image-equal

by Dmitry Iv.
4.3.1 (see all)

Test if two images are equal

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

image-equal unstable Build Status

Test if two images are equal. Useful for organising baseline tests for visual components.

Usage

npm install image-equal

let t = require('tape')
let equal = require('image-equal')
let pixels = require('image-pixels')

t('image test', async t => {
    t.ok(equal(await pixels('./a.png'), canvasA))
    t.ok(equal(await pixels('./b.png'), canvasB, {threshold: .2}))

    // display diff to console in case of mismatch
    t.ok(equal(await pixels('./c.png'), canvasC, true))

    // compare two pixel arrays
    t.ok(equal([0,0,0,255,255,255,255,255], [0,0,0,255,255,255,255,255]))

    t.end()
})

equal(imageA, imageB, diff?, threshold=0.1|options?)

Takes two images and returns true if they're similar and false otherwise, optionally sending diff stats to diff output. options can adjust comparison logic.

imageA, imageB

Shoud be actual image data container, one of:

  • Canvas, Context2D, WebGLContext
  • ImageData or Object {data: Uint8Array, width, height}
  • DataURL or base64 string
  • Image, Video, ImageBitmap with resolved data
  • Array, Array of Arrays, Uint8Array, FloatArray with raw pixels
  • ArrayBuffer, Buffer
  • Ndarray

To use async image source, like URL, path, ImageBitmap, Promise, incomplete Image/Video, Stream, Blob and alike, use image-pixels:

const equal = require('image-equal')
const load = require('image-pixels')
equal(await load('./a.png'), await load('./b.png')),

diff

Can be one of:

TypeMeaning
BoolShow diff data to console, by default false.
consoleSend diff data to console, same as true.
Canvas2D, Context2DPut diff pixels to a canvas.
document, ElementCreate a canvas in document/element with diff pixels.
filename StringWrite diff data to a file or filepath. In browser downloads the file.
ImageDataWrite diff data to ImageData object.
Array, TypedArrayWrite diff pixels data to target array.
StreamSend data to stream, eg. process.stdout (acts the same as console).
FunctionCall function with diff data object.
ObjectPut diff stats into object: diff.data for diff pixels, diff.count for number of diff pixels, diff.ids for diff pixel ids and diff.amount for amount of difference between images, 0..1.

options

PropertyMeaning
antialiasInclude antialias, by default false.
thresholdSensitivity to px difference, 0 - intolerant, 1 - not sensitive. By default 0.1.
clipA sub-area to compare, rectangle [left, top, width, height].

See also

Credits

© 2018 Dmitry Yv. MIT License

