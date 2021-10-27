Decode image data from raw encoded binary data in any image format: PNG, GIF, BMP, JPEG, TIFF.
let decode = require('image-decode')
let {data, width, height} = decode(fs.readFileSync('./data.png'))
let {data, width, height} = decode(buffer, mimeType?)
Takes input
buffer with encoded image data and decodes its contents, returns pixels
data array with layout
[r, g, b, a, r, g, b, a, ...].
mimeType can be passed to skip image type detection.
buffer can be any binary data container:
© 2018 Dmitry Yv. MIT License.