Test if two images are equal. Useful for organising baseline tests for visual components.
let t = require('tape')
let equal = require('image-equal')
let pixels = require('image-pixels')
t('image test', async t => {
t.ok(equal(await pixels('./a.png'), canvasA))
t.ok(equal(await pixels('./b.png'), canvasB, {threshold: .2}))
// display diff to console in case of mismatch
t.ok(equal(await pixels('./c.png'), canvasC, true))
// compare two pixel arrays
t.ok(equal([0,0,0,255,255,255,255,255], [0,0,0,255,255,255,255,255]))
t.end()
})
equal(imageA, imageB, diff?, threshold=0.1|options?)
Takes two images and returns
true if they're similar and
false otherwise, optionally sending diff stats to
diff output.
options can adjust comparison logic.
imageA,
imageB
Shoud be actual image data container, one of:
{data: Uint8Array, width, height}
To use async image source, like URL, path, ImageBitmap, Promise, incomplete Image/Video, Stream, Blob and alike, use image-pixels:
const equal = require('image-equal')
const load = require('image-pixels')
equal(await load('./a.png'), await load('./b.png')),
diff
Can be one of:
|Type
|Meaning
Bool
|Show diff data to console, by default
false.
console
|Send diff data to console, same as
true.
Canvas2D,
Context2D
|Put diff pixels to a canvas.
document,
Element
|Create a canvas in
document/
element with diff pixels.
|filename
String
|Write diff data to a file or filepath. In browser downloads the file.
ImageData
|Write diff data to ImageData object.
Array,
TypedArray
|Write diff pixels data to target array.
Stream
|Send data to stream, eg.
process.stdout (acts the same as
console).
Function
|Call function with diff data object.
Object
|Put diff stats into object:
diff.data for diff pixels,
diff.count for number of diff pixels,
diff.ids for diff pixel ids and
diff.amount for amount of difference between images,
0..1.
options
|Property
|Meaning
antialias
|Include antialias, by default
false.
threshold
|Sensitivity to px difference, 0 - intolerant, 1 - not sensitive. By default
0.1.
clip
|A sub-area to compare, rectangle
[left, top, width, height].
© 2018 Dmitry Yv. MIT License