two images are equal. Useful for organising baseline tests for visual components.

Usage

let t = require ( 'tape' ) let equal = require ( 'image-equal' ) let pixels = require ( 'image-pixels' ) t( 'image test' , async t => { t.ok(equal( await pixels( './a.png' ), canvasA)) t.ok(equal( await pixels( './b.png' ), canvasB, { threshold : .2 })) t.ok(equal( await pixels( './c.png' ), canvasC, true )) t.ok(equal([ 0 , 0 , 0 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 ], [ 0 , 0 , 0 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 , 255 ])) t.end() })

Takes two images and returns true if they're similar and false otherwise, optionally sending diff stats to diff output. options can adjust comparison logic.

imageA , imageB

Shoud be actual image data container, one of:

Canvas, Context2D, WebGLContext

ImageData or Object {data: Uint8Array, width, height}

DataURL or base64 string

Image, Video, ImageBitmap with resolved data

Array, Array of Arrays, Uint8Array, FloatArray with raw pixels

ArrayBuffer, Buffer

Ndarray

To use async image source, like URL, path, ImageBitmap, Promise, incomplete Image/Video, Stream, Blob and alike, use image-pixels:

const equal = require ( 'image-equal' ) const load = require ( 'image-pixels' ) equal( await load( './a.png' ), await load( './b.png' )),

diff

Can be one of:

Type Meaning Bool Show diff data to console, by default false . console Send diff data to console, same as true . Canvas2D , Context2D Put diff pixels to a canvas. document , Element Create a canvas in document / element with diff pixels. filename String Write diff data to a file or filepath. In browser downloads the file. ImageData Write diff data to ImageData object. Array , TypedArray Write diff pixels data to target array. Stream Send data to stream, eg. process.stdout (acts the same as console ). Function Call function with diff data object. Object Put diff stats into object: diff.data for diff pixels, diff.count for number of diff pixels, diff.ids for diff pixel ids and diff.amount for amount of difference between images, 0..1 .

options

Property Meaning antialias Include antialias, by default false . threshold Sensitivity to px difference, 0 - intolerant, 1 - not sensitive. By default 0.1 . clip A sub-area to compare, rectangle [left, top, width, height] .

See also

image-pixels — load or save pixel data from any source.

image-output — output pixels data into any destination.

pixelmatch − fuzzy image comparison tool.

Credits

© 2018 Dmitry Yv. MIT License