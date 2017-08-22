We no longer have any active maintainers on this project and as a result have halted maintenance.
As a replacement, please see alternative projects like
looks-same and
pixelmatch:
https://github.com/gemini-testing/looks-same
https://github.com/mapbox/pixelmatch
Create image differential between two images
This was created as part of a visual regression project.
image-diff depends on ImageMagick.
Please install this before continuing.
Install the module with:
npm install image-diff
var imageDiff = require('image-diff');
imageDiff({
actualImage: 'checkerboard.png',
expectedImage: 'white.png',
diffImage: 'difference.png',
}, function (err, imagesAreSame) {
// error will be any errors that occurred
// imagesAreSame is a boolean whether the images were the same or not
// diffImage will have an image which highlights differences
});
image-diff exposes the function
imageDiff as its export.
imageDiff(options, cb)
Create an differential image between multiple images
Object
String - Path to actual image file
String - Path to expected image file
String - Optional path to output differential image
Boolean - Optional flag to indicate if we should draw a shadow of the unchanged parts of the images
+ and we diff with
-, then the image will have
| be red but also contain a faded
-
false meaning a shadow will not be drawn
Function - Error-first function to handle diff result
cb should have the signature
function (err, imagesAreSame)
Error|null - If there was an error in diffing, this will be it
Boolean - Indicates that images are same or not
imageDiff.getFullResult(options, cb)
Same as
imageDiff but yields a fuller result
Object - See
imageDiff#options
Function - Error-first function to handle diff result
cb should have the signature
function (err, result)
Error|null - If there was an error in diffing, this will be it
Object
Float - Root mean square pixel difference across all pixels
Float - Normalized total difference
Example:
var imageDiff = require('image-diff');
imageDiff.getFullResult({
actualImage: 'checkerboard.png',
expectedImage: 'white.png',
diffImage: 'difference.png',
}, function (err, result) {
// result = {total: 46340.2, difference: 0.707107}
});
imageDiff.getRawResult(options, cb)
Same as
imageDiff but yields raw CLI result
Object - See
imageDiff#options
Function - Error-first function to handle diff result
cb should have the signature
function (err, result)
Error|null - If there was an error in diffing, this will be it
String - Result from ImageMagick's
compare command
We offer an
image-diff executable to diff from the CLI. When images match, its exit code will be
0. When they don't match, then it will be non-zero (e.g.
1).
$ image-diff --help
Usage: image-diff [options] <actual-image> <expected-image> [diff-image]
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
--shadow Draw a shadow of unchanges parts on diff image
Example usage:
# Images don't match
image-diff checkerboard.png white.png diff.png
echo $?
# 1
# We can look at `diff.png` for the diff result
# Images do match
image-diff checkerboard.png white.png
echo $?
# 0
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint via grunt and test via
npm test.
The font used for the example image is Arial 30pt bold and Courier New 38pt.
Copyright (c) 2013 Uber
Licensed under the MIT license.