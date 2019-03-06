Node.js module for clipping & cropping JPEG, PNG, WebP images purely using the native Canvas APIs, excellent compatibility with the Browser & Electron & NW.js (Node-webkit), itself doesn't relies on any image processing libraries.
npm install image-clipper or
bower install image-clipper or just download image-clipper.js from the git repo.
var Clipper = require('image-clipper');
Clipper('/path/to/image.jpg', function() {
this.crop(20, 20, 100, 100)
.resize(50, 50)
.quality(80)
.toFile('/path/to/result.jpg', function() {
console.log('saved!');
});
});
Differences between the server-side and the client-side on usage
Benefits for Electron & NW.js application
Simply download the latest minified version from the
dist/ folder. All APIs are available in a global object called
imageClipper.
<img id="preview" alt="image-clipper preview">
<script src="./dist/image-clipper.js"></script>
var preview = document.getElementById('preview');
imageClipper('/path/to/image.jpg', function() {
this.crop(x, y, width, height)
.toDataURL(function(dataUrl) {
console.log('cropped!');
preview.src = dataUrl;
});
});
You can also use
image-clipper via AMD or CMD
Listed below are commonly used APIs, you can see all of the possible usages of APIs in the Test Suite (server-side Node.js) and Test Suite (client-side Browser & Electron & NW.js), or run them to verify.
Just start with
Clipper(), chain-capable styles provided.
Load image from the given path with some optional parameters. This process will be performed asynchronously.
Note: in all callbacks, allow using
thisto call instance methods
Clipper('/path/to/image.jpg', function() {
this.toFile('/path/to/result.jpg', function() {
console.log('saved!');
});
});
Clipper('/path/to/image.jpg', {quality: 50}, function() {
// ...
});
Load image from memory. This process will be performed synchronously.
Clipper(source)
.toDataURL(function(dataUrl) {
console.log('cropped!');
});
Clipper(source, {quality: 50})
.toDataURL(function(dataUrl) {
console.log('cropped!');
});
In this case, the best practice is to place the code in
onload:
var source = new Image;
source.onload(function(){ Clipper(source).resize(...) });
source.src = '/path/to/image.jpg';
Create an image-clipper instance with some optional parameters.
var clipper = Clipper({quality: 68, maxQuality: 92});
clipper.image(source)
.toFile('/path/to/result.jpg', function() {
console.log('saved!');
});
Load source image from the memory after initialized. Functionality is identical to
Clipper(path, callback).
clipper.image('/path/to/image.jpg', function() {
this.toFile('/path/to/result.jpg', function() {
console.log('saved!');
});
});
Load source image from the memory after initialized. This process will be performed synchronously; functionality is identical to
Clipper(source).
clipper.image(source)
.toFile('/path/to/result.jpg', function() {
console.log('saved!');
});
Crops the resultant image to the given width and height at the given x and y position.
Clipper(source)
.crop(x, y, width, height)
.toDataURL(function(dataUrl) {
console.log('cropped!');
});
Write the resultant image to file.
Note: in the Browser (not contain Electron & NW.js), this method is identical to toDataURL(), and callback will still be executed and will be passed the result data URI.
Below is an example:
Clipper('/path/to/image.jpg', function() {
this.toFile('/path/to/result.jpg', function() {
console.log('saved!');
});
});
Return a string containing the data URI of current resultant canvas by optional compression level.
Note: the quality (if provided) will only affect current
toDataURL()
quality()
Using on the server-side Node.js:
var clipper = Clipper(source);
clipper.toDataURL(function(dataUrl) {...});
clipper.toDataURL(quality, function(dataUrl) {...});
in the Browser & Electron & NW.js, in addition to the above usages, below usages also be supported since converting is synchronized:
var dataUrl = clipper.toDataURL();
var dataUrl = clipper.toDataURL(quality);
If your application will run on both sides, the recommendation is using the "callback" way.
Adjusts the jpeg and webp compression level. Level ranges from 1 to 100. Only be supported if the requested type is
image/jpeg or
image/webp.
