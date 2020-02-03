Efficient image resize with support for multiple thumbnail configurations using ImageMagick's convert command.

Requirements

ImageMagick

Install

npm install im-resize --save

API

var resize = require ( 'im-resize' );

resize(object image , object output , function cb )

Resize a given source image into several versions .

object image - source image to resize integer width - image pixel width integer height - image pixel height string path - complete path to source image

- source image to resize object output - image resize output config string prefix image versions name prefix (default "" ) string path image versions directory path integrer quality - global version quality (default 80 ) object[] versions - array of version objects string suffix - suffix for the resized image (ex. -small ) integer maxWidth - max width for resized image integer maxHeight - max height for resized image integer quality - quality for resized image (default 80 ) string aspect - force aspectratio on resized image (ex. 4:3 ) boolean flatten - used in conjunction with background string background - set background to transparent image (ex. red ) string format - image format for resized image (ex. png )

- image resize output config function cb - callback function ( Error error , object[] versions ) Error error - error output if command failed object[] versions - resized image versions string path path to the resized image

- callback function ( , )

Example