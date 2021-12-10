Wrapper for pica to work with blobs, with some sugar.
This is
pica wrapper for convenient work with images from file input fields.
While
pica works with raw bitmaps, this package operates with "image files".
Additional features are:
npm install image-blob-reduce
This package is not compaible with some minification options. If you use
terser, disable
evaluate or all
compress options:
{ compress: { evaluate: false } }
{ compress: false }
This should not cause notable assets increase
const reduce = require('image-blob-reduce')();
//...
reduce
.toBlob(image_blob, { max: 1000 })
.then(blob => { ... });
If you load prebuild script in browser, use
window.ImageBlobReduce
Create new reducer. Options:
pica - instance of
pica, if you wish different defaults or shareable
webworkers pool.
Short call:
require('image_blob_reduce')()
Downscale image to fit into
max*
max size. If blob contains jpeg, then
orientation is applied and metadata from original image reused (with minimal
change).
Options:
.resize() options -
alpha,
unsharpAmount,
unsharpRadius,
unsharpThreshold,
cancelToken
The same as
.toBlob(), but with canvas output.
Inject your custom handler before specified method. See
.init() source code
for example.
The same as
.before(), but handler is injected after specified method.
Sugar to simplify assign of external plugins. Just calls
plugin_init(this, ...params).
require('./lib/utils'), to simplify modifications.
ImageBlobReduce.pica =>
require('pica') - useful to customize pica options.
Since it's difficult to implement all possible options, this package is specially designed for easy customization. See source code first.
For example, if you wish force output to be always jpeg with some quality:
const reducer = require('image-blob-reduce')();
reducer._create_blob = function (env) {
return this.pica.toBlob(env.out_canvas, 'image/jpeg', 0.8)
.then(function (blob) {
env.out_blob = blob;
return env;
});
};
Or rewrite scaling logic, introducing
min option instead:
const reducer = require('image-blob-reduce')();
reducer._calculate_size = function (env) {
const scale_factor = env.opts.min / Math.min(env.image.width, env.image.height);
if (scale_factor > 1) scale_factor = 1;
env.transform_width = Math.max(Math.round(env.image.width * scale_factor), 1);
env.transform_height = Math.max(Math.round(env.image.height * scale_factor), 1);
return env;
};