Below is an example:
Clipper('/path/to/image.jpg', function() {
this.quality(68)
.toFile('/path/to/result.jpg', function() {
console.log('saved!');
});
});
Resize the resultant image to the given width and height.
var clipper = Clipper();
clipper.image('/path/to/image.jpg', function() {
this.resize(100);
});
To resize the resultant image to a width of 50px while maintaining aspect ratio:
clipper.resize(50);
To resize the resultant image to a height of 50px while maintaining aspect ratio:
clipper.resize(null, 50);
To resize the resultant image to fit a 50x100 rectangle (lose aspect ratio):
clipper.resize(50, 100);
Removes rectangular pixels from the given width and height at the given x and y position.
Below is an example:
Clipper('/path/to/image.jpg', function() {
this.clear(50, 50, 100, 100)
.crop(0, 0, 300, 300)
.toDataURL(function(dataUrl) {
preview.src = dataUrl;
});
});
Restore the resultant image to its original.
Useful if you want to clip & crop the original image after
clear(),
crop(),
resize() happened.
Below is an example:
clipper('/path/to/image.jpg', function() {
this.clear(50, 50, 100, 100)
.crop(0, 0, 300, 300)
.toDataURL(function(dataUrl) {
console.log('cropped, part of data has been cleared');
this.reset()
.crop(50, 50, 100, 100)
.toDataURL(function(dataUrl2) {
console.log('regained the cleared data:', dataUrl2);
});
});
});
Or you can also create a new instance to do that.
Inject canvas implementation library into the instance context. You should use this only on the sever-side Node.js.
Usage:
var Clipper = require('image-clipper');
var Canvas = require('canvas');
var clipper = Clipper();
clipper.injectNodeCanvas(Canvas);
The above is identical to:
var Clipper = require('image-clipper');
var clipper = Clipper({
canvas: Canvas
});
and:
clipper.configure('canvas', Canvas);
Return the current instance Canvas object.
var canvas = clipper.getCanvas();
// canvas.width
// canvas.height
Configure properties (same properties configurable through the constructor) for global or the instance.
var Clipper = require('image-clipper');
Clipper.configure({
canvas: require('canvas')
});
Properties changed by the
Clipper.configure method will take effect for every instance created after the change.
Or you can configure instance properties, below will only take effect for current instance and will override the global settings.
var Clipper = require('image-clipper');
var clipper = Clipper();
clipper.configure({
canvas: require('canvas')
});
Available properties:
Another usage for modifying single property:
clipper.configure('bufsize', 2048);
image-clipper on the server-side Node.js, Canvas isn't being supported natively, you may specify a Canvas implementation library like node-canvas. See injectNodeCanvas() API for detail.
toFile() doesn't support to write the resultant image to file in the Browsers (not contain Electron & NW.js)
When we develop Electron or NW.js application, I found it's very inconvenient while using image processing libraries such as gm and sharp, when you publish your application, probably the first thing you have to do is to tell your user to install multiple local dependencies, known that
gm relies on GraphicsMagick,
sharp relies on libvips.
However, sometimes we just need to use a very small part of
gm provided, and do some simple operations to image, use image-clipper to avoid your user to install those cumbersome things which may frustrated them.
Electron & NW.js provide a mixture of Node.js and Browser, image-clipper just right using the Browser's native ability of Canvas and the Node's ability of File I/O, no longer needed the Canvas implementation libraries. Moreover, image-clipper use native Canvas APIs to process images, therefore no longer needed to install any other image processing libraries too.
Your desktop application will remain more stable and lightweight and your user will be peace of mind.
If you are using this library in one of your projects, add it in this list :)
Happy Clipping!
$ git clone https://github.com/superRaytin/image-clipper.git
$ cd image-clipper && npm install
Please keep your local edits to
lib/*.js,
dist/*.js will be built upon releases. Patches for features, bug fixes, documentation, examples and others are certainly welcome.
I’m not a native English speaker, so feel free to point out grammatical and/or syntactical errors :)
npm test
npm start
Then open http://localhost:9100/test/browser/index.html
MIT, see the LICENSE file for detail.