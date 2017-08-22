Project deprecated

We no longer have any active maintainers on this project and as a result have halted maintenance.

As a replacement, please see alternative projects like looks-same and pixelmatch :

https://github.com/gemini-testing/looks-same

https://github.com/mapbox/pixelmatch

Create image differential between two images

This was created as part of a visual regression project.

Getting Started

Requirements

image-diff depends on ImageMagick.

Please install this before continuing.

Setup

Install the module with: npm install image-diff

var imageDiff = require ( 'image-diff' ); imageDiff({ actualImage : 'checkerboard.png' , expectedImage : 'white.png' , diffImage : 'difference.png' , }, function ( err, imagesAreSame ) { });

Documentation

image-diff exposes the function imageDiff as its export.

Create an differential image between multiple images

options Object options.actualImage String - Path to actual image file options.actualImage must exist options.expectedImage String - Path to expected image file If options.expectedImage does not exist, a transparent image with the same height/width will be created. options.diffImage String - Optional path to output differential image options.shadow Boolean - Optional flag to indicate if we should draw a shadow of the unchanged parts of the images For example, if an image is + and we diff with - , then the image will have | be red but also contain a faded - By default, this options is false meaning a shadow will not be drawn

cb Function - Error-first function to handle diff result cb should have the signature function (err, imagesAreSame) err Error|null - If there was an error in diffing, this will be it imagesAreSame Boolean - Indicates that images are same or not

- Error-first function to handle diff result

Same as imageDiff but yields a fuller result

options Object - See imageDiff#options

- See cb Function - Error-first function to handle diff result cb should have the signature function (err, result) err Error|null - If there was an error in diffing, this will be it result Object total Float - Root mean square pixel difference across all pixels Value can range from 0 (no difference) to 655535 (every pixel is different) percentage Float - Normalized total difference Value can range from 0.00 (no difference) to 1.00 (every pixel is different) More info here: http://www.imagemagick.org/discourse-server/viewtopic.php?f=1&t=17284

- Error-first function to handle diff result

Example:

var imageDiff = require ( 'image-diff' ); imageDiff.getFullResult({ actualImage : 'checkerboard.png' , expectedImage : 'white.png' , diffImage : 'difference.png' , }, function ( err, result ) { });

Same as imageDiff but yields raw CLI result

options Object - See imageDiff#options

- See cb Function - Error-first function to handle diff result cb should have the signature function (err, result) err Error|null - If there was an error in diffing, this will be it result String - Result from ImageMagick's compare command Example output can be found here: http://www.imagemagick.org/discourse-server/viewtopic.php?f=1&t=17284

- Error-first function to handle diff result

CLI usage

We offer an image-diff executable to diff from the CLI. When images match, its exit code will be 0 . When they don't match, then it will be non-zero (e.g. 1 ).

$ image-diff --help Usage: image-diff [options] <actual-image> <expected-image> [diff-image] Options: - h, --help output usage information - V, --version output the version number - -shadow Draw a shadow of unchanges parts on diff image

Example usage:

image-diff checkerboard.png white.png diff.png echo $? image-diff checkerboard.png white.png echo $?

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint via grunt and test via npm test .

Attribution

The font used for the example image is Arial 30pt bold and Courier New 38pt.

License

Copyright (c) 2013 Uber

Licensed under the MIT license.