Decode image data from raw encoded binary data in any image format: PNG, GIF, BMP, JPEG, TIFF.

Usage

let decode = require ( 'image-decode' ) let {data, width, height} = decode(fs.readFileSync( './data.png' ))

API

let {data, width, height} = decode(buffer, mimeType?)

Takes input buffer with encoded image data and decodes its contents, returns pixels data array with layout [r, g, b, a, r, g, b, a, ...] . mimeType can be passed to skip image type detection.

buffer can be any binary data container:

ArrayBuffer

Buffer

Uint8Array

File

Blob

base64 string

See also

image-encode − encode pixels data to target format.

image-equal − image data comparing tool.

image-pixels − load or save pixel data from/to any source.

image-save − save image pixels data to a target.

image-type − detect input image data type.

Credits

© 2018 Dmitry Yv. MIT License.