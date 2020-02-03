Efficient image resize with support for multiple thumbnail configurations using
ImageMagick's
convert command.
npm install im-resize --save
var resize = require('im-resize');
image, object
output, function
cb)
Resize a given source
image into several
versions.
image - source image to resize
width - image pixel width
height - image pixel height
path - complete path to source image
output - image resize output config
prefix image versions name prefix (default
"")
path image versions directory path
quality - global version quality (default
80)
versions - array of version objects
suffix - suffix for the resized image (ex.
-small)
maxWidth - max width for resized image
maxHeight - max height for resized image
quality - quality for resized image (default
80)
aspect - force aspectratio on resized image (ex.
4:3)
flatten - used in conjunction with background
background - set background to transparent image (ex.
red)
format - image format for resized image (ex.
png)
cb - callback function (Error
error, object[]
versions)
error - error output if command failed
versions - resized image versions
path path to the resized image
var image = {
path: '/path/to/image.jpg',
width: 5184,
height: 2623
};
var output = {
versions: [{
suffix: '-thumb',
maxHeight: 150,
maxWidth: 150,
aspect: "3:2"
},{
suffix: '-square',
maxWidth: 200,
aspect: "1:1"
}]
};
resize(image, output, function(error, versions) {
if (error) { console.error(error); }
console.log(versions[0].path); // /path/to/image-thumb.jpg
console.log(versions[0].width); // 150
console.log(versions[0].height); // 100
console.log(versions[1].path); // /path/to/image-square.jpg
console.log(versions[1].width); // 200
console.log(versions[1].height); // 200
